Best Bar

Lucky Baldwin’s

17 S. Raymond Avenue

www.luckybaldwins.pub

To the tune of most “authentic British pubs,” Lucky Baldwin’s emphasizes a friendly-family environment bolstered by a full kitchen, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. Separating itself from the standard bar experience, Lucky Baldwin’s features an array of unique selections, both bottled and tap. It also takes pride in celebrating European drinking festivals throughout the year, such as the renowned Belgian Beer Festival, IPA festivals and Oktoberfest. Organize an outing to the Belgian beer bar for a traditional British meal — and thirst-quenching beverages for those 21 and above — fit for the whole family.

Reader Recommended

Kings Row, 20 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.kingsrowpub.com

Blind Donkey, 53 Union Street

www.theblinddonkey.com/pasadena

Best Casino

Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

(formerly known as San Manuel Casino)

772 San Manuel Boulevard, Highland

www.yaamava.com

When Pasadena readers want to take their chances, they prefer to do so in the luxurious setting of Yamaava Resort and Casino. With over 6,500 slot machines, 120 table games and five exclusive high-limit rooms, guests can dream big. Live music and nightly DJs provide entertainment while a steakhouse, Asian restaurant and café keep visitors from going hungry. For those who wish to stay overnight, a resort with suites, a pool and a spa beckons.

Reader Recommended

Pechanga Resort Casino,

45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula

www.pechanga.com

Morongo Casino Resort,

49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon

www.morongocasinoresort.com

Best Place for

A Night Out

Reader Recommended

The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue

www.icehousecomedy.com

A Noise Within Theater, 3352 E. Foothill Boulevard

www.anoisewithin.org

Best Happy Hour

Yard House

300 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.yardhouse.com

Yard House’s daytime happy hour runs Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and presents the perfect time to sample half-price pizzas and diverse set of appetizers, ranging from bar classics such as sliders and wings to revolutionary options like poke nachos. Yard House also hosts a late-night happy hour from Sunday to Wednesday, 10 p.m. to closing time, offering yet another opportunity to enjoy the beer, wine, and cocktail list. All drinks are $2 off.

Reader Recommended

The Raymond, 1250 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.theraymond.com

Granville, 270 S. Lake Avenue

www.granvillecafe.com

Best Live Theater Venue

Pasadena Playhouse

39 S. El Molino Avenue

www.pasadenaplayhouse.org

People have gathered at the state theater of California for 100 years to experience bold and important theater. Pasadena Playhouse is known as one of the most prolific theaters in American history, with a legacy of profound theatrical impact and courageous new work. Upcoming productions include “Head Over Heels,” running from Nov. 9 to Dec. 12, then “Teenage Dick” starts out the new year from Feb. 1-27.

Reader Recommended

A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Boulevard

www.anoisewithin.org

Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre

www.sierramadreplayhouse.org

Best Margaritas

Mijares

145 Palmetto Drive

www.mijaresrestaurant.com

Established in 1920, the historic, family-owned Mijares has not only served delicious Mexican food for the last century but also a host of legendary margaritas known across Pasadena and beyond. Its original Spa Margarita, only 125 calories and made with Sauza Gold Tequila, stands as the flagship of Mijares’ jaw-dropping selection of hand-shaken delights, including the notable black barrel skinny and jalapeño margaritas.

Reader Recommended

El Portal, 695 E. Green Street

www.elportalrestaurant.com

El Cholo, 300 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.elcholopasadena.com

Best Place to Dance

Club 54

54 E. Colorado Boulevard

www. club54lounge.com

As one the newest party spots in the center of Pasadena, Club 54 is a three level nightclub with a basement lounge, three fully stocked bars, VIP booths, bottle service, go-go dancers and state of the art lighting and sound. Not to mention three dance floors, three live guest DJs and raving partying throughout.

Reader Recommended

Dance Steet, 2295 E. Colorado Boulevard

Elements Dance Space, 1222 N. Fair Oaks,

www.elementsdancespace.com

Best Private Event Venue

Castle Green

99 S. Raymond Avenue

www.castlegreen.com

Built in 1898 as the annex for the famous Hotel Green, the Castle Green lives up to its reputation as a jaw-dropping venue fit for lavish gatherings and other monumental events. The private event venue consists of an imposing seven story Moorish Colonial and Spanish-style building anchored next to Central Park. A Nationally Registered Historic Monument and Pasadena Treasure, Castle Green is sure to impress guests of all ceremonies.

Reader Recommended

Altadena Town and Country Club,

2290 Country Club Drive

www.altaclub.com

Noor, 300 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.noorevents.com

Best Pub Grub

Lucky Baldwin’s Pub

Multiple locations

www.luckybaldwins.pub

From the standard Lucky Baldwin’s Pub to its Trappiste Pub and Delirium Cafe locations, this business has the grub. All three locations are open for dining in with a beer in hand, but there’s also takeout opportunities. There are a variety of quality starters, from homemade pasties to German pretzels, while the main menu ranges from fish and chips to burgers, salads and other lighter options.

Reader Recommended

Kings Row Gastropub,

20 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.kingsrowpub.com



Best Sports Bar

Yard House

300 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.yardhouse.com

Located in the Paseo off Colorado Boulevard, Yard House is a high-end American sports bar and a beer-lover’s dream. From its extensive list of draft beer, the largest selection of draft beer in the world, to a California-inspired menu of mouth-watering local entrees, including whiskey-glazed salmon, a night at the Yard House never fails to disappoint.

Reader Recommended

Barney’s, 99 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.barneysbeanery.com

Lucky Baldwin’s Pub, multiple locations

www.luckybaldwins.pub

Best Winery/Distillery

San Antonio Winery

737 Lamar Street, Los Angeles

www.sanantoniowinery.com

Four generations and over 100 years in the winemaking business, the Riboli family behind San Antonio Winery knows what they are doing. Still producing from its original location that began in 1917 on Lamar Street, the winery was named after the Patron Saint Anthony. Continuing the tradition, San Antonio Winery produces everything from light, sparkling whites to earthy, dark reds and something for every palate.

Reader Recommended

Old Oak Cellars, 2620 E. Foothill Boulevard

www.inwineinc.com

Stark Spirits, 1260 Lincoln Avenue

starkspirits.com