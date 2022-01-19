By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

As a past director of the Pasadena Jewish Temple’s Louis B. Silver Religious School and current member on the board of directors of Friends In Deed, Arcadia resident Debby Singer is dedicated to improving the community around her.

For her commitment to helping those in need through her service to the homeless as well as Jewish education, the Social Justice Committee has honored Singer with the second Marv Gross Social Justice Award, created to honor former chairman Rabbi Marvin M. Gross, who died in 2019.

“I’m humbled and overwhelmed by it,” Singer said. “Marv Gross was a mentor of mine, and I’m honored to get an award with his name on it.”

Before Gross became the director of Union Station, he was a rabbi at a synagogue in Glendale. Afterward, he joined the synagogue in Pasadena and his kids attended the religious school where Singer worked at the time.

“I got to know him as an individual, as a parent, and as a member of the congregation,” Singer recounted. “He was a wonderful soul and a great humanitarian.”

Singer, who has lived in Arcadia for over 40 years, was presented the Marv Gross Social Justice Award on Jan. 14, as well as $500 that she will use to progress the mission of Friends In Deed, where she has been active coordinating monthly hot lunches for clients and assisting in the Food Pantry, the Women’s Room and the Bad Weather Shelter.

“With all the programs that they run there, the people that run the program know every individual who comes to that place,” Singer said of her experience with the nonprofit. “When I visited the Women’s Room, which is a day respite for women who live on the street, everybody knew everybody. They were individuals with individual stories. People knew how they got into the situations they were in and were willing to help them, but they were treated with dignity. All the donations were valued, and you could see the donations working immediately for the individual.”

Along with her work at Friends In Deed, Singer has also been the director of the Louis B. Silver Religious School at PJTC, where she has led by example working with students on projects that emphasized the Jewish value of Tikkun Olam, making the world a better place.

Singer was inspired by two trips with the Ziv Tzedakah Foundation and fellow Jewish educators to Israel, where she worked with organizations across the country that were dedicated to helping others, and decided that she would integrate servitude into the heart of the Louis B. Silver Religious School’s curriculum.

“After the first trip, we saw around 20 different organizations in 10 days. I came home and I thought, ‘We need to bring this information back to the kids and see what they want do with it,’” Singer explained. “It was important to me that our curriculum always included giving back to the community and giving back to people who are less fortunate than we are.”

Singer invited Danny Siegel, creator of the Ziv Tzedakah Foundation, to speak with her students and let the class pick one of the organizations that the foundation worked with to study for the rest of the year. At the end of the year, the students then raised money for their chosen organization. This “Mitzvah Fair” became an annual occurrence, and the school has since supported both local and international organizations like Foothill Unity, Haven House and Ronald McDonald House to help make a positive change in the world.

Today, Singer works for the Jewish Federation and directs a program called PJ Library that sends books to Jewish families around the world each month. The program currently publishes books from seven different languages in 20 different countries to over 1,100 families.

“We do a lot of programming where we get families together, but now we’re doing it all on Zoom and we’re sending home kit,” Singer said. “What I’m looking forward to in 2022 is what we took for granted before all of this: the ability to gather with people that we care about.”