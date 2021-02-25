By Matthew Rodriguez

As the reddish-orange sunset fills the sky surrounding the iconic Rose Bowl, Rand Vance walks back to his home after clocking out of his day job as a groundskeeper at the nearby Brookside Golf Course. He opens the wooden gate to his backyard and goes straight to the shed his father-in-law built to repair old church organs. He lays his tools out on the table: a clipper, a pair of scissors and a brush.

As he waits for his client to arrive, he goes on his Instagram and YouTube where his entire explore page is filled with pictures and videos of other barbers’ finished haircuts.

“I learned how to cut hair on YouTube,” Vance said. “The content creators that I follow and that I watch they come up with stuff every day. Every day they’re posting new haircuts (sometimes) even the same haircut, explaining it step-by-step so you can do it yourself.”

His client, Brandon Lamar, arrives for his 5 p.m. appointment. Vance unfolds a chair and sets it down for his client. Before he begins the haircut, Vance drapes a barber cape on Lamar, turns on the television and switches to ESPN’s broadcast of the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

Whether it’s in a shed or a traditional barbershop with the red, white and blue pole, since the dawn of humankind, people have gone to the barber to not only get a haircut but to escape the outside world.

“It was a place that I saw where men actually were able to be themselves,” Lamar said. “No matter how much money you make, no matter what part of town you lived in when you come into the barbershop everybody’s equal, everybody’s the same. “We’re all there for one goal and that’s to get a haircut.”

Self-care

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders once said, “If you look good, you feel good.” Lamar embodies this adage by getting his haircut every week.

“Even though we don’t think about it a lot going to the barbershop is self-care,” Lamar said. “It’s time away. Having that moment of taking care of yourself, whether it’s mentally, emotionally or physically, it’s your time to self-care — just like women go get their nails done and get their hair done. The barbershop is our space to just release.”

After getting a haircut, Lamar said that he feels like a millionaire ready to take on the world. But rightfully concerned about receiving a bad haircut, Lamar is picky when it comes to who cuts his hair.

“I don’t allow everybody to cut my hair at all. If I have a barber, I stick to that barber, unless something happens,” Lamar said. “You don’t want your hairline to go backward. You don’t want it to be slanted.”

That’s why he was paralyzed with fear when he first went to Vance.

The two met at church, but it took some time before Lamar first got his hair cut by Vance. But with his regular barber unavailable, and with a dire need for a trim, Lamar called Vance for help.

“I literally closed my eyes, and I don’t even remember until it was over,” Lamar said.

“Brandon is kind of talkative,” added Vance. “He didn’t say one word the whole haircut.”

When Vance took the barber cape off and brought the mirror to the petrified man’s face, Lamar took a deep breath and let out a sigh of relief.

“It was the best haircut that I ever had,” Lamar said. “And from that day, he’s been cutting hair.”

Glad to have another satisfied customer, Vance felt good he made another man’s day.

“I love the feeling of making somebody feel better,” said Vance.

More than just a client

The relationship between a barber and a client is much more akin to friends rather than just someone who cuts your hair.

“You’re able to talk about things. You’re able to release things,” Lamar said. “Everybody says what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. That’s the same slogan for the barbershop. What’s talked about in the barbershop stays at the barbershop.”

After 20 years of going to the same barber, filmmaker Steven Sneed looks forward to the hour every week to catch-up and reconnect with his barber, Joey Walker. The two talk about everything that’s going on, their relationships, their jobs and everything happening in the world.

“We have transcended past just a professional relationship where I sit in his chair, absolutely quiet,” Sneed said. “I look forward to that hour in his chair… It’s not just a one-way thing where I go and dump everything on him to feel better for myself, but I also lend an ear to him to share things that he’s going through as well. The relationship goes both ways. It’s not just one-sided.”

The same goes for Vance, it’s not only about cutting hair but connecting with others.

“You’re not just cutting hair,” Vance added. “It’s about the conversations you have, the rapport you build — it’s a friendship. Even though I call them clients, they’re really all my friends.”

‘The Black man’s social club’

Before the pandemic, barbershops used to be the place where people could have lively conversations with each other. It was a safe place for everyone.

“Sometimes people call a barbershop a Black man’s social club,” said Luke Walker, owner of Luke Walker’s Barber and Beauty. “We can all socialize about all different issues.”

The conversations, in any barbershop, could range from arguments about the greatest basketball player of all time to community matters and politics.

“We all communicate and talk to one another,” Sneed said. “You can go and just have really time [laughing and joking or] you can go just to purely talk sports. You can (also) go talk local politics, as far as who’s running for mayor and who you feel.”

However, with the restrictions in place because of COVID-19 the once crowded shops now only have clients and barbers.

“People aren’t hanging out in the barbershop anymore like they used to,” Walker said. “They used to be just sitting around having conversations… We can’t do that anymore.”

But even with the barbershops at limited capacity, the sense of community and camaraderie is still there.

“Even though the numbers are smaller it doesn’t take away from the community aspect at all,” Sneed said.