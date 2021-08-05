By Matthew Rodriguez

At 5 years old, Howard Simpson found an old stack of comic books in his New Jersey home. It was then he knew he wanted to be an illustrator.

“I decided that’s what I wanted to do,” Simpson said decades later. “I wanted to tell stories visually.”

Inspired by artists like Arthur Rackham, Aubrey Beardsley, Virgil Finlay and Rembrandt, the once bright-eyed 5-year-old achieved his dream of visual storytelling, winning numerous awards throughout the years.

Simpson, now living in Arcadia, recently received the Pulp Factory Award for Best Pulp Interior Illustration for his art in the paperback novel “Bulldog Drummond: On Poisoned Ground.”

“This one was voted by my peers so it’s especially gratifying to get noticed in that way,” Simpson said. “They know the struggles. I’m very gratified and very humbled to still be receiving awards and being recognized. And hope there’s more to come in the future.”

The pulp art style emerged at the turn of the 19th century in inexpensive dime novels. The magazines were dubbed pulp magazines because they were printed on cheap wood pulp. With its brightly colored and often racy covers, pulp magazines differed from the glossy well-established magazines of the time. The magazines reached their peak in the 1930s before facing a steep decline following paper rationing during World War II.

Pulp illustration branches through many different genres, such as detective stories, adventure and horror.

“It’s the style and approach that defines it as pulp fiction, even though it has many genres within it,” Simpson said. “It’s not really similar to graphic novels because it’s not done in panel-dependent format or sequential continuity. It’s more like an illustrated novel.”

Simpson’s artistic talent was noticed when he was in elementary school.

“When I was in elementary school, I had an art teacher take interest in me since I had talent,” Simpson said.

Recognizing Simpson’s talent, his art teacher pushed him to apply to an arts high school to cultivate his potential.

“It just expanded my knowledge, finding out about all these different venues I could apply my art to,” said Simpson. “At that time, I only thought about comic books and magazines, but then I found a much broader and greater world that I could apply to.”

While in high school, friends and people in the neighborhood would approach him to make drawings and other commissions for them. They would ask him to design signs, illustrations and even fashion sketches. Anything that they asked him for he could draw it.

He continued this side business when he attended Temple University’s Tyler School of Art. He eventually began working for advertising agencies during his junior year doing storyboards and other graphic design work. He also began drawing comic books. After he graduated, fueled by his passion for art, he took every commission that he could take.

“I just started drawing everything I could get my hands on,” said Simpson. “I worked for Simon & Schuster, Random House, Warner Bros., Disney and Nickelodeon.”

Simpson continues to work mainly getting his clients through his reputation as a stellar artist. With the awards that he’s won throughout the years and the accomplishments he made in his life, Simpson is simply grateful that he gets to do what he loves every day.

“I tell people that the difference between a job and career is a job is something that you have to do to pay your bills,” Simpson said. “A career is something you’ll do whether somebody pays you for it or not.”