Best Annual Event

Rose Parade

The Rose Parade is one of America’s trademark New Year celebrations—but this year, it’s canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In better years, the Rose Parade has 935 active volunteer members, 80,000 hours annually contributed and 31 operating committees. Volunteer memberships are open for opportunity.

391 S. Orange Grove Boulevard,

tournamentofroses.com

Reader Recommended

Art Night, 100 N. Garfield Avenue,

cityofpasadena.net

Wiggle Waggle Walk, 361 S. Raymond Avenue,

pasadenahumane.org

Best Public Official

Mayor Terry Tornek

Elected as Pasadena’s mayor in 2016, Mayor Terry Tornek looks to continue his tenure in the upcoming November election. In his time as mayor, he has worked to improve and maintain Pasadena with the passage of the police oversight committee and independent auditor. He has also continued to expand Pasadena’s Sister City’s program to Dakar-Plateau, Senegal.

100 Garfield Avenue, tornekformayor.com

Reader Recommended

Victor Gordo, 100 Garfield Avenue,

victorgordoformayor.com

Patrick Cahalan, 351 S. Hudson Avenue,

cahalanfordistrict4.org

Best Local Nonprofit/Charity

Pasadena Humane

As a donor-supported, nonprofit organization for over 117 years, Pasadena Humane has promoted compassion and care for all animals through lifesaving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets healthy and safe. Last year the organization had a combined 91.4% live release rate for dogs, cats and critters and saved 100% of healthy neonatal kitten for the first time.

361 S. Raymond Avenue, pasadenahumane.org

Reader Recommended

Union Station Homeless Services, 825 E. Orange Grove Boulevard, unionstationhs.org

Cancer Support Community, 76 E. Del Mar Boulevard, cscpasdena.org

Best Local Personality

Larry Mantle

Since the first episode of AirTalks in 1985, Larry Mantle has been gracing the KPCC listeners with his voice for over 35 years. The legendary host continues the longest-running daily talk show in the Los Angeles area every weekday from 10 a.m. to noon, discussing the most crucial topics affecting the nation.

474 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, scpr.org

Reader Recommended

Valerie Mendoza, 149 S. Madison Avenue, Pasadena, jlpasadena.org

Pied Piper Pasadena, No contact information available

Best Museum

Huntington Museum

Opening to the public in 1928, the Huntington Library is one of the world’s great independent research libraries with some 11 million items spanning the 11th to 21st centuries. These extraordinary and diverse materials are centered on 14 intersecting collection strengths: American history; architecture; British history; California; Hispanic history and culture; the history of science, technology and medicine; landscape design and planning; literature in English, maps and atlases; medieval manuscripts; the Pacific Rim; photography; prints, posters and ephemera; and Western American history.

1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, huntington.org

Reader Recommended

Norton Simon, 411 W. Colorado Boulevard,

nortonsimon.org

Kidspace Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard,

kidspacemuseum.org

Best Preschool

Pacific Oaks Children’s School

For more than 75 years, Pacific Oaks Children’s School has been a leader in early childhood education while providing a spirited education that inspires a love of learning and confidence through an intelligent, imaginative curriculum. Teachers ignite curiosity, creativity and compassion that lasts a lifetime.

714 W. California Boulevard, pacificoakschildrenschool.org

Reader Recommended

Pasadena Christian, 1485 N. Los Robles Avenue,

pasadenachristian.org

Altadena Children’s Center, 791 E. Calaveras Street, Altadena, accc-kids.org

Best Charter/

Private School

La Salle High School

Since 1956, this school has carried out the founder St. John Baptist De La Salle’s mission “to give a human and Christian education to the young, especially the poor.” Students are inspired to learn, serve and lead through programs such as athletics, service societies, student clubs and organizations, while the student television broadcast and publication provide a healthy and warm community atmosphere for all students.

