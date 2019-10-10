BEST OF PASADENA 2019
PASADENA WAY
Two Cities, One Way
Havana connects with the spirit of the Pasadena Way through architecture, music, the arts and sometimes politics
By Kevin Uhrich
SERVICES
Accentuating Service
Get your body, looks and finances in shape before heading off to vacation
By Jana J. Monji
SHOPPING
Mejor Compras
Pasadena offers the best shopping options in any language
By André Coleman
DINING
Pasadena Nights
Local entrepreneurs make dining out an exciting and delicious experience
By Michael Sprague
NIGHTLIFE
Swinging Into Town
New names join Pasadena’s list of good time favorites
By Bliss Bowen
