Best Annual Event

Rose Parade

391 S. Orange Grove Boulevard

www.tournamentofroses.com

One of America’s trademark New Year celebrations is making its return in 2022. When the Rose Parade is not halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has 935 active volunteer members, 80,000 hours annually contributed and 31 operating committees. Volunteer memberships are open. The 2022 grand marshal for the 133rd Rose Parade will be actor, director and educator LeVar Burton.

Art Night, 100 N. Garfield Avenue

www.cityofpasadena.net

Masters of Taste Food and Beverage Festival,

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

www.mastersoftastela.com

Best Public Official

Mayor Victor Gordo

100 N. Garfield Avenue

www.victorgordoformayor.com

After immigrating to the United States from Zacatecas, Mexico, as a child, Mayor Victor Gordo grew up in Pasadena and later enrolled at Pasadena City College, becoming the first in his family to attend college. He was elected as the representative of Pasadena’s District 5 on the Pasadena City Council in 2001 before serving on the council’s Finance Committee and as the chair of the Economic Development and Technology Committee. During his time as mayor, he has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life in Pasadena, advocate for economic growth for local businesses, and fight to support the public school system and educational outcomes for children.

Ruth Martinez, 100 N. Garfield Avenue

www.cityofpasadena.net

Tyron Hampton, 100 N. Garfield Avenue

www.tyron.us

Best Local Nonprofit/Charity

Pasadena Humane

361 S. Raymond Avenue

www.pasadenahumane.org

As a donor-supported nonprofit organization for over 118 years, Pasadena Humane has promoted compassion and care for all animals through lifesaving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets healthy and safe. The vision of Pasadena Humane is to have companion animals reside in loving homes with communities respectfully coexisting with wildlife.

Union Station Homeless Services,

825 E. Orange Grove Boulevard

www.unionstationhs.org

Cancer Support Community, 76 E. Del Mar Boulevard

www.cscpasdena.org

Best Local Personality

Larry Mantle

474 S. Raymond Avenue

www.scpr.org

As the host of the longest continually running daily talk program in Los Angeles, talk show host Larry Mantle is a local legend. His hit show “Air Talk” originates from the Mohn Broadcast Center on S. Raymond Avenue and has been on the air since April 1, 1985. The show runs weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon on 89.3 FM and explores the most pressing issues facing the country today.

Valerie Mendoza, 149 S. Madison Avenue

www.jlpasadena.org

Pied Piper Pasadena,

No contact information available

Best Museum

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

www.huntington.org

First opened to the public in 1928, The Huntington is one of the world’s great independent research libraries, with some 11 million items spanning the 11th to 21st centuries. These extraordinary and diverse materials are centered on 14 intersecting collection strengths: American history; architecture; British history; California; Hispanic history and culture; the history of science, technology and medicine; landscape design and planning; literature in English, maps and atlases; medieval manuscripts; the Pacific Rim; photography; prints, posters and ephemera; and Western American history.

Norton Simon, 411 W. Colorado Boulevard

www.nortonsimon.org

Kidspace Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Boulevard

www.kidspacemuseum.org



Best Preschool

Pacific Oaks Children’s School

714 W. California Boulevard

www.pacificoakschildrensschool.org

A previous winner, Pacific Oaks has snagged the top spot once again. Founded three quarters of a century ago, this Pasadena preschool was founded on the principles of social justice and inclusion and pays mind to the needs, interests and abilities of each and every student who enrolls, according to its website. Foundational skills emphasized by the well-received preschool include social skill development, thinking skills, language skills and creative self-expression.

Pasadena Christian School, 1515 N. Los Robles Avenue

www.pasadenachristian.org

Kids Klub, Multiple locations

www.kidsklubcdc.com

Best Charter/

Private School

Pasadena Polytechnic School

1030 E. California Boulevard

www.polytechnic.org

Poly has been preparing local students to become intellectuals, leaders and globally minded citizens for more than 110 years. The K-12 school educates approximately 800 students in an environment with a low teacher-to-student ratio across three divisions: lower (grades K-5), middle (grades 6-8) and upper (grades 9-12). Extracurricular activities in the visual and performing arts, athletics and community engagement enhance the student experience and combine with intellectual development in the classroom to produce students who live meaningful, purposeful lives.