3880 E. Sierra Madre Boulevard, lasallehs.org

Reader Recommended

Pasadena Polytechnic School, 1030 E. California Boulevard, polytechnic.org

Westridge School, 324 Madeline Drive, westridge.org

Best Public School

Pasadena High School

The school has maintained an unwavering commitment to provide students with a firm, wide-ranging academic foundation on which to build a successful future for nearly 116 years. Pasadena High School provides a rigorous academic environment, one with high expectations, focused on student achievement.

2925 E. Sierra Madre Boulevard, pusd.us/phs

Reader Recommended

Blair High School, 1201 S. Marengo Avenue, pusd.us/blair

Marshall Fundamental, 990 Allen Avenue,

pusd.us/marshall (TIE)

John Muir High School, 1905 Lincoln Avenue,

pusd.us/muir (TIE)

Best Teacher

Yvonne Davis

Don Benito Elementary School

Born and raised in Pasadena, teacher Yvonne Davis acknowledges that learning new things is hard. But it’s her job to instill a sense of wonder, pride and joy around learning, she said. She enjoys building relationships with her students and their parents. “My families say, ‘Once a Davis, always a Davis.’ That’s how I feel about all the students in our school.”

Reader Recommended

Christine McLaughlin

Blair Middle School, 1135 S. Euclid Avenue, pusd.us

Eric Glenn

Blair High School, 1201 S Marengo Avenue, pusd.us

Best Place to

Have Fun

Old Pasadena

Old Pasadena is the historical heart of Pasadena, hosting shopping, dining services and arts and culture. Attractions include The Huntington Library, Art Collections, & Botanical Gardens, Pasadena Museum of History and Pasadena City Hall.

1 E. Colorado Boulevard, oldpasadena.org

Reader Recommended

San Gabriel Mountains, fs.usda.gov

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive,

descansogardens.org

Best Library

Pasadena Public Library

Pasadena Public Library’s mission is to be an information center for the Pasadena community to preserve and encourage the free expression of ideas essential to an informed citizenry. The high-quality personal experience fosters lifelong learning for every member of the community.

285 E. Walnut Street

cityorpasadena.net/library

Reader Recommended

Altadena Library, 600 E. Mariposa Street, Altadena,

altadenalibrary.org

Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, huntington.org

Best Chiropractor

Darling Chiropractic

Darling Chiropractic does so much more than just “crack your back.” Dr. Harrison Darling, who discovered the power of chiropractic adjustments after suffering an injury, utilizes a rehab-based approach, giving patients the tools to improve their posture, function and health.

221 E. Walnut Street Suite 236, darlingchiropractic.com

Reader Recommended

Family Chiropractic Center of South Pasadena, 1017 Fremont Avenue Suite A, South Pasadena,

southpaschiro.com

Premier Wellness Chiropractic, 2750 E. Washington Boulevard, Suite 140,

pasadenachiro.com

Best Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Gordon Sasaki

Steeped in our attention-seeking modern celebrity culture, Southern California has long been synonymous with plastic surgery, so who better to “improve” your natural features than the triple board-certified, Yale medical school-educated Dr. Gordon Sasaki. From Botox, to laser hair removal, to tummy tucks, Sasaki’s office offers comprehensive surgical and nonsurgical procedures for a variety of cosmetic needs.

800 S. Fairmount Avenue, Suite 319,

drsasaki.com

Reader Recommended

Dr. Warren Stout, 800 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 260, stoutlaser.com

Dr. Michael Schwartz, 425 S. Fair Oaks Avenue,

pasadenaplasticsurgery.com

Best Dance Studio

Pasadena Civic Ballet

For over 40 years, Pasadena Civic Ballet has been training children and adult in the art and discipline of dance. Classes range from ballet, jazz, tap hip-hop, musical theater and character with an emphasis on developing the student as an artist and an individual. Involvement in the center can begin as early as 3 1/2 years old and can continue for life. The Pasadena Civic Ballet Company is committed to presenting original productions to stimulate the development of its students and to enhance the artistic offerings available to the community.

