Best Annual Event
Rose Parade
The Rose Parade is one of America’s trademark New Year celebrations—but this year, it’s canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In better years, the Rose Parade has 935 active volunteer members, 80,000 hours annually contributed and 31 operating committees. Volunteer memberships are open for opportunity.
Best Public Official
Mayor Terry Tornek
Elected as Pasadena’s mayor in 2016, Mayor Terry Tornek looks to continue his tenure in the upcoming November election. In his time as mayor, he has worked to improve and maintain Pasadena with the passage of the police oversight committee and independent auditor. He has also continued to expand Pasadena’s Sister City’s program to Dakar-Plateau, Senegal.
Best Local Nonprofit/Charity
Pasadena Humane
As a donor-supported, nonprofit organization for over 117 years, Pasadena Humane has promoted compassion and care for all animals through lifesaving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets healthy and safe. Last year the organization had a combined 91.4% live release rate for dogs, cats and critters and saved 100% of healthy neonatal kitten for the first time.
Best Local Personality
Larry Mantle
Since the first episode of AirTalks in 1985, Larry Mantle has been gracing the KPCC listeners with his voice for over 35 years. The legendary host continues the longest-running daily talk show in the Los Angeles area every weekday from 10 a.m. to noon, discussing the most crucial topics affecting the nation.
Best Museum
Huntington Museum
Opening to the public in 1928, the Huntington Library is one of the world’s great independent research libraries with some 11 million items spanning the 11th to 21st centuries. These extraordinary and diverse materials are centered on 14 intersecting collection strengths: American history; architecture; British history; California; Hispanic history and culture; the history of science, technology and medicine; landscape design and planning; literature in English, maps and atlases; medieval manuscripts; the Pacific Rim; photography; prints, posters and ephemera; and Western American history.
1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, huntington.org
Best Preschool
Pacific Oaks Children’s School
For more than 75 years, Pacific Oaks Children’s School has been a leader in early childhood education while providing a spirited education that inspires a love of learning and confidence through an intelligent, imaginative curriculum. Teachers ignite curiosity, creativity and compassion that lasts a lifetime.
Best Charter/
Private School
La Salle High School
Since 1956, this school has carried out the founder St. John Baptist De La Salle’s mission “to give a human and Christian education to the young, especially the poor.” Students are inspired to learn, serve and lead through programs such as athletics, service societies, student clubs and organizations, while the student television broadcast and publication provide a healthy and warm community atmosphere for all students.
Best Public School
Pasadena High School
The school has maintained an unwavering commitment to provide students with a firm, wide-ranging academic foundation on which to build a successful future for nearly 116 years. Pasadena High School provides a rigorous academic environment, one with high expectations, focused on student achievement.
Best Teacher
Yvonne Davis
Don Benito Elementary School
Born and raised in Pasadena, teacher Yvonne Davis acknowledges that learning new things is hard. But it’s her job to instill a sense of wonder, pride and joy around learning, she said. She enjoys building relationships with her students and their parents. “My families say, ‘Once a Davis, always a Davis.’ That’s how I feel about all the students in our school.”
Christine McLaughlin
Eric Glenn
Best Place to
Have Fun
Old Pasadena
Old Pasadena is the historical heart of Pasadena, hosting shopping, dining services and arts and culture. Attractions include The Huntington Library, Art Collections, & Botanical Gardens, Pasadena Museum of History and Pasadena City Hall.
Best Library
Pasadena Public Library
Pasadena Public Library’s mission is to be an information center for the Pasadena community to preserve and encourage the free expression of ideas essential to an informed citizenry. The high-quality personal experience fosters lifelong learning for every member of the community.
Best Chiropractor
Darling Chiropractic
Darling Chiropractic does so much more than just “crack your back.” Dr. Harrison Darling, who discovered the power of chiropractic adjustments after suffering an injury, utilizes a rehab-based approach, giving patients the tools to improve their posture, function and health.
221 E. Walnut Street Suite 236, darlingchiropractic.com
Best Cosmetic Surgery
Dr. Gordon Sasaki
Steeped in our attention-seeking modern celebrity culture, Southern California has long been synonymous with plastic surgery, so who better to “improve” your natural features than the triple board-certified, Yale medical school-educated Dr. Gordon Sasaki. From Botox, to laser hair removal, to tummy tucks, Sasaki’s office offers comprehensive surgical and nonsurgical procedures for a variety of cosmetic needs.