La Salle High School, 3880 E. Sierra Madre Boulevard

www.lasallehs.org

Mayfield Senior School, 500 Bellefontaine Street

www.mayfieldsenior.org

Best Public School

Pasadena High School

2925 E. Sierra Madre Boulevard

www.pusd.us.phs

There are some schools that are more than just places of study but are also vibrant, caring communities. This is especially the case with Pasadena High School, a ninth through 12th grade school with passionate, credentialed staff and support programs in place to help the student body of over 1,600 students, the most out of any school in Pasadena Unified. PHS specializes in providing an academically rigorous environment and quality educational opportunities that will offer students a strong path to future success.

South Pasadena High School, 1401 Fremont Avenue

www.sphstigers.org

San Marino High School,

2701 Huntington Drive, San Marino

www.sanmarinohs.org

Best Teacher

Yvonne Davis,

Don Benito Elementary School

3700 Denair Street

www.pusd.us

Born and raised in Pasadena, teacher Yvonne Davis acknowledges that learning new things is hard. But it’s her job to instill a sense of wonder, pride and joy around learning, she said. She enjoys building relationships with her second grade students and their parents. “My families say, ‘Once a Davis, always a Davis.’ That’s how I feel about all the students in our school.”

Diana Suarez,

Jackson STEM Dual Language Magnet Academy

593 W. Woodbury Road, Altadena

www.pusd.us

Ashley Webb, Altadena Arts Magnet

743 E. Calaveras Street, Altadena

www.pusd.us

Best Place

to Have Fun

Old Pasadena

1 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.oldpasadena.org

Boasting mountain views and 20th century architecture, Old Pasadena is the original commercial center of Pasadena and one of the West Coast’s most exuberant shopping, dining and entertainment districts. The historic streets offer an “authentic downtown experience” coupled with modern amenities. Visitors can venture into a variety of activities fit for all ages, including museums and historical landmarks, gardens, the world-famous Rose Bowl, open-air eateries, specialty boutiques, galleries and theaters.

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive

www.descansogardens.org

Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive

www.rosebowlstadium.com

Best Library

Pasadena Public Library

285 E. Walnut Street

www.cityofpasadena.net/library

With a history of almost 100 years, the Pasadena Public Library continues to serve the Pasadena community by offering in-person and online access to books, language arts materials, personal development programs, and computers with internet access. Due to an ongoing seismic retrofit, the Central Library will remain closed to the general public until the restoration is complete. In the meantime, guests are welcome to visit the nine neighborhood branch libraries scattered throughout Pasadena.

Huntington Library, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

www.huntington.org

Altadena Library, 600 E. Mariposa Street, Altadena

www.altadenalibrary.org

Best Chiropractor

Family Chiropractic Center

of South Pasadena

1017 Fremont Avenue

www.southpaschiro.com

Founded over two decades ago, FCCSP aims to help active adults and children alike in the community with drug-free, pain-free treatment. Wellness is the goal, and FCCSP’s trained, educated staff not only provide chiropractic and strength development but also address nutritional support and dietary influence, massage therapy, acupuncture and physical rehabilitation.

Chiropractic Wellness Group, 969 E. Green Street

www.chiropracticwellnessgroup.com

Dr. Ya-Wen Cheng Acupuncture & Chiropractic,

51 N. Fifth Avenue, Arcadia

www.drcheng.net

Best Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Michael Schwartz

425 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.pasadenaplasticsurgery.com

Dr. Michael Schwartz is a cosmetic surgeon and board-certified facial plastic surgeon with more than 20 years of clinical experience. His mission is to address the goals of the individual while achieving results that look natural without any telltale signs of surgery. Schwartz tailors every procedure to the personal needs of the patient and incorporates the meticulous closure techniques of facial plastic surgery into all breast and body procedures.

Gordon Sasaki, 800 S. Fairmount Avenue

www.drsasaki.com

Dr. Warren Stout, 800 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.stoutlaser.com

Best Dance Studio

Pasadena Civic Ballet

253 N. Vinedo Avenue

www.pcballet.com

From ballet and musical theater to tap, jazz and hip-hop, Pasadena Civic Ballet offers a multitude of dance classes to meet the interests of each dancer. Beginning as young as 3 1/2, this nonprofit dance academy fosters its students’ talents. Founded over 40 years ago, it has only grown in esteem.

