By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Crafters and jewelry fans can meet with artists and merchants and take classes during the Pasadena Bead & Design Show from Friday, Jan. 7, to Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Hilton Pasadena.

Attendees can peruse the wares of renowned artists, artisans and tradespeople. Items include hand-printed fabrics, hand-sewn clothing, handcrafted beads, jewelry, antique beads and ancient findings.

Workshops in jewelry-making techniques and skills are offered throughout the show. Participants can try their hand at wire work, collage, painting, art decor, art clay and chainmaille. Early workshop registration is recommended to reserve a spot for the classes.

Founder Casey Kennerson and her mother, Anna Johnson, have been hosting the shows since 2008.

“We were in the jewelry business and selling wholesale,” Kennerson said. “We were part of the California Gift Show, and we felt like we weren’t treated well.

“These shows were all about the big manufacturers, and there was nothing for the artisans and the local people. We wanted something that really showcases our work, so we started our own shows.”

Since then, Kennerson said, the California Gift Show closed, while the Pasadena Bead & Design Show has flourished. The show fills all of the hotel ballrooms and the location encourages patrons to dine in the facility’s restaurants.

“It’s also a great way to be out there and socialize with other like-minded individuals in the artisan world and learn how to make your own jewelry,” she said. “We’re open for anyone to come and have a good experience, whether you’re looking for artisan products to buy, clothing, jewelry, handbags — pretty much everything wearable.”

The Pasadena Bead & Design Show goes beyond its namesake hobbies. Patrons can peruse clothing, learn how to paint and watch woodworkers.

“We wanted to bring in more artisans,” she said. “If you’re into the jewelry and the wearables, you’re probably interested in decorating your home, too.”

Pasadena Bead & Design Show

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, to Sunday, Jan. 9

WHERE: Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena

COST: $8 online or $10 at the door

INFO: beadanddesign.com