By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

ArtNight Pasadena returns with in-person events, after a yearlong hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday, Oct. 8.

Held twice a year, typically in March and October, the Cultural Affairs Division produces a free evening of art, music and entertainment. The city’s most prominent museums and cultural institutions, such as the Armory Center for the Arts, Boston Court and USC’s Pacific Asia Museum, invite attendees to enjoy exhibits, showcases and workshops for free.

Just as many other organizers canceled in-person events early last year, the city followed suit with canceling ArtNight, which was scheduled for March 13, 2020, the same day the federal government declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency. This will be the first in-person ArtNight since. The city hosted an ArtNight in October 2020 and April 2021; however, because of social distancing requirements, both were virtual.

Now, with many restrictions lifted, as COVID-19 transmission decreases and as the state nears 67% of the total population vaccinated, the city has scheduled the first hybrid ArtNight. From 6 to 10 p.m. attendees can enjoy a mixture of virtual and limited in-person events. Attendees can enjoy a total of 19 events, 11 of which are in person.

“It feels right to be able to provide both types of opportunities (this) Friday,” ArtNight coordinator Jayme Filippini said. “We know our ArtNight audience has been missing live events. At the same time, we recognize that some are not quite ready for an in-person activity and have come to enjoy the virtual art-making and viewing opportunities the pandemic has made more possible.”

Filippini added that there will be no shuttle service for the general public, but there will be two access buses for wheelchair-bound patrons at City Hall.

Masks will be required for all indoor and some outdoor in-person events. For all indoor settings that expect more than 1,000 visitors, patrons must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from at most 72 hours before entering the event.

The type of test must also be an antigen or a PCR/NAAT test. The results must be from a health care provider such as Healthvana. Home tests are not valid for this event.

Attendees must provide either a physical or digital copy of their vaccine record with a photo ID. Digital vaccination records must be issued by the California Department of Public Health or approved companies such as Healthvana or Carbon Health.

Some events also require a reservation.

The Alison Saar: Of Aether and Earthe as well as the embroidery workshop at the USC Pacific Asia Museum require reservations and proof of vaccination or negative test.

The events at the artWORKS Teen Center, Boston Court Pasadena and Lineage Performing Arts Center only require complete vaccination or a negative test to watch the performances and participate in the painting workshop.

Many other museums and venues, such as the California Art Club, Muse-ique and Pasadena Museum of History, will host virtual sessions.

“I hope that ArtNight patrons find something fun — and free — to do in Pasadena, whether they choose to peruse the virtual offerings from home or venture out and experience the live music and cultural art experiences that our Partners have been planning,” Filippini said.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit cityofpasadena.net/artnight.