Latin Dance Pro, www.latindancepro.com

Elements Dance Space, 1222 N. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.elementsdancespace.com



Best Day Care

Kids Klub

Multiple locations

www.kidsklubcdc.com

Kids Klub provides parents peace of mind by providing for all of their children’s needs at its fully licensed center. Infant care, preschool, before- and after-school care, evening and weekend drop-off care, camp and extracurricular classes are all offered. All of Kids Klub’s experienced teachers are highly trained in childhood education, first aid and CPR, helping to create a safe, clean and stimulating environment in which children play, learn and grow.

Altadena Children’s Center,

791 E. Calavera Street, Altadena

www.accc-kids.org

Goodman Family Daycare, 1090 El Campo Drive

www.goodmandaycare.com

Best Day Spa

Burke Williams

39 Mills Place

www.burkewilliams.com

Burke Williams’ European-inspired spas champion relaxation, luxury and well-being — think spa meets sanctuary. The resort offers massage therapy, facials, manicures and pedicures, baths and wetroom treatments, among other services. Best known for its aromatherapy spa treatments, each location is equipped with spacious, co-ed lounges designed for socializing, separate spa amenities for men and women, whirlpools, steam rooms, dry saunas, cool misting rooms, private showers and cold deluge, quiet rooms. Guests can enjoy complimentary seasonal teas, refreshing infused waters and fresh fruit to nourish their journey to peace.

Happy Feet, 257 E. Colorado Boulevard

https://bit.ly/3jZJNLg

Massage Envy, 345 S. Lake Avenue

www.massageenvy.com

Best Med Spa

OU Beauty Med Spa

130 N. Brand Boulevard

www.oubeauty.com

Since 2008, OU Beauty Medical Spa has built a name for itself as a leader in medical outpatient cosmetic services, such as Botox, Juvederm, Restylane, Dysport, CoolSculpting, laser hair removal and high-grade skin care services. The only med-spa in the western United States to launch a 2,000-square-foot retail shop with a medical spa, OU Beauty combines affordable pricing with nationwide-renowned injectors and practitioners in an inviting, relaxing atmosphere.

Skin Deep Laser Med Spa, 425 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.skindeeplaser.com

Sasaki Innovessence, 800 S. Fairmount Avenue

www.drsasaki.com

Best Dentist

Dr. Michael Yung

696 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.michaelyungdds.com

Dr. Yung is our readers’ first choice to meet their general and cosmetic dental needs. Dr. Yung and his team employ state-of-the-art equipment to provide everything from routine exams to crowns and bridges to emergency dentistry. Patients of all ages, even infants, can benefit from the practice’s clinical excellence, open communication and warm chairside manner. New patients are being accepted at this time.

Dr. Natalie Derboghossians,

2340 N. Lake Avenue, Altadena

www.myaltadental.com

Dr. Geri Okamoto, 50 Bellefontaine Street

www.okamotodentistry.com

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Janice DaVolio

800 S. Fairmount Avenue

www.huntingtonhospital.org/physicians/

janice-l-davolio-md

Dr. Janice DaVolio has been taking care of her patients’ dermatological needs at Huntington Hospital since 1993. She works for the Huntington Dermatology Group, which prides itself on providing customized, full-spectrum care in a friendly and relaxed setting. In addition to being a highly regarded dermatologist, Dr. DaVolio is a clinical associate professor at the University of Southern California.

Pasadena Premier Dermatology, 960 E. Green Street

www.pasadenapremierdermatology.com

Comprehensive Dermatology Center of Pasadena,

625 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.compdermcenter.com

Best Eye Care/EyeWear

Linden Optometry

477 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.lindenvsp.com

Pasadena readers are clear-eyed in their conviction that Linden Optometry is the place to go for their eye care and eyewear needs. Linden’s 10 eye doctors accept 40 vision insurance plans and are available six days a week. Even same-day appointments for eye exams are available. And when it is time to fill a prescription, Linden carries more than 10,000 eyeglasses and sunglasses with dozens of styles to fit anyone’s budget and style.

Pasadena Eye Medical Group, 10 Congress Street

Pasadena Optometry, 960 E. Green Street

www.pasadenaoptometrycenter.com

Best Eyebrows/Eyelashes

Christina Bee Artistry

300 E. Colorado Boulevard

Christina Bee Artistry keeps our readers’ eyelashes and eyebrows looking their best. Owner Christina Medrano’s background as a celebrity makeup artist, as well as her successful passage of a state board exam for estheticians, has honed her skills as an expert in eyebrow shaping and eyelash extensions. Services include makeup artistry, eyelash extensions, and eyebrow shaping and styling.