253 N. Vinedo Avenue, Suite 3, pcballet.com

Reader Recommended

Dance Conservatory of Pasadena, 66 Waverly Drive,

dancepasadena.com

Elements Dance Space, 1222 N. Fair Oaks Avenue, Suite 110, elementsdancespace.com



Best Day Care

Kids Klub

Kids Klub Pasadena, started by husband-and-wife team of Michael and Bambi Wojciechowski, caters to the needs of kids and parents alike. The child development center is able to meet all parents’ needs under one roof, offering everything from infant care to preschool to before and after school care, among other services. With a “Back to the Basics” approach, Kids Klub focuses on creating a safe, clean and stimulating environment, where children can learn through the process of discovery.

380 S. Raymond Avenue, kidsklubcdc.com

Reader Recommended

Altadena Children’s Center, 791 E. Calaveras Street, Altadena, accc-kids.org

Goodman Family Daycare, 1090 El Campo Drive,

goodmandaycare.com

Best Day Spa

Burke Williams

Burke Williams is more than a place—it’s an experience. Customers can find relaxation and beauty treatments through massage therapy, facials, manicures and pedicures, baths, wet room treatments, some of the finest aromatherapy spa treatments in the country.

39 Mills Place, burkewilliams.com/pasadena-massage

Reader Recommended

Massage Envy, 345 S. Lake Avenue, massageenvy.com

Happy Feet, 257 E. Colorado Boulevard,

happyfeetmassage.com

Best Med Spa

OU Beauty Med Spa

OU Beauty Med Spa has a wide variety of cosmetic procedures including acne treatments, chemical peels, body sculpting, Botox injections, wrinkle treatments, body sculpting and facial treatments. The menu of services features eyelash services, microdermabrasion treatments and pore cleansing treatments.

130 N. Brand Boulevard, Glendale, oubeauty.com

Reader Recommended

Sasaki Innovessence, 800 S. Fairmount Avenue, Suite 319, drsaski.com

Skin Deep Laser Med Spa, 425 S. Fair Oaks Avenue, skindeeplaser.com

Best Dentist

Dr. Michael Yung

Known for their compassionate and warm chairside manner, award-winning general dentist Dr. Michael Yung and his team treat patients of all ages, from infants who have just reached their 1st birthday and above. Yung’s Family & Cosmetic Dentistry offers a wide variety of dental services, from routine exams and fillings to cosmetic services, such as crowns and bridges.

696 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 224,

michaelyungdds.com

Reader Recommended

Dr. Natalie Derboghossians at Altadental, 2340 N. Lake Avenue, Altadena, myaltadental.com

Mak & Kleiger, 959 E. Walnut Street, Suite 216,

makandkleigerdds.com

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Ivy A. Lee

Lee is an expert in her field with years of experience in dermatologic care, dermatology and dermatologic oncology. For those who need help with any hair removal, laser therapy, cosmetic filler injections, cryosurgery, tattoo removal or phototherapy, Lee should be your first call.

960 E. Green Street, pasadenapremierdermtology.com

Reader Recommended

Dr. Shirley Chi, 301 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia,

centerforadvanceddermatology.com

Dr. Marilyn Mehlmauer, 10 Congress Street,

californiaskininstitute.com

Best Eye Care/Eye Wear

Linden Optometry

With a selection of 10,000 glasses, Linden Optometry should be your first stop for eyeglasses and sunglasses. They have all your favorite brands from Oakley or Ray-Ban or luxury brands like Gucci or Versace. Their 20 eye doctors are available seven days a week, can also help you pick and choose the glasses that suit you best or administer an eye exam to get your prescriptions just right.

477 E. Colorado Boulevard, lindenvsp.com

Reader Recommended

Pasadena Eye Medical Group, 10 Congress Street,

pasadenaeyemed.com

Pasadena Optometry, 960 E. Green Street,

pasadenaoptometryenter.com

Best Eyebrows/Eyelashes

Christina Bee Artistry

Located across the street from City Hall, within the beautiful Paseo Colorado, Christina Bee Artistry is the perfect place for any brow or lash needs. The work Christina Bee Artistry will put into your brows will leave them looking fuller. The volumizing, extension and layering will leave anyone looking ready for the red carpet.