Best Dance Studio
Pasadena Civic Ballet
For over 40 years, Pasadena Civic Ballet has been training children and adult in the art and discipline of dance. Classes range from ballet, jazz, tap hip-hop, musical theater and character with an emphasis on developing the student as an artist and an individual. Involvement in the center can begin as early as 3 1/2 years old and can continue for life. The Pasadena Civic Ballet Company is committed to presenting original productions to stimulate the development of its students and to enhance the artistic offerings available to the community.
Best Day Care
Kids Klub
Kids Klub Pasadena, started by husband-and-wife team of Michael and Bambi Wojciechowski, caters to the needs of kids and parents alike. The child development center is able to meet all parents’ needs under one roof, offering everything from infant care to preschool to before and after school care, among other services. With a “Back to the Basics” approach, Kids Klub focuses on creating a safe, clean and stimulating environment, where children can learn through the process of discovery.
Best Day Spa
Burke Williams
Burke Williams is more than a place—it’s an experience. Customers can find relaxation and beauty treatments through massage therapy, facials, manicures and pedicures, baths, wet room treatments, some of the finest aromatherapy spa treatments in the country.
Best Med Spa
OU Beauty Med Spa
OU Beauty Med Spa has a wide variety of cosmetic procedures including acne treatments, chemical peels, body sculpting, Botox injections, wrinkle treatments, body sculpting and facial treatments. The menu of services features eyelash services, microdermabrasion treatments and pore cleansing treatments.
Best Dentist
Dr. Michael Yung
Known for their compassionate and warm chairside manner, award-winning general dentist Dr. Michael Yung and his team treat patients of all ages, from infants who have just reached their 1st birthday and above. Yung’s Family & Cosmetic Dentistry offers a wide variety of dental services, from routine exams and fillings to cosmetic services, such as crowns and bridges.
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Ivy A. Lee
Lee is an expert in her field with years of experience in dermatologic care, dermatology and dermatologic oncology. For those who need help with any hair removal, laser therapy, cosmetic filler injections, cryosurgery, tattoo removal or phototherapy, Lee should be your first call.
Best Eye Care/Eye Wear
Linden Optometry
With a selection of 10,000 glasses, Linden Optometry should be your first stop for eyeglasses and sunglasses. They have all your favorite brands from Oakley or Ray-Ban or luxury brands like Gucci or Versace. Their 20 eye doctors are available seven days a week, can also help you pick and choose the glasses that suit you best or administer an eye exam to get your prescriptions just right.
Best Eyebrows/Eyelashes
Christina Bee Artistry
Located across the street from City Hall, within the beautiful Paseo Colorado, Christina Bee Artistry is the perfect place for any brow or lash needs. The work Christina Bee Artistry will put into your brows will leave them looking fuller. The volumizing, extension and layering will leave anyone looking ready for the red carpet.
Best Hair Salon/
Barber Shop
Tangles
The stylists at Tangles are masters at coloring/lightening, balayage and ombre techniques. Along with traditional cutting, they offer dry cutting and Deva Curly cuts. Tangles houses specialists in Japanese Yuko straightening system, Brazilian blowouts and Keratin treatments to help attack that unwanted unruly hair. They also offer hair extension solutions and nonsurgical hair replacement micropoint links, an extension alternative for the crown area.
Best Hearing Specialist
HEAR Center
The HEAR Center, which offers complete and affordable hearing and speech services to the Pasadena community, was founded by Ciwa Griffiths, a teacher of the deaf who developed the Auditory Approach. Now the standard operating procedure in hospitals across the nation, Griffiths’ Auditory Approach focuses on identifying hearing loss and providing children with hearing aids from a young age to improve their chances of speaking normally.
Best Hospital
Huntington Memorial
At only six years younger than Pasadena itself, Huntington Memorial is committed to providing the highest quality health care and emergency services to the members of the growing community. Today, it continues to enhance the services and programs that make it the caregivers of choice for over 125 years.
Best Laundry/Dry Cleaner
Magic Cleaners and Laundry
A Pasadena mainstay for over 30 years, the family-owned and -operated cleaners makes it its mission to have every customer leave the store with a smile on their face. They make sure every item that comes through their store gets the same six-point inspection, ensuring that if anything goes wrong, they fix it before customers even receive the garment. For those in a rush, Magic offers same-day service where customers can enjoy popcorn and coffee in the lobby.
Best Massage
Burke Williams
This Pasadena location offers many relaxing treatments, from massage therapies such as the pure relaxation massage and the deep tissue and sports massage, to facials such as the spa-style facial and nourishing facial. There are also nail care and spa baths. Memberships are available.