Rachel Wright Beauty, 455 S. Lake Avenue

www.rachelwrightbeauty.com

Lashitude, 1214 E. Green Street

www.lashitude.com

Best Hair Salon/

BarberShop

Lock and Crown

1088 Allen Avenue

www.lockandcrown.com

Lock and Crown offers hair coloring, cutting, styling, smoothing and conditioning services. Each station provides ample space to give individualized attention, resulting in personalized time with a stylist. Lock and Crown’s mission is to make sure clients are relaxed and ready to conquer the rest of the day with a healthy and stylish new hairdo.

Tangles, 145 W. Green Street

www.tanglespasadena.com

Union Salon, 174 S. De Lacey Avenue

www.unionsalon.com

Best Hospital

Huntington Memorial

100 W. California Boulevard

www.huntingtonhospital.org

Opened in 1892, Huntington Hospital has played an integral role in the health and vitality of Pasadena. The 619-bed hospital is a not-for-profit organization and home to the only trauma center serving the San Gabriel Valley. Its core mission is to provide top-of-the-line compassionate health care and to be a leader in ensuring the well-being of the community.

City of Hope, 630 S. Raymond Avenue

www.cityofhope.org

Kaiser Permanente, 3280 E. Foothills Boulevard

www.kaiserpermanente.org

Best Laundry/

Dry Cleaner

Magic Cleaners and Laundry

Multiple locations

www.magiccleanersinc.com

Magic Cleaners and Laundry prides itself on getting garments cleaned right the first time. The dry cleaner can clean almost anything, from suits and handbags to curtains. Additional services include tailoring and shoe repair. Discounts and coupons are available on the company’s website.

Bryan’s Cleaners, multiple locations

www.bryanscleaners.com

French Hand Laundry, 606 S. Lake Avenue

www.frenchhandlaundry.com

Best Massage

Burke Williams

39 Mills Place

www.burkewilliams.com

Sometimes life gets in the way of wellness, and if your busy job or day-to-day doings are wearing you down, a massage may be what you need to provide a little bit of relaxation. This acclaimed day spa offers a variety of treatments, from massage therapy to facials and skin care, nail care, spa bath, wetroom, chiropractic and more. Reservations are accepted, and if it’s not you but someone you love who needs that bit of relaxation, gift cards are available.

Massage Envy, multiple locations

www.massageenvy.com

Sierra Madre Massage Company,

140 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre

www.sierramadremc.com

Best Nail Salon

Harmony

54 S. Pasadena Avenue

Although Harmony Nail & Threading Salon doesn’t feature a website, its presence and reputation is far from lacking. Garnering a roughly four-star rating on Yelp with nearly 260 reviews, the salon provides manicures, pedicures, waxing, threading, facials and eyelash extensions. Customers can relax in upholstered massage chairs while they chat up the friendly staff and get their new claws or toes done.

Olive And June, 146 S. Lake Avenue

www.oliveandjune.com

Honey Nail Spa, 563 S. Lake Avenue

Best Physical Therapy

Pasadena Physical Therapy

95 W. California Boulevard

www.pasadenapt.com

Pasadena Physical Therapy was established and is owned by Dr. Locatelli Rao, a physical therapist who is also a board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist. The practice distinguishes itself by avoiding a cookie-cutter approach to rehabilitation, personalizing one-on-one care and ensuring that it is not beholden to insurance companies. It is also a clinical training site for the University of Southern California’s physical therapy program, one of the highest-rated programs in the nation.

Catz, 801 S. Raymond Avenue

www.catzpride.com

Evergreen Physical Therapy, 111 S. Hudson Avenue

www.evergreenpt.net

Best Pilates

Pilates of Pasadena

990 S. Arroyo Parkway Boulevard

www.pilatesofpasadena.com

Pasadena readers like to get and stay fit in the intimate studio setting of Pilates of Pasadena. The Pilates studio features specialized equipment such as the reformer, the Cadillac and the Wunda Chair. It offers traditional Pilates appointments, as well as group classes in person and live through Zoom. Other services include physical therapy, massage and nutrition counseling.

