By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Casey Kennerson grew up in the bead and design business. As a baby, she traveled around with her mom while she sold jewelry.

Kennerson is continuing the family business by hosting the Pasadena Bead & Design Show, which returns Friday, July 23, to Sunday, July 25, at the Hilton Pasadena ballrooms.

“A lot of big trade shows are not designed for the artist,” she said. “Being on the other side of the tables, we knew what we wanted.”

The Pasadena Bead & Design Show has been a staple in the community, especially with gallery owners, designers, crafters and all those who appreciate handcraft.

This first in-person show will bring back show favorites, as well as new exhibitors and emerging artisans. Additions to the show include a series of mini workshops, as well as many new, comprehensive workshops. Showgoers can try their hand at mixed media and jewelry-making techniques and skills such as wire work, collage, art clay fusion jewelry and chainmaille.

Traditional and contemporary bead artists, handcrafters and tradespeople are showcasing products inspired not only by the handmade movement of today, but those of the late 19th century such as the Arts and Crafts and Art Nouveau. Products are carefully created, with meticulous detail, natural materials and brilliant colors. The selections range from hand-printed fabrics, hand-sewn clothing, handcrafted beads and jewelry to antique beads, ancient finds and vintage clothing.

“Our show is different in that we have everything — from the finished pieces to make your own,” she said. “We have make-your-own jewelry with the beads and the components. We have finished jewelry and textiles and things to make your own clothing and fibers.”

Kennerson stays passionate about her occupation thanks to the artists’ enthusiasm.

“I love the passion I see in the artists when they create pieces,” she said. “To be involved in that community where people love art and jewelry is amazing.

“That’s what keeps me excited about it. I’m always seeing something new and beautiful. We all need beauty in our lives—especially with 18 months of not being able to see that.”

Pasadena Bead & Design Show

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, to Sunday, July 25

WHERE: Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena

COST: $8 in advance, $10 at the door

INFO: beadanddesign.com