300 E. Colorado Boulevard,

facebook.com/ChristinaBeeArtistry

Reader Recommended

Eyes for Beautys, 638 E. Colorado Boulevard,

eyesforbeautys.net

Tussanee’s Integrity Lash, 350 S. Lake Avenue, Suite 290, integritylash.com

Best Hair Salon/

Barber Shop

Tangles

The stylists at Tangles are masters at coloring/lightening, balayage and ombre techniques. Along with traditional cutting, they offer dry cutting and Deva Curly cuts. Tangles houses specialists in Japanese Yuko straightening system, Brazilian blowouts and Keratin treatments to help attack that unwanted unruly hair. They also offer hair extension solutions and nonsurgical hair replacement micropoint links, an extension alternative for the crown area.

145 W. Green Street, tanglespasadena.com

Reader Recommended

Salon Aguayo, 101 S. Madison Avenue, salonaguayo.com

Union Salon, 174 S. De Lacey Avenue, unionsalon.com

Best Hearing Specialist

HEAR Center

The HEAR Center, which offers complete and affordable hearing and speech services to the Pasadena community, was founded by Ciwa Griffiths, a teacher of the deaf who developed the Auditory Approach. Now the standard operating procedure in hospitals across the nation, Griffiths’ Auditory Approach focuses on identifying hearing loss and providing children with hearing aids from a young age to improve their chances of speaking normally.

301 E. Del Mar Boulevard, hearcenter.org

Reader Recommended

Love Hearing Services, 2623 E. Foothill Boulevard,

Suite 101, 626-796-4535

Doctors of Hearing, 65 N. Madison Avenue, Suite 201, doctorsofhearing.com

Best Hospital

Huntington Memorial

At only six years younger than Pasadena itself, Huntington Memorial is committed to providing the highest quality health care and emergency services to the members of the growing community. Today, it continues to enhance the services and programs that make it the caregivers of choice for over 125 years.

100 W. California Boulevard, huntingtonhospital.org

Reader Recommended

City of Hope, 630 S. Raymond Avenue, Suite 220,

cityofhope.org

Kaiser Permanente, 3280 E. Foothills Boulevard,

kaiserpermanente.org

Best Laundry/Dry Cleaner

Magic Cleaners and Laundry

A Pasadena mainstay for over 30 years, the family-owned and -operated cleaners makes it its mission to have every customer leave the store with a smile on their face. They make sure every item that comes through their store gets the same six-point inspection, ensuring that if anything goes wrong, they fix it before customers even receive the garment. For those in a rush, Magic offers same-day service where customers can enjoy popcorn and coffee in the lobby.

111 N. Lake Avenue, 1113 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, magiccleanersinc.com

Reader Recommended

French Hand Laundry, 606 S. Lake Avenue,

frenchhandlaundry.com

Bryan’s Cleaners, 544 S. Arroyo Parkway,

bryanscleaners.com

Best Massage

Burke Williams

This Pasadena location offers many relaxing treatments, from massage therapies such as the pure relaxation massage and the deep tissue and sports massage, to facials such as the spa-style facial and nourishing facial. There are also nail care and spa baths. Memberships are available.

39 Mills Place, burkewilliams.com

Reader Recommended

Massage Envy, 345 S. Lake Avenue, Suite 205,

massageenvy.com

Sierra Madre Massage Company, 140 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, sierramadremc.com

Best Nail Salon

Harmony Nail & Threading Salon

As the name implies, the main service at this salon is manicures, pedicures, waxing, threading, facials and eyelash extensions. Customers can relax in upholstered massage chairs while they chat up the friendly staff and get their new claws or toes done.