Hot Yoga Pasadena, 2089 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.hotyogapasadena.com

Be Pilates, 1393 E. Washington Boulevard

www.bepilatespasadena.com

Best Waxing

European Wax Center

569 S. Lake Avenue

www.waxcenter.com

European Wax Center elevates waxing by making it time-efficient, more comfortable and with longer-lasting results. Women and men can get their bodies waxed from head to toe. European Wax Center provides a first-class waxing experience centering around private waxing suites, a clean environment and the most professionally trained estheticians in the industry.

GlowBeauty Company, 453 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.glowbeautyco.net

Wax Candy, 271 Shoppers Lane

www.waxcandy.com

Best Yoga

Hot Yoga Pasadena

2089 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.hotyogapasadena.com

Studio founder Val Sklar Robinson has been serving the Pasadena community for over 20 years with her independently owned studio that has won Best Yoga 11 other times. Hot Yoga Pasadena is suited for all ages, from novice to skilled yogis. Try out the original hot yoga 90-minute class or the 60-minute express and kick-start changing your body from the inside out. Hot yoga and Pilates classes are specifically designed to eliminate stress and build strength in one’s body and mind.

Yoga House, 11 W. State Street

www.yogahouse.com

Hot 8 Yoga, 177 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.hot8yoga.com

Best Place to Workout

Equinox

300 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.equinox.com

Branding itself as a “temple of well-being,” the luxury fitness company is home to world-class personal trainers, a variety of group fitness classes, spas and financial steals. Voted Best Gym in America by Fitness Magazine, Equinox members upon signing up can explore a complimentary Equifit fitness assessment, a free personal or virtual personal training session, and a complimentary one-on-one studio Pilates or virtual mat Pilates session on top of a 15% discount off of a first purchase from The Shop.

Hot Yoga Pasadena, 2089 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.hotyogapasadena.com

Orange Theory, 2091 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.orangetheory.com/en-us

Best Accountant

Amy Sulahian

810 E. Walnut Street

www.sulahian.com

The founder of Sulahian Enterprises, Amy Sulahian and her practice are a dynamic group of professionals dedicated to servicing individuals and small businesses throughout the California area. Sulahian’s team serves in the areas of tax, accounting, business consulting, forensics, compliance, reporting, compilation and business formation. Most clients are in the areas of law, industry-specific support, enterprise zone specialist, real estate, appraising and tax court. Altogether, Sulahian has problem-solving professionals who make client service their priority.

Steve Ostiller, 595 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.ostillerandhung.com

John Hornick, 709 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.hornickcpa.com

Best Acupuncture

Lotus Center for Integrative Medicine

5910 Monterey Road, Los Angeles

www.lotuscenter.com

“Innovative solutions for restoring health” are touted at this nearby practice, which has garnered a reputation among our readers for its acupuncture service. According to its website, the benefits of acupuncture are manifold — allergies, anxiety, fatigue, headaches, insomnia, PMS. But not only that, Lotus Center offers massage, herbal medicine and nutrition services. Specialties at Lotus Center include general medicine, fertility, women’s health and rheumatology.

Dr. Ya-Wen Cheng Acupuncture & Chiropractic,

51 N. Fifth Avenue, Arcadia

www.drcheng.net

Premier Wellness Chiropractic,

2355 E. Washington Boulevard

www.pasadenachiro.com

Best Architect

Christina Fu – Silver Elm Studio

www.silverelmstudio.com

Christina Fu’s Silver Elm Studio specializes in custom residential home design. Fu is a problem solver who is passionate about helping homeowners rejuvenate older houses to bring them back to life. By partnering with quality interior designers, she can renovate an entire house, both inside and outside. She strives to make the home renovation process as enjoyable as possible.

Hartman Baldwin, 300 S. Raymond Avenue

www.hartmanbaldwin.com

Doug Ewing (D.S. Ewing Architects),

723 E. California Boulevard

www.dsewing.com

Best Attorney/Law Firm

Law Offices of Timothy Bowles

1 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.tbowleslaw.com

The areas of practice at the Law Offices of Timothy Bowles include employment law, business law and civil litigation. One of the most experienced employer attorneys in Los Angeles, Timothy Bowles represents private employers in all aspects of workplace law. In addition to representation, the law firm offers employers seminars, training, handbooks and forms.

