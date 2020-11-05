Best Bar
Lucky Baldwin’s
This authentic British pub features a full-kitchen serving breakfast, lunch and dinner while offering an array of over 60 beers, bottled and on tap. While the primarily Belgian and craft beer selection switches regularly, the old trusted favorites like Fuller’s, Guinness and Boddingtons are always on tap and ready to pour.
17 S. Raymond Avenue, luckybaldwins.pub
Reader Recommended
Blind Donkey, 53 Union Street, theblinddonkey.com
White Horse Lounge, 41 S. De Lacey Avenue,
whitehorselounge.com
Best Casino
San Manuel Casino
Just 60 minutes outside of Los Angeles, San Manuel Casino provides adrenaline-inducing fun, with its gaming, dining, and entertainment experiences. Its table games are plentiful, ranging from Vegas-style blackjack, Pai Gow and poker, or try its spacious and luxurious high-limit table for some high-stakes entertainment. San Manuel also boasts more than 4,000 slot machines, along with casual restaurant dining and quick eats.
777 San Manuel Boulevard, sanmanuel.com
Reader Recommended
Pechanga Resort and Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, pechanga.com
Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive, morongocasinoresort.com
Best Place for A Night Out
Pasadena Playhouse
For 100 years, patrons have gathered at Pasadena Playhouse for bold and important theater. A variety of program events and classes are offered, including theater productions of classic favorites and classes in the dramatic arts. Pasadena Playhouse community also offers free ticket initiatives. Memberships, newsletters and donation opportunities are available.
39 S. El Molino Avenue, pasadenaplayhouse.org
Reader Recommended
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, icehousecomedy.com
The Rose, 245 E. Green Street,
wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com (permanently closed)
A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Boulevard,
anoisewithin.org
Best Happy Hour
Granville Pasadena
Granville Pasadena’s happy hour offers a great value for quality handcrafted cocktails, craft beer and wine. Its happy hour cocktail selection, ranging from $8 to $10, is crafted with quality liquor that Granville makes to achieve a specific, signature taste. Try its take on classic cocktails or original creations like a Moscow mule, picante pineapple margarita or a Gran fashioned. Granville carries pilsner, white ale and an IPA for its craft beer happy hour choices or a chardonnay from Tortoise Creek, a sauvignon blanc from Vavasour for wine. Its reasonably priced happy hour menu also extends to shareable bites like uptown mac and cheese and housemade hummus, or entrees including the village burger and the taco trio. Its happy hour is on hold but be sure to stop by when the COVID-19 safety restrictions relax.
270 S. Lake Avenue, granvillecafe.com
Reader Recommended
The Raymond, 1250 S. Fair Oaks Avenue, theraymond.com
We Olive and Wine Bar, 32 E. Colorado Boulevard,
weolive.com
Best Live Music Venue
The Rose
This intimate music venue in Downtown Pasadena hosts concerts with tribute bands and national headliners. The Canyon at The Rose is “where music meets the soul” and its dinner theater music venue seats 1,500 attendees for a comfortable upscale dining concert experience. Acts like, Berlin and Snoop Dogg are among the many legendary artists to perform there. Tribute bands like Led Zepagain, or Which One’s Pink (Pink Floyd) frequent The Rose as well, in case you’re in the mood to reminisce to live classic performances.
245 E. Green Street (permanently closed)
Reader Recommended
Kings Row, 20 E. Colorado Boulevard, kingsrowpub.com
Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 Lake Avenue, Altadena
coffeegallery.com
Best Live Theater Venue
Pasadena Playhouse
People have gathered at the state theater of California for 100 to experience bold and important theater. Pasadena Playhouse is known as one of the most prolific theaters in American history with a legacy of profound theatrical impact and courageous new work.
39 S. El Molino Avenue, pasadenaplayhouse.org
(temporarily closed)
Reader Recommended
A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Boulevard,
anoisewithin.org
Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Avenue,
bostoncourtpasadena.org
Best Margaritas
Mijares
As Pasadena’s oldest Mexican restaurant, Mijares is known for its authentic cuisine and margaritas. With no less than 13 margaritas on its Cantina Menu, Mijares offers a wide variety of options, from the Sauza “spa” margarita with only 125 calories to the fruit and liqueur margarita to the jalapeño margarita.
145 Palmetto Drive, mijaresrestaurant.com
Reader Recommended
El Portal, 695 E. Green Street, elportalrestaurant.com
El Cholo Cafe, 300 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 214,
elcholopasadena.com
Best Place to Dance
Elements Dance Space
Elements Dance Space provides a blank canvas for artists, educators and students to create, learn and advance their individual skills within the 10,000-square-foot facility. Dance and fitness class range from youth to adult and from beginners to professionals as well as workshops, company rehearsal residencies and private lessons.
1222 N. Fair Oaks, Suite 110, elementsdancespace.com
Reader Recommended
Club 54, 54 E. Colorado Boulevard, club54lounge.com
Dance Street, 2295 E. Colorado Boulevard,
facebook.com/DanceStreetCalifornia
Best Private Event Venue
Castle Green
This Victorian-era nationally registered historic monument has been faithfully restored in every detail including architectural details and colors. The extensive grounds include a lily pond and arched walkways and verandas with magnificent trees and expansive lawns well suited for weddings and other events.
99 S. Raymond Avenue, castlegreen.com
(temporarily closed)
Reader Recommended
Noor, 300 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 200,
noorevents.com
Altadena Town and Country Club, 2290 Country Club Drive, Altadena, altaclub.com
Best Pub Grub
Lucky Baldwins
Try this authentic British pub in Old Pasadena, where the bites are just as good as their vast beer selection. Make no mistake though, this pub, offers a family-friendly environment, which is enjoyed by many locals, and serves superb traditional English food. Stop by to try genuine favorites like, Lucky Baldwins’ famous fish and chips, which is a scrumptious mix of Icelandic cod dipped in ale batter with a side of thick cut fries and coleslaw, or its homemade chicken curry. Other favorites include homemade pasties, a meat-filled pastry filled with their homemade chicken curry or Cornish beef, or pig in a blanket, an English sausage baked in a puff pastry.
17 S. Raymond Avenue, luckybaldwins.pub
Reader Recommended
Kings Row, 20 E. Colorado Boulevard, kingsrowpub.com
Dog Haus Biergarten, 93 E. Green Street,
oldpasadena.doghaus.com
Best Sports Bar
Barney’s Beanery
Since it first opened in West Hollywood in 1920, Barney’s Beanery has grown to include five locations, including Pasadena. Customers at the full-service bar/restaurant can order breakfast, lunch and dinner all day long and choose between over 40 beers on draft, all while watching their favorite sporting event, playing pub-style trivia or singing karaoke.
99 E. Colorado Boulevard, barneysbeanery.com
Reader Recommended
Rocco’s Tavern, 44 W. Green Street, 626-765-6810
T. Boyle’s Tavern, 37 N. Catalina Avenue, 626-578-0957
Best Winery/Distillery
Old Oak Cellars
Bringing 20-plus years of skilled winemaking traditions to Pasadena, Old Oak Cellars is dedicated to creating affordable artisan red and white Bordeaux-style wines made from vineyards in Northern California’s famous Alexander Valley.
2620 E. Foothill Boulevard, inwineinc.com
Reader Recommended
San Antonio Winery, 737 Lamar Street, Los Angeles,
sanantoniowinery.com
Villa Laural Fine Wines, 2620 E. Foothill Boulevard,
facebook.com/villalauralfinewines n