54 S. Pasadena Avenue, 626-578-1807

Reader Recommended

Olive and June, oliveandjune.com

Tinzee, 436 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena,

tinzeenailsalon.com

Best Physical Therapy

Pasadena Physical Therapy

As a physical therapist-owned clinic, it has the ability to deliver the care it chooses. The patient comes first; there is no multi-booking, no cookie-cutter approaches and no servitude to the insurance companies.

95 W. California Boulevard, pasadenapt.com

Reader Recommended

Catz, 801 S. Raymond Avenue, catzpride.com

Body Synergy, 1224 E. Green Street, Suite 200,

bodysynergypt.com

Best Pilates

Hot Yoga Pasadena

For over 20 years, Hot Yoga Pasadena has been getting people in shape and limber through its real hot yoga classes and hot Pilates. Anyone can love how they feel by practicing in one of these classes. Hot Pilates creates quick results, so you look as great as you feel.

2089 E. Colorado Boulevard, hotyogapasadena.com

Reader Recommended

Pilates of Pasadena, 990 S. Arroyo Parkway, Suite 2,

pilatesofpasadena.com

Gold Line Pilates, 501 S. Arroyo Parkway,

goldlinepilates.com

Best Waxing

European Wax Center

European Wax Center elevated waxing by making it time-efficient, more comfortable and with longer lasting results. Women and men can get their bodies waxed from head to toe.

569 S. Lake Avenue, waxcenter.com

Reader Recommended

Eyes for Beautys, 638 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 302, eyesforbeautys.net

Wax Candy, 271 Shoppers Lane, Suite 202,

waxcandy.com

Best Yoga

Hot Yoga Pasadena

You might just be catching onto the Bikram-inspired hot yoga craze, but studio founder Val Sklar Robinson has been serving the Pasadena community for over 20 years with her independently owned studio. While closed during the pandemic, the studio typically offers yoga and Pilates classes for all skill levels aiming to promote all kinds of health and wellness. But during the shutdown, members can still enjoy HYP TV—an array of prerecorded, on-demand practice sessions accessible from their website.

2089 E. Colorado Boulevard, hotyogapasadena.com

Reader Recommended

Yoga House, 11 W. State Street, yogahouse.com

YogaWorks Pasadena, 277 W. Green Street,

yogaworks.com

Best Place to Workout

Hot Yoga Pasadena

People are busy. That’s a fact. But Hot Yoga Pasadena lets minds and bodies calm down with virtual classes that meet all week. Hot Yoga Pasadena continues to teach students to release stress and build strength to feel amazing and live their best lives.

2089 E. Colorado Boulevard, hotyogapasadena.com

Reader Recommended

24 Hour Fitness, 525 E. Colorado Boulevard,

24hourfitness.com

LA Fitness, 201 S. Lake Avenue, LAFitness.com

Best Accountant

Amy Sulhanian

The founder of Sulhanian Enterprises, Amy Sulhanian and her practice are dedicated professionals. Sulhanian’s team serves in the areas of tax, accounting, business consulting, forensics, compliance, reporting, compilation and business formation. Most clients are in the areas of law, industry-specific support, enterprise zone specialist, real estate, appraising and tax court. Altogether, Sulhanian has problem-solving professionals who make client service their priority.

810 E. Walnut Street, sulahian.com

Reader Recommended

John Hornick,709 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 150

hornickcpa.com

Mark Harris, 1605 E. Elizabeth Street, accountingman.com

Best Acupuncture

Dr. Yawen Cheng Acupuncture & Chiropractic

A family tradition since 1860, Dr. Yawen Cheng Acupuncture and Chiropractic offers 160 years of experience. Using the expertise and techniques of multiple disciplines, Cheng offers healing for any condition. Their goal is to give patients the freedom to enjoy their lives pain free.