Hahn and Hahn, 301 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.hahnlawyers.com

Sulahian Law, 810 E. Walnut Street

www.sulahianlaw.com

Best Auto Repair/

Body Shop

Crown City Tire

80 W. Bellevue Drive

www.crowncitytire.com

Crown City Tire is a family-owned and quality auto care facility serving the Pasadena community since 1923. Services include maintenance on brakes, oil changes, tire alignment, air conditioning, engine repair and diagnostics, scheduled maintenance, batteries, suspension and tire repair. The staff at Crown City Tire provides peace of mind to each customer with ease and transparency, letting the client know exactly what needs to be done to get back on the road safely.

Hrant Auto Service,1477 E. Washington Boulevard

Pasadena Automotive Repair,

2364 E. Foothill Boulevard

www.pasadenaautomotive.com

Best Bank

Chase Bank

Multiple locations

www.chase.com

With branches throughout Pasadena and convenient online banking, Chase offers a wide range of financial services to its personal, business and commercial customers. Chase’s services include checking and savings accounts, lending, credit cards and investment accounts. The bank also offers frequent promotions in which new and existing customers can earn free money.

Wells Fargo, multiple locations

www.wellsfargo.com

Bank of America, multiple locations

www.bankofamerica.com

Best Car Wash

Pasadena Auto Wash

164 W. Del Mar Boulevard

www.pasadenaautowash.com

Pasadena Auto Wash is a full-service center that provides high-quality services at affordable prices. Customers can enjoy free cookies and coffee while friendly staff members quickly and efficiently make their cars look great and smell fresh. Other services include oil changes, lube and auto detailing. Coupons are available on the company’s website.

Arroyo Car Wash, 605 S. Arroyo Parkway

www.arroyocarwash.com

Fast5Xpress, 2400 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.fast5xpress.com

Best Credit Union

Wescom Credit Union

123 S. Marengo Avenue

www.wescom.org

For 87 years, Wescom has dedicated itself to helping its members build better lives. The credit union provides a wide range of financial services, including credit and checking accounts, loans, credit cards and comprehensive investment solutions. Any Southern Californian can open an account with Wescom and enjoy benefits such as lower loan rates and higher-yielding interest rates than banks, online and mobile banking tools, and access to more than 30,000 ATMs free of fees.

Pasadena Federal Credit Union,

1038 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.pfcu.org

Schools First Credit Union, 555 S. Lake Avenue,

www.schoolsfirstfcu.org

Best Golf Course

Brookside

113 Rosemont Avenue

www.brooksidegc.com

Pasadena readers’ favorite place to hit the links is the picturesque Brookside Golf Club, which is owned by the city of Pasadena. Lying at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains and adjacent to the historic Rose Bowl, Brookside is the oldest golf course in Los Angeles County and has hosted major PGA and LPGA events. When not simply enjoying the view, golfers can warm up on a driving range or practice area before playing on one of two 18-hole tracks. Brookside also offers dining at the Brookside Restaurant and creates one-of-a-kind weddings and special events.

Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane,

www.arroyosecogc.com

Altadena Golf Course,

1456 E. Mendocino Street, Altadena

www.playaltadena.com

Best Home Remodeling

Samantha Williams Interior Design

1142 N. Allen Avenue

williamsinteriordesign.com

Samantha Williams creates beautiful interiors that are both elegant and comfortable. She specializes in renovation, home construction, kitchen and bath design, and full interior design services. Her design firm saves clients time and money by providing access to the best resources and acting as a liaison and advocate throughout the renovation and design process.

Cynthia Bennett & Associates, 501 Fair Oaks Avenue

www.cynthiabennett.com

Lightfoot Studios, www.lightfootstudios.com

Best House

Cleaning Service

True Blue Maids

2104 E. Walnut Avenue

www.truebluemaids.com

True Blue Maids keeps our readers’ houses spic and span by delivering consistently flawless results. The family-owned business provides personalized customer service and follows CDC guidelines to keep its clients and employees safe. Providing everyday housekeeping, routine cleanings and one-time seasonal services, True Blue gives every house it services a comprehensive clean. As part of a worry-free guarantee for recurring services, True Blue will return to make things right for any customer who is dissatisfied and contacts the company within 24 hours of service.

Maid Brigade, 61 E. Foothill Boulevard

www.maidbrigade.com

MaidPro, 2982 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.maidpro.com

Best Interior Designer

Samantha Williams Interior Design 1142 Allen Avenue

www.williamsinteriordesign.com

A four-time featured designer at the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, Samantah Williams is a powerhouse in the architecture and design industry. A master in creating timeless interiors that are equal parts functional, comfortable and elegant, the designer couples her love of historic homes with traditional and transitional sensibilities to promote a fresh take on classic design — perfectly suited for greater Pasadena.