Best Nail Salon
Harmony Nail & Threading Salon
As the name implies, the main service at this salon is manicures, pedicures, waxing, threading, facials and eyelash extensions. Customers can relax in upholstered massage chairs while they chat up the friendly staff and get their new claws or toes done.
Best Physical Therapy
Pasadena Physical Therapy
As a physical therapist-owned clinic, it has the ability to deliver the care it chooses. The patient comes first; there is no multi-booking, no cookie-cutter approaches and no servitude to the insurance companies.
Best Pilates
Hot Yoga Pasadena
For over 20 years, Hot Yoga Pasadena has been getting people in shape and limber through its real hot yoga classes and hot Pilates. Anyone can love how they feel by practicing in one of these classes. Hot Pilates creates quick results, so you look as great as you feel.
Best Waxing
European Wax Center
European Wax Center elevated waxing by making it time-efficient, more comfortable and with longer lasting results. Women and men can get their bodies waxed from head to toe.
Best Yoga
Hot Yoga Pasadena
You might just be catching onto the Bikram-inspired hot yoga craze, but studio founder Val Sklar Robinson has been serving the Pasadena community for over 20 years with her independently owned studio. While closed during the pandemic, the studio typically offers yoga and Pilates classes for all skill levels aiming to promote all kinds of health and wellness. But during the shutdown, members can still enjoy HYP TV—an array of prerecorded, on-demand practice sessions accessible from their website.
Best Place to Workout
Hot Yoga Pasadena
People are busy. That’s a fact. But Hot Yoga Pasadena lets minds and bodies calm down with virtual classes that meet all week. Hot Yoga Pasadena continues to teach students to release stress and build strength to feel amazing and live their best lives.
Best Accountant
Amy Sulhanian
The founder of Sulhanian Enterprises, Amy Sulhanian and her practice are dedicated professionals. Sulhanian’s team serves in the areas of tax, accounting, business consulting, forensics, compliance, reporting, compilation and business formation. Most clients are in the areas of law, industry-specific support, enterprise zone specialist, real estate, appraising and tax court. Altogether, Sulhanian has problem-solving professionals who make client service their priority.
Best Acupuncture
Dr. Yawen Cheng Acupuncture & Chiropractic
A family tradition since 1860, Dr. Yawen Cheng Acupuncture and Chiropractic offers 160 years of experience. Using the expertise and techniques of multiple disciplines, Cheng offers healing for any condition. Their goal is to give patients the freedom to enjoy their lives pain free.
Best Architect
Doug Ewing (D.S. Ewing Architects)
Ewing Architects is a full-service architectural design firm that specializes in site and master plan design, architectural design, interior design, building renovations and restoration design. Since its start in 1972, the company has designed over 1,000 projects.
Best Attorney/Law Firm
Law Offices of Timothy Bowles
The Law Offices of Timothy Bowles performs areas of practice such as employment law for employers, employment litigation defense, and business law. It also has products available for sale such as seminars, employment handbooks, and employment forms. Tons of resources are available too.
Best Auto Repair/
Body Shop
Hrant Auto Service
Whether it’s a simple oil change or something more serious, Hrant can take it care of it. With so many people skeptical of mechanics finding phantom issues, this shop is as trustworthy as it comes. With some of the best prices and service in Pasadena, Hrant is a one stop shop for your car repair needs.
Best Bank
Chase Bank
At a national level, the looming pandemic-fueled recession may cause flashbacks to banks’ irresponsible behavior in 2008, but at a local level, neighborhood branches can sponsor personal fiscal responsibility and community growth. This Chase branch is just that, a place to get your finances in order and save before the next economic crisis hits.
Best Car Wash
Pasadena Car Wash
Pasadena Auto Wash strives daily to please customers by ensuring each customer leaves 100% satisfied with its services. They make it easy to have your car washed, detailed and services all in one place while you enjoy free cookies and coffee. The friendly and knowledgeable staff is quick and efficient with what they do.
Best Credit Union
Pasadena Federal Credit Union
Serving Pasadena for the last 85 years, Pasadena Federal Credit Union continues its streak of good service into another decade. The mission of this not-for-profit institution is to help people live their best financial lives. A locally focused company, PFCU hopes to keep the money in the in the local area refusing to send it off to investment bankers across the world.
Best Golf Course
Brookside Golf Club
For people around LA and the country, the Rose Bowl largely defines their view of Pasadena, but locals get to enjoy the full scope of the Arroyo grounds, including the Brookside Golf Club. The course, full of rolling greens in the shadow of the stadium, has been operational throughout the pandemic, providing those locals with much needed outdoor recreation. And once you play the course’s 18 holes, make sure to stop by the club’s renowned restaurant for a post-tee time meal.
