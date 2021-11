By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Arroyo Parkway Self Storage is encouraging the public to bring unwrapped new toys to its facility for the Marine Toys for Tots.

The objective of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to help children in need throughout the United States experience the joy of the holidays.

Arroyo Parkway Self Storage is hoping to break its collection records. Donors can drop off toys by Thursday, Dec. 9, to 411 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena.

For more information, visit toysfortots.org