51 N. Fifth Avenue, Arcadia, drcheng.net

Reader Recommended

Brenda Smith, 99 S. Chester Avenue,

facebook.com/pasadenawomenswellness

Premier Wellness Chiropractic, 2750 E. Washington Boulevard, pasadenachiro.com

Best Architect

Doug Ewing (D.S. Ewing Architects)

Ewing Architects is a full-service architectural design firm that specializes in site and master plan design, architectural design, interior design, building renovations and restoration design. Since its start in 1972, the company has designed over 1,000 projects.

723 E. California Boulevard, dsewing.com

Reader Recommended

Christina Fu, Silver Elm Studio, silverelmstudio.com

Hartman Baldwin, 300 S. Raymond Avenue, Suite 18, hartmanbaldwin.com (TIE)

Nott & Associates, 1508 Mission Street, South Pasadena, nottsassociates.com (TIE)

Best Attorney/Law Firm

Law Offices of Timothy Bowles

The Law Offices of Timothy Bowles performs areas of practice such as employment law for employers, employment litigation defense, and business law. It also has products available for sale such as seminars, employment handbooks, and employment forms. Tons of resources are available too.

1 S. Fair Oaks Avenue, Suite 301, tbowleslaw.com

Reader Recommended

Hahn & Hahn, 301 E. Colorado Boulevard,

hahnlawyers.com

Sulahian Law, 810 E. Walnut Street, sulahianlaw.com (TIE)

Graves Law Firm, 1055 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 500A, losangeles-divorcelaw.com (TIE)

Best Auto Repair/

Body Shop

Hrant Auto Service

Whether it’s a simple oil change or something more serious, Hrant can take it care of it. With so many people skeptical of mechanics finding phantom issues, this shop is as trustworthy as it comes. With some of the best prices and service in Pasadena, Hrant is a one stop shop for your car repair needs.

1477 E. Washington Boulevard, 626-798-4064

Reader Recommended

Pasadena Automotive Repair, 2364 E. Foothill Boulevard, pasadenaautomotive.com

Autotech By Beck, 1930 E. Walnut Street,

autotechbybeck.com

Best Bank

Chase Bank

At a national level, the looming pandemic-fueled recession may cause flashbacks to banks’ irresponsible behavior in 2008, but at a local level, neighborhood branches can sponsor personal fiscal responsibility and community growth. This Chase branch is just that, a place to get your finances in order and save before the next economic crisis hits.

860 E. Colorado Boulevard, chase.com

Reader Recommended

Bank of America, 880 E. Colorado Boulevard,

bankofamerica.com

Wells Fargo, 350 W. Colorado Boulevard, wellsfargo.com

Best Car Wash

Pasadena Car Wash

Pasadena Auto Wash strives daily to please customers by ensuring each customer leaves 100% satisfied with its services. They make it easy to have your car washed, detailed and services all in one place while you enjoy free cookies and coffee. The friendly and knowledgeable staff is quick and efficient with what they do.

164 W. Del Mar Boulevard, pasadenaautowash.com

Reader Recommended

Arroyo Car Wash, 605 S. Arroyo Parkway,

arroyocarwash.com

Fast5Xpress, 2400 E. Colorado Boulevard, fast5xpress.com

Best Credit Union

Pasadena Federal Credit Union

Serving Pasadena for the last 85 years, Pasadena Federal Credit Union continues its streak of good service into another decade. The mission of this not-for-profit institution is to help people live their best financial lives. A locally focused company, PFCU hopes to keep the money in the in the local area refusing to send it off to investment bankers across the world.

1038 S. Fair Oaks Avenue, pfcu.org

Reader Recommended

Wescom Credit Union, 123 S. Marengo Avenue,

wescom.org

Schools First Credit Union, 555 S. Lake Avenue,

schoolsfirstfcu.org

Best Golf Course

Brookside Golf Club

For people around LA and the country, the Rose Bowl largely defines their view of Pasadena, but locals get to enjoy the full scope of the Arroyo grounds, including the Brookside Golf Club. The course, full of rolling greens in the shadow of the stadium, has been operational throughout the pandemic, providing those locals with much needed outdoor recreation. And once you play the course’s 18 holes, make sure to stop by the club’s renowned restaurant for a post-tee time meal.