Soul Interior Designs, 221 E. Walnut Street

www.soulinteriorsdesign.com

Ruben Marquez, 281 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.rubenmarquezinc.com

Best Local Pharmacy

Fair Oaks Pharmacy

1526 Mission Street

www.fairoakspharmacy.net

Fair Oaks Pharmacy not only fills prescriptions but, as a compounding pharmacy, also specializes in customizing remedies to match customers’ needs. Anyone stopping by the 106-year-old pharmacy will notice a soda fountain that serves ice cream, something that was once the norm for pharmacies but now is only seen in old films. A gift store selling classic toys and other novelties will also bring customers back to yesteryear.

Webster’s Community Pharmacy, 2450 N. Lake Avenue

www.websterspharm.com

Cal Oaks Pharmacy, 55 E. California Boulevard

www.stores.healthmart.com/caloakspharmacy/

stores.aspx

Best Mortgage Broker

Sierra Capital Mortgage

1055 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.sierracapmortgage.com

Sierra Capital eliminates the complications of mortgage financing by simplifying the process with personalized loan options that save homebuyers time and money. With over 40 years of experience and an extensive network of lending partners, the team at Sierra Mortgage works with clients through all stages of the financing process. Available mortgage products include conventional, jumbo and FHA/VA loans.

C2 Financial Group, 177 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.c2financial.io/pasadena

Homebridge, 251 S. Lake Avenue

www.homebridge.com

Best Pet Service

My Pet Garden

2245 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.mypetgarden.com

The store specializes in ultra-gentle grooming for dogs and cats and will stop a session if the animal looks like it’s freaking out, to say the least. Products offered in My Pet Garden are only available if owner Joel Tatum and his knowledgeable and passionate staff can look customers in the eye and say it’s good for pets. My Pet Garden also offers training, dog day care and boarding. All groomers participate in a program called Every Dog Has Its Day, which is a pro bono grooming of animals in shelters around the city, thus increasing their chances of adoption.

I Dig My Dog, 2160 E. Foothill Boulevard

www.idigmydog.com

Pasadena Pet, 815 N. Fair Oaks Avenue

Best Real Estate Office

Compass

Multiple locations

www.compass.com

Compass’ proprietary platform gives it the technology to make the process of seeking and selling a home intelligent and seamless. Compass’ innovation allows its agents to spend more of their time advising their clients. Home sellers can take advantage of the Private Exclusives program, which allows them to control the information publicly shared about their home while agents work privately with colleagues and buyers. Compass Concierge is a program which quickens the pace of homeselling by fronting the cost of home improvements interest free.

Keller Williams Realty, 251 S. Lake Avenue

www.kwpasadena.com

Coldwell Banker, 388 S. Lake Avenue

www.coldwellbanker.com

Best Realtor

Ann Marie Villicana

225 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.annmarievillicana.dilbeck.com

For new or longtime Pasadena residents looking to buy or sell a house, look no further than Ann Marie Villicana, awarded senior estates director at Christie’s International Real Estate. Villicana is passionate, experienced and, above all, caring toward her clients. Along with her master’s degree in real estate development and fluency in English, Spanish and French, she is an active member of the Pasadena community and a former Pasadena city councilmember who has served as president of Pasadena Rotary and the Pasadena Center Operating Company, which oversaw the $145 million expansion projects for the Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium complex.

Dhari Thein, 1471 E. Altadena Drive, Altadena

www.dhari.com

Lin Vlacich, 459 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.vlacich.com

Best Senior Living Facility

Villa Gardens

842 E. Villa Street

www.villagardens.org

This facility is filled with people who share the city’s love of culture, tradition and Southern California style. Its award-winning continuing care retirement community offers an experience that’s both stimulating and relaxing. Located close to the Metro Gold Line, residents have no issues traveling through Pasadena and Downtown Los Angeles. If clients feel like staying indoors and away from the nearby Huntington Gardens and Pasadena Playhouse, they could hit the gym and take myriad fitness classes or find some spiritual guidance with a group or one-on-one with professionals.

