Best Bar

Lucky Baldwin’s

This authentic British pub features a full-kitchen serving breakfast, lunch and dinner while offering an array of over 60 beers, bottled and on tap. While the primarily Belgian and craft beer selection switches regularly, the old trusted favorites like Fuller’s, Guinness and Boddingtons are always on tap and ready to pour.

17 S. Raymond Avenue, luckybaldwins.pub

Reader Recommended

Blind Donkey, 53 Union Street, theblinddonkey.com

White Horse Lounge, 41 S. De Lacey Avenue,

whitehorselounge.com

Best Casino

San Manuel Casino

Just 60 minutes outside of Los Angeles, San Manuel Casino provides adrenaline-inducing fun, with its gaming, dining, and entertainment experiences. Its table games are plentiful, ranging from Vegas-style blackjack, Pai Gow and poker, or try its spacious and luxurious high-limit table for some high-stakes entertainment. San Manuel also boasts more than 4,000 slot machines, along with casual restaurant dining and quick eats.

777 San Manuel Boulevard, sanmanuel.com

Reader Recommended

Pechanga Resort and Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, pechanga.com

Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive, morongocasinoresort.com

Best Place for A Night Out

Pasadena Playhouse

For 100 years, patrons have gathered at Pasadena Playhouse for bold and important theater. A variety of program events and classes are offered, including theater productions of classic favorites and classes in the dramatic arts. Pasadena Playhouse community also offers free ticket initiatives. Memberships, newsletters and donation opportunities are available.

39 S. El Molino Avenue, pasadenaplayhouse.org

Reader Recommended

The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue, icehousecomedy.com

The Rose, 245 E. Green Street,

wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com (permanently closed)

A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Boulevard,

anoisewithin.org

Best Happy Hour

Granville Pasadena

Granville Pasadena’s happy hour offers a great value for quality handcrafted cocktails, craft beer and wine. Its happy hour cocktail selection, ranging from $8 to $10, is crafted with quality liquor that Granville makes to achieve a specific, signature taste. Try its take on classic cocktails or original creations like a Moscow mule, picante pineapple margarita or a Gran fashioned. Granville carries pilsner, white ale and an IPA for its craft beer happy hour choices or a chardonnay from Tortoise Creek, a sauvignon blanc from Vavasour for wine. Its reasonably priced happy hour menu also extends to shareable bites like uptown mac and cheese and housemade hummus, or entrees including the village burger and the taco trio. Its happy hour is on hold but be sure to stop by when the COVID-19 safety restrictions relax.

270 S. Lake Avenue, granvillecafe.com

Reader Recommended

The Raymond, 1250 S. Fair Oaks Avenue, theraymond.com

We Olive and Wine Bar, 32 E. Colorado Boulevard,

weolive.com

Best Live Music Venue

The Rose

This intimate music venue in Downtown Pasadena hosts concerts with tribute bands and national headliners. The Canyon at The Rose is “where music meets the soul” and its dinner theater music venue seats 1,500 attendees for a comfortable upscale dining concert experience. Acts like, Berlin and Snoop Dogg are among the many legendary artists to perform there. Tribute bands like Led Zepagain, or Which One’s Pink (Pink Floyd) frequent The Rose as well, in case you’re in the mood to reminisce to live classic performances.

245 E. Green Street (permanently closed)

Reader Recommended

Kings Row, 20 E. Colorado Boulevard, kingsrowpub.com

Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 Lake Avenue, Altadena

coffeegallery.com

Best Live Theater Venue

Pasadena Playhouse

People have gathered at the state theater of California for 100 to experience bold and important theater. Pasadena Playhouse is known as one of the most prolific theaters in American history with a legacy of profound theatrical impact and courageous new work.

39 S. El Molino Avenue, pasadenaplayhouse.org

(temporarily closed)

Reader Recommended

A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Boulevard,

anoisewithin.org

Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Avenue,

bostoncourtpasadena.org

Best Margaritas

Mijares

As Pasadena’s oldest Mexican restaurant, Mijares is known for its authentic cuisine and margaritas. With no less than 13 margaritas on its Cantina Menu, Mijares offers a wide variety of options, from the Sauza “spa” margarita with only 125 calories to the fruit and liqueur margarita to the jalapeño margarita.

145 Palmetto Drive, mijaresrestaurant.com

Reader Recommended

El Portal, 695 E. Green Street, elportalrestaurant.com

El Cholo Cafe, 300 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 214,

elcholopasadena.com

Best Place to Dance

Elements Dance Space

Elements Dance Space provides a blank canvas for artists, educators and students to create, learn and advance their individual skills within the 10,000-square-foot facility. Dance and fitness class range from youth to adult and from beginners to professionals as well as workshops, company rehearsal residencies and private lessons.

1222 N. Fair Oaks, Suite 110, elementsdancespace.com

Reader Recommended

Club 54, 54 E. Colorado Boulevard, club54lounge.com

Dance Street, 2295 E. Colorado Boulevard,

facebook.com/DanceStreetCalifornia

Best Private Event Venue

Castle Green

This Victorian-era nationally registered historic monument has been faithfully restored in every detail including architectural details and colors. The extensive grounds include a lily pond and arched walkways and verandas with magnificent trees and expansive lawns well suited for weddings and other events.

99 S. Raymond Avenue, castlegreen.com

(temporarily closed)

Reader Recommended

Noor, 300 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 200,

noorevents.com

Altadena Town and Country Club, 2290 Country Club Drive, Altadena, altaclub.com

Best Pub Grub

Lucky Baldwins

Try this authentic British pub in Old Pasadena, where the bites are just as good as their vast beer selection. Make no mistake though, this pub, offers a family-friendly environment, which is enjoyed by many locals, and serves superb traditional English food. Stop by to try genuine favorites like, Lucky Baldwins’ famous fish and chips, which is a scrumptious mix of Icelandic cod dipped in ale batter with a side of thick cut fries and coleslaw, or its homemade chicken curry. Other favorites include homemade pasties, a meat-filled pastry filled with their homemade chicken curry or Cornish beef, or pig in a blanket, an English sausage baked in a puff pastry.

17 S. Raymond Avenue, luckybaldwins.pub

Reader Recommended

Kings Row, 20 E. Colorado Boulevard, kingsrowpub.com

Dog Haus Biergarten, 93 E. Green Street,

oldpasadena.doghaus.com



Best Sports Bar

Barney’s Beanery

Since it first opened in West Hollywood in 1920, Barney’s Beanery has grown to include five locations, including Pasadena. Customers at the full-service bar/restaurant can order breakfast, lunch and dinner all day long and choose between over 40 beers on draft, all while watching their favorite sporting event, playing pub-style trivia or singing karaoke.

99 E. Colorado Boulevard, barneysbeanery.com

Reader Recommended

Rocco’s Tavern, 44 W. Green Street, 626-765-6810

T. Boyle’s Tavern, 37 N. Catalina Avenue, 626-578-0957

Best Winery/Distillery

Old Oak Cellars

Bringing 20-plus years of skilled winemaking traditions to Pasadena, Old Oak Cellars is dedicated to creating affordable artisan red and white Bordeaux-style wines made from vineyards in Northern California’s famous Alexander Valley.

2620 E. Foothill Boulevard, inwineinc.com

Reader Recommended

San Antonio Winery, 737 Lamar Street, Los Angeles,

sanantoniowinery.com

Villa Laural Fine Wines, 2620 E. Foothill Boulevard,

facebook.com/villalauralfinewines n