1133 Rosemont Avenue, brooksidegc.com

Reader Recommended

Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane,

arroyosecogc.com

Eaton Canyon Golf Course, 1150 Sierra Madre Villa Avenue, playeatoncanyon.com

Best Home Remodeling

Samantha Williams Interior Design

With everyone on lockdown for so long, we’ve all probably gotten tired of staring at the blank walls around our house. So, if a mental break finally spurs you to remodel your kitchen, consider Samantha Williams to lead your renovation project. The design group specializes in timeless but modern looks, letting you stay confident in your refurbished home while resting easy until the next period of isolation.

1142 Allen Avenue, Suite 100, williamsinteriordesign.com

Reader Recommended

Navarro Construction, 3579 E. Foothill Boulevard,

navarroconstruction.com

Nott & Associates, 1508 Mission Street,

nottassociates.com

Best House

Cleaning Service

True Blue Maids

The winner of this categories for five years straight, True Blue Maids continues its streak along with their top-of-the-line service. Whether in need of a clean every week or just one-time deep clean, True Blue has you covered. Especially important during this time, this service will make sure to clean all high-traffic areas.

2104 E. Walnut Street, truebluemaids.com

Reader Recommended

Maid Brigade, 61 E. Foothill Boulevard, Arcadia, maidbrigade.com

Maid Pro, 2982 E. Colorado Boulevard, maidpro.com

Best Interior Designer

Samantha Williams Interior Design

A remodel is one thing, but making sure your home is comfortable, stylish and in line with your personal taste is a whole other consideration. Professional interior design can bring life to any space, and Samantha Williams’ trademark timeless style can elevate your home, old or new, to a higher level. Working with the deliberate sensibilities of a trained designer can make you appreciate a space you thought you knew all too well and give a splash of personality to your background in your next Zoom meeting.

1142 Allen Avenue, Suite 100, williamsinteriordesign.com

Reader Recommended

Upstage Design (Robyn Navarro), 1835 Dana Street,

upstagedesign.com

Soul Interiors Design, 221 E. Walnut Street, Suite 222,

soulinteriorsdesign.com

Best Local Pharmacy

Webster’s Community Pharmacy

Webster’s Community Pharmacy has been providing patients with their medications and medical supplies since 1926. But it’s adapting to the times. Webster’s has a mobile app for Apple and Android devices. Besides medications, Webster’s offers diabetes products and services, pharmacist counseling and wound care.

2450 N. Lake Avenue, altadenarx.com

Reader Recommended

Fair Oaks Pharmacy, 1526 Mission Street, fairoakspharmacy.net

Old Pasadena Pharmacy, 155 S. De Lacey Avenue, Suite 1000,

oldpasadena.org

Best Mortgage Broker

Sierra Capital Mortgage

Open for more than 20 years, Sierra Capital Mortgage uses its vast network of lending partners to help its clients receive the best possible financing. Perfect for first-time to experienced home homeowners, Sierra Capital has helped thousands throughout all of California. They often help their clients refinance their mortgages, lowering their monthly payments and saving them a lot of money.

1055 E. Colorado Boulevard, sierracapital.us

Reader Recommended

Chatham Mortgage Partners, 100 N. Brand Boulevard, Glendale, teamchatham.com

C2 Financial Corp, 177 E. Colorado Boulevard, capsourceloans.com

Best Pet Service

My Pet Garden

The store specializes in ultragentle grooming and will stop a session if the animal looks like it’s freaking out, to say the least. Products offered in store are only available if owner Joel Tatum and his knowledgeable and passionate staff can look customers in the eye and say it’s good for pets. All groomers participate in a program called Every Dog Has Its Day, which is a pro bono grooming of animals in shelters around the city, thus increasing their chances of adoption.