Best Home Remodeling
Samantha Williams Interior Design
With everyone on lockdown for so long, we’ve all probably gotten tired of staring at the blank walls around our house. So, if a mental break finally spurs you to remodel your kitchen, consider Samantha Williams to lead your renovation project. The design group specializes in timeless but modern looks, letting you stay confident in your refurbished home while resting easy until the next period of isolation.
Best House
Cleaning Service
True Blue Maids
The winner of this categories for five years straight, True Blue Maids continues its streak along with their top-of-the-line service. Whether in need of a clean every week or just one-time deep clean, True Blue has you covered. Especially important during this time, this service will make sure to clean all high-traffic areas.
Best Interior Designer
Samantha Williams Interior Design
A remodel is one thing, but making sure your home is comfortable, stylish and in line with your personal taste is a whole other consideration. Professional interior design can bring life to any space, and Samantha Williams’ trademark timeless style can elevate your home, old or new, to a higher level. Working with the deliberate sensibilities of a trained designer can make you appreciate a space you thought you knew all too well and give a splash of personality to your background in your next Zoom meeting.
Best Local Pharmacy
Webster’s Community Pharmacy
Webster’s Community Pharmacy has been providing patients with their medications and medical supplies since 1926. But it’s adapting to the times. Webster’s has a mobile app for Apple and Android devices. Besides medications, Webster’s offers diabetes products and services, pharmacist counseling and wound care.
Best Mortgage Broker
Sierra Capital Mortgage
Open for more than 20 years, Sierra Capital Mortgage uses its vast network of lending partners to help its clients receive the best possible financing. Perfect for first-time to experienced home homeowners, Sierra Capital has helped thousands throughout all of California. They often help their clients refinance their mortgages, lowering their monthly payments and saving them a lot of money.
Best Pet Service
My Pet Garden
The store specializes in ultragentle grooming and will stop a session if the animal looks like it’s freaking out, to say the least. Products offered in store are only available if owner Joel Tatum and his knowledgeable and passionate staff can look customers in the eye and say it’s good for pets. All groomers participate in a program called Every Dog Has Its Day, which is a pro bono grooming of animals in shelters around the city, thus increasing their chances of adoption.
Best Real Estate Office
Compass
Empowered by their firm, agents at Compass put their clients first, making the most of their ample time. Using their own home-grown technology, agents help their clients survey the field whether they are selling or looking for a home.
Best Realtor
Leslie Cross
With her passion for land, design and construction, Leslie Cross found her calling in real estate. Putting her relentless attitude to help her clients secure deals, Cross is the textbook definition of an amazing Realtor. Whether it’s to sell or to buy, call her for any of your real estate needs.
Best Senior Living Facility
Villa Gardens
Feel free from all of your chores when living at Villa Gardens. This facility offers top of the line care, while also giving their clients the independence they deserve. Located close to the Metro Gold Line, residents have no issues traveling through Pasadena and Downtown Los Angeles. If clients feel like staying indoors and away from the nearby Huntington Gardens and Pasadena Playhouse, they could hit the gym and take a myriad of fitness classes or find some spiritual guidance with a group or one-on-one with professionals.
Best Speech Therapist
Justine Sherman & Associates
With a family-centered approached, Justine Sherman and Associates empower their clients to communicate effectively. The therapists teach families helpful and proven techniques so the learning does not stop in the office. The holistic approach allows clients has been proven to enhance growth.
Best Travel Agency
AAA
Everyone has had to call AAA for a flat tire, but many forget about the thousands of discounts at hotels the company also provides. Whether it’s a Best Western or any of the luxurious hotels in Las Vegas, enjoy the up to 15% discount on your stays. Also enjoy their lovely travel packages from a tropical Hawaiian trip, a riverboat ride on the Rhine or traversing the Canadian Rockies.
Best Urgent Care
Kaiser Permanente
Open for more than 20 years, Sierra Capital Kaiser Permanente’s staff believes health isn’t an industry. It’s a cause. Kaiser was founded on the simple idea that everyone deserves to live a healthy life. Health plans for individuals and families, Medicaid and Medi-Cal, Medicare, coverage through employers and coverage loss. Along with plans, Kaiser pioneers new ways to build useful tools to stay on top of patients’ health and treat cancer. Kaiser gives care online, on the phone and in person.
