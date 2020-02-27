In one of the promotional photographs for Best Coast’s just-released album “Always Tomorrow,” frontwoman Bethany Cosentino and guitarist Bobb Bruno are shown from the rear as they gaze out a window. It’s a restful image. Visible in the distance are palm trees, hillsides, and the hazy Los Angeles basin below.

Viewed in the context of “Always Tomorrow,” the Eastside indie-rockers are also considering intersections, detours, and bruising scrapes along the bumpy roads that ultimately led to this calm aerie. Cosentino references that journey of personal and creative renewal in songs like “Wreckage”:

“I put the blame on everybody

Wasn’t capable of not being stressed out

I wanted to move on

But I kept writing the same songs

Now that everything’s burned down

I can put it all to bed

If only I could make sense of it

When it’s swirling in my head

I’m so sick of being proud

And I’ve got nothing left to say

Guess I’m really still the best at

Getting in my own way”

Cosentino describes “Always Tomorrow” as “the story of a second chance,” a theme borne out in the conversational “Master of My Own Mind”:

“We’ve all made choices

That we’re not happy with

I guess the good thing

Is that we always get

A second chance to make things right”

Redemption also beckons from the hopeful bridge of “Wreckage” (“I’ll keep pushing forward/ So I don’t slip way behind”) and the sunny “For the First Time” (“I finally feel free”). “Everything Has Changed,” which begs sing-alongs with its insistent riffs and choral hook, turns out to be a wish list. Cosentino wrote the song after the presidential election and before getting sober in November 2017, and it ticks off a list of everyday joys she eventually achieved after crawling out of a hole of wine-numbed isolation. Its celebratory mood sets the tone for the rest of the ingratiating album, whose tough guitars ring brightly and dissipate the dreamy angst that clung to 2015’s “California Nights.” “Used to Be” references the band’s sonic evolution; soaring above fuzz-toned, rumbling guitars that evoke earlier recordings, Cosentino sings with determination of letting go and “accepting the unknown.” Musically and lyrically, the clarity is welcome.

Best Coast perform at the Novo, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Downtown LA, at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; $24. Mannequin Pussy also on the bill. Info: (213) 765-7000. Bestcoast.net, thenovodtla.com