Monte Cedro, 2212 El Molino Avenue, Altadena

www.ecsforseniors.org

MorningStar of Pasadena, 951 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.morningstarseniorliving.com

Best Speech Therapist

Justine Sherman and Associates

960 E. Green Street

www.justineshermanslp.com

With a family-centered approached, Justine Sherman and Associates empowers clients to communicate effectively. The company is a nonpublic agency serving the speech-language, orofacial myofunctional and educational needs of young toddlers through adults. The therapists teach families helpful and proven techniques so the learning does not stop in the office. The holistic approach has been proven to enhance growth among its clients.

Pasadena Child Development Association,

620 N. Lake Avenue

www.pcdateam.org

Amy Bowman/Huntington Hospital,

100 W. California Boulevard

www.huntingtonhospital.org

Best Travel Agency

AAA

801 Union Street

www.aaa.com

While the American Automobile Association is most commonly known for its roadside assistance, the not-for-profit organization also offers an immense resource on both domestic and international travel. AAA travel inspectors and editors help provide customers with expert tips and advice while their website provides key insights into hotels, transportation and other important arrangements. If you’re looking to plan a post-pandemic getaway vacation, visit AAA’s website for professional travel guidance.

Montrose Travel, 2343 Honolulu Avenue, Montrose

www.montrosecorporatetravel.com

Travelstore, 140 S. Lake Avenue

www.travelstore.com

Best Urgent Care

Kaiser Permanente

3820 E. Foothill Boulevard

healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/southern-california/facilities/pasadena-medical-offices-100070

Faster than scheduling a doctor’s appointment and less expensive than an emergency room visit, Kaiser’s Pasadena facility provides urgent care seven days a week. EPO, HMO, Medi-Cal Managed Care, POS and Senior Advantage insurance plans are accepted. Care is provided on a walk-in-only basis.

Exer Urgent Care, 3160 Del Mar Boulevard

exerurgentcare.com/Pasadena

Healthcare Partners, 675 S. Arroyo Parkway

www. healthcarepartners.com



Best Auto Dealer

Rusnak

Multiple locations

www.rusnakonline.com

The Rusnak family of dealerships is our readers’ top choice for luxury brands such as BMW, Audi, Jaguar and Porsche. A friendly, professional atmosphere and knowledgeable staff creates an easy and transparent car-buying process. For the convenience and protection of clients and employees, Rusk offers options such as 100% online vehicle purchases, contactless check-ins and payments, and pickup and delivery service.

Toyota of Pasadena, 3600 E. Foothill Boulevard

www.toyotapasadena.com

Honda of Pasadena,1965 E. Foothill Boulevard

www.hondaofpasadena.com

Best Bridal/Tux Shop

Panache Bridals

78 S. Fair Oaks Avenue

www.panachebridals.com

Panache has been a staple in the Pasadena bridal community for more than 25 years, offering a full-service gown-shopping experience, including bridal attire, accessories, shoes and evening wear. Revered as a luxury-wedding gown shopping destination, Panache carries top national and international brands from around the globe. Brides are provided with the utmost care during the upscale shopping experience courtesy of the stellar customer service and industry knowledge that elevates the company’s position in the bridal industry.

Lovely Bride, 87 E. Green Street

www.lovelybride.com

Connie Tao Designs, 23 N. Mentor Avenue

www.connietaodesigns.com

Best Self Storage

Arroyo Parkway Self Storage

411 S. Arroyo Parkway

www.smartselfstorage.com/self-storage/ca/pasadena/arroyo-parkway-self-storage

A friendly, professional staff and competitive pricing make the storage experience at Arroyo Parkway Self Storage dependable and hassle free. The facility features two large elevators, 24-hour digital video recording and controlled access. A first-year price guarantee, internet specials, and free use of a truck during move-ins are available.

Public Storage, multiple locations

www.publicstorage.com

Storbox Self Storage & The Wine Grotto,

2233 E. Foothill Boulevard

www.storbox.com

Best Musical School

Pasadena Music Academy

2982 E. Colorado Boulevard

www.pasadenamusic.com

Private music lessons are available for students of all ages and experience levels in piano, guitar, voice, drums, bass, DJ, music production, ukulele, violin, viola, trombone, saxophone, trumpet, flute, clarinet and early childhood music classes. The Pasadena Music Academy community instills a new inspiration for clients to discover a passion for making music that will last a lifetime.

Pasadena Conservatory of Music, 100 N. Hill Avenue

www.pasadenaconservatory.org

Altadena Music Academy, 2235 Lake Avenue

www.altadenamusicacademy.com