By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Applications for the 2022 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court presented by Citizens Business Bank will be available on Monday, July 26, on the Tournament of Roses website.

The 2022 Royal Court members will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship and serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area.

All are encouraged to apply and participate in one of the initial interview sessions at Tournament House on Saturday, Sept. 11, or Monday, Sept. 13. Participants are selected based upon a combination of qualities, including public speaking ability, youth leadership, academic achievement and community and school involvement. Eligibility requirements are on the Tournament of Roses website.

With the cancellation of the 2021 Rose Parade, those who were looking forward to applying for the 2021 Royal Court, are encouraged to apply for the 2022 Royal Court. Eligibility requirements have been extended to include applicants who would have been eligible for the 2021 Royal Court.

Royal Court members experience countless benefits — becoming part of an organization dedicated to hands-on volunteerism, discovering opportunities to connect with and give back to the local community, developing public speaking skills and growing self-confidence. The Rose Queen and Royal Court are iconic traditions, steeped in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses’ history and will continue as a treasured legacy.

Royal Court interview participants, and those who are selected for the Royal Court, are required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination during the application process before the initial interview sessions. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after having all doses of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccine; two doses for Pfizer or Moderna and one dose for Johnson & Johnson.

Royal Court eligibility requirements and additional information can be found at https://tournamentofroses.com/about/royal-court/.