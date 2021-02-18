By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Enrollment for students new to the Arcadia Unified School District for the 2021-2022 school year is open. Families can enroll their students online, thanks to the organization’s newly developed digital enrollment system.

“We are very hopeful that our students will be able to be back on our campuses by the start of the 2021-2022 school year, if not sooner,” said Arcadia Unified Superintendent Dr. David Vannasdall.

“I am proud of the comprehensive education our teachers and our entire staff have continued to provide during distance learning and look forward to welcoming new families into our schools with the hope that we will be able to greet them in person in the fall.”

Through March 1, families with students entering transitional kindergarten (TK), who are those students born between Sept. 2, 2016, and Dec. 2, 2016, and kindergarten, children whose 5th birthday is on or before Sept. 1, 2021, are eligible to register. Beginning March 1, new students from all grade levels, TK-12th grade, are free to enroll.

Arcadia Unified School District’s Program Highlights:

• Arcadia Unified has full-time counselors at every school

• All Arcadia Unified elementary and middle schools participate in the “Leader in Me” character development program

• All Arcadia Unified schools implement restorative practices

• Before and after school programs are provided by Right at School and are hosted on school campuses

Families are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible to ensure a smooth transition into their respective Arcadia Unified schools. New student enrollments are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Arcadia Unified is expecting a high number of TK and kindergarten enrollments for the fall.

Parents should be prepared to upload the required enrollment documents, such as proof of residency, age and immunizations. Enrollment can be completed at bit.ly/ArcadiaUnifiedEnrollment.

For non-Arcadia residents who are interested in attending Arcadia Unified schools, the district does have a permit application process that is also available online.

Arcadia Unified has 11 schools and approximately 9,500 students. To learn more, visit ausd.net.