2245 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 106, mypetgarden.com

Reader Recommended

I Dig My Dog, 2160 E. Foothill Boulevard, idigmydog.com

My Dog Spot, 47 Eloise Street, walkmydogspot.com

Best Real Estate Office

Compass

Empowered by their firm, agents at Compass put their clients first, making the most of their ample time. Using their own home-grown technology, agents help their clients survey the field whether they are selling or looking for a home.

680 E. Colorado Boulevard, 42 Pasadena Avenue,

compass.com

Reader Recommended

Coldwell Banker, 388 S. Lake Avenue,

coldwellbankerhomes.com

Deasy Penner Podley, 200 S. Los Robles Avenue, deasypenner.com

Best Realtor

Leslie Cross

With her passion for land, design and construction, Leslie Cross found her calling in real estate. Putting her relentless attitude to help her clients secure deals, Cross is the textbook definition of an amazing Realtor. Whether it’s to sell or to buy, call her for any of your real estate needs.

305 S Hudson Avenue, Altadena, gohomewithleslie.com

Reader Recommended

Lin Vlacich, 459 E. Colorado Boulevard, vlacich.com

Ann Marie Villicana, 225 E. Colorado Boulevard, dilbeck.com

Best Senior Living Facility

Villa Gardens

Feel free from all of your chores when living at Villa Gardens. This facility offers top of the line care, while also giving their clients the independence they deserve. Located close to the Metro Gold Line, residents have no issues traveling through Pasadena and Downtown Los Angeles. If clients feel like staying indoors and away from the nearby Huntington Gardens and Pasadena Playhouse, they could hit the gym and take a myriad of fitness classes or find some spiritual guidance with a group or one-on-one with professionals.

842 E. Villa Street, villagardens.org

Reader Recommended

Monte Cedro, 2212 El Molino Avenue, Altadena,

ecsforseniors.org

Regency Park Fair Oaks, 951 S. Fair Oaks Avenue,

regencypk.com

Best Speech Therapist

Justine Sherman & Associates

With a family-centered approached, Justine Sherman and Associates empower their clients to communicate effectively. The therapists teach families helpful and proven techniques so the learning does not stop in the office. The holistic approach allows clients has been proven to enhance growth.

960 E. Green Street, justineshermanslp.com

Reader Recommended

Pasadena Child Development Association, 620 N. Lake Avenue, pcdateam.org

Synergy Speech Language Pathology, 1605 Hope Street, South Pasadena, synergyslp.com

Best Travel Agency

AAA

Everyone has had to call AAA for a flat tire, but many forget about the thousands of discounts at hotels the company also provides. Whether it’s a Best Western or any of the luxurious hotels in Las Vegas, enjoy the up to 15% discount on your stays. Also enjoy their lovely travel packages from a tropical Hawaiian trip, a riverboat ride on the Rhine or traversing the Canadian Rockies.

801 Union Street, calstate.aaa.com

Reader Recommended

Montrose Travel, 2343 Honolulu Avenue, Montrose,

alluretravel.com

Travelstore, 140 S. Lake Avenue,

travelstore.com (TIE)

Bella Guatemala Travel, bellaguatemalatravel.com (TIE)

Best Urgent Care

Kaiser Permanente

Open for more than 20 years, Sierra Capital Kaiser Permanente’s staff believes health isn’t an industry. It’s a cause. Kaiser was founded on the simple idea that everyone deserves to live a healthy life. Health plans for individuals and families, Medicaid and Medi-Cal, Medicare, coverage through employers and coverage loss. Along with plans, Kaiser pioneers new ways to build useful tools to stay on top of patients’ health and treat cancer. Kaiser gives care online, on the phone and in person.

3280 E. Foothill Boulevard,

kaiserpermanente.org/

Reader Recommended

Healthcare Partners, 675 S. Arroyo Parkway,

healthcarepartners.com

Exer Urgent-Del Mar, 3160 E Del Mar Blvd Suite 110, Pasadena exerurgentcare.com/pasadena/ n