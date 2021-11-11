Best Bar
Lucky Baldwin’s
17 S. Raymond Avenue
www.luckybaldwins.pub
To the tune of most “authentic British pubs,” Lucky Baldwin’s emphasizes a friendly-family environment bolstered by a full kitchen, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. Separating itself from the standard bar experience, Lucky Baldwin’s features an array of unique selections, both bottled and tap. It also takes pride in celebrating European drinking festivals throughout the year, such as the renowned Belgian Beer Festival, IPA festivals and Oktoberfest. Organize an outing to the Belgian beer bar for a traditional British meal — and thirst-quenching beverages for those 21 and above — fit for the whole family.
Reader Recommended
Kings Row, 20 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.kingsrowpub.com
Blind Donkey, 53 Union Street
www.theblinddonkey.com/pasadena
Best Casino
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino
(formerly known as San Manuel Casino)
772 San Manuel Boulevard, Highland
www.yaamava.com
When Pasadena readers want to take their chances, they prefer to do so in the luxurious setting of Yamaava Resort and Casino. With over 6,500 slot machines, 120 table games and five exclusive high-limit rooms, guests can dream big. Live music and nightly DJs provide entertainment while a steakhouse, Asian restaurant and café keep visitors from going hungry. For those who wish to stay overnight, a resort with suites, a pool and a spa beckons.
Reader Recommended
Pechanga Resort Casino,
45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula
www.pechanga.com
Morongo Casino Resort,
49500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon
www.morongocasinoresort.com
Best Place for
A Night Out
Pasadena Playhouse
39 S. El Molino Avenue
www.pasadenaplayhouse.org
For 100 years, patrons have gathered at Pasadena Playhouse for bold and important theater. It is one of the most prolific theaters in American history, with a legacy of profound theatrical impact and courageous new work. As the state theater of California, Pasadena Playhouse’s mission is to enrich people’s lives through theater, community programs and learning. A variety of program events and classes are offered, including theater productions of classic favorites and classes in the dramatic arts.
Reader Recommended
The Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Avenue
www.icehousecomedy.com
A Noise Within Theater, 3352 E. Foothill Boulevard
www.anoisewithin.org
Best Happy Hour
Yard House
300 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.yardhouse.com
Yard House’s daytime happy hour runs Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and presents the perfect time to sample half-price pizzas and diverse set of appetizers, ranging from bar classics such as sliders and wings to revolutionary options like poke nachos. Yard House also hosts a late-night happy hour from Sunday to Wednesday, 10 p.m. to closing time, offering yet another opportunity to enjoy the beer, wine, and cocktail list. All drinks are $2 off.
Reader Recommended
The Raymond, 1250 S. Fair Oaks Avenue
www.theraymond.com
Granville, 270 S. Lake Avenue
www.granvillecafe.com
Best Live Theater Venue
Reader Recommended
A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Boulevard
www.anoisewithin.org
Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre
www.sierramadreplayhouse.org
Best Margaritas
Mijares
145 Palmetto Drive
www.mijaresrestaurant.com
Established in 1920, the historic, family-owned Mijares has not only served delicious Mexican food for the last century but also a host of legendary margaritas known across Pasadena and beyond. Its original Spa Margarita, only 125 calories and made with Sauza Gold Tequila, stands as the flagship of Mijares’ jaw-dropping selection of hand-shaken delights, including the notable black barrel skinny and jalapeño margaritas.
Reader Recommended
El Portal, 695 E. Green Street
www.elportalrestaurant.com
El Cholo, 300 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.elcholopasadena.com
Best Place to Dance
Club 54
54 E. Colorado Boulevard
www. club54lounge.com
As one the newest party spots in the center of Pasadena, Club 54 is a three level nightclub with a basement lounge, three fully stocked bars, VIP booths, bottle service, go-go dancers and state of the art lighting and sound. Not to mention three dance floors, three live guest DJs and raving partying throughout.
Reader Recommended
Dance Steet, 2295 E. Colorado Boulevard
Elements Dance Space, 1222 N. Fair Oaks,
www.elementsdancespace.com
Best Private Event Venue
Castle Green
99 S. Raymond Avenue
www.castlegreen.com
Built in 1898 as the annex for the famous Hotel Green, the Castle Green lives up to its reputation as a jaw-dropping venue fit for lavish gatherings and other monumental events. The private event venue consists of an imposing seven story Moorish Colonial and Spanish-style building anchored next to Central Park. A Nationally Registered Historic Monument and Pasadena Treasure, Castle Green is sure to impress guests of all ceremonies.
Reader Recommended
Altadena Town and Country Club,
2290 Country Club Drive
www.altaclub.com
Noor, 300 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.noorevents.com
Best Pub Grub
Lucky Baldwin’s Pub
Multiple locations
www.luckybaldwins.pub
From the standard Lucky Baldwin’s Pub to its Trappiste Pub and Delirium Cafe locations, this business has the grub. All three locations are open for dining in with a beer in hand, but there’s also takeout opportunities. There are a variety of quality starters, from homemade pasties to German pretzels, while the main menu ranges from fish and chips to burgers, salads and other lighter options.
Reader Recommended
Kings Row Gastropub,
20 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.kingsrowpub.com
Best Sports Bar
Yard House
300 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.yardhouse.com
Located in the Paseo off Colorado Boulevard, Yard House is a high-end American sports bar and a beer-lover’s dream. From its extensive list of draft beer, the largest selection of draft beer in the world, to a California-inspired menu of mouth-watering local entrees, including whiskey-glazed salmon, a night at the Yard House never fails to disappoint.
Reader Recommended
Barney’s, 99 E. Colorado Boulevard
www.barneysbeanery.com
Lucky Baldwin’s Pub, multiple locations
www.luckybaldwins.pub
Best Winery/Distillery
San Antonio Winery
737 Lamar Street, Los Angeles
www.sanantoniowinery.com
Four generations and over 100 years in the winemaking business, the Riboli family behind San Antonio Winery knows what they are doing. Still producing from its original location that began in 1917 on Lamar Street, the winery was named after the Patron Saint Anthony. Continuing the tradition, San Antonio Winery produces everything from light, sparkling whites to earthy, dark reds and something for every palate.
Reader Recommended
Old Oak Cellars, 2620 E. Foothill Boulevard
www.inwineinc.com
Stark Spirits, 1260 Lincoln Avenue
starkspirits.com