By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

As more and more entities require proof of vaccination or negative tests of COVID-19 to work, dine or socialize, the people behind ConfirmD say they believe they have a simple solution.

BuddyCheque’s ConfirmD app allows individuals and companies a simple and secure way to share their COVID-19 vaccination status and test results.

ConfirmD was founded in April 2020 by health care and technology experts, including the CIA’s former chief of counter-intelligence operations, Karl Wagner.

“People need to be able to share, especially now with the mandates, both vaccine and testing data,” said Wagner, who is also the senior director for global security at Tesla.

“Some people don’t want to get vaccinated, so they got to share testing, and it’s hard to do.”

COVID-19 continues to affect all Californians as the state records over 14,234 cases weekly and 78 deaths weekly. The Delta variant has caused a recent uptick in cases and deaths. As of deadline, the state reported about 14,000 cases and 100 deaths in one day. Hospitalizations have also increased, as over 8,000 occupy vital hospital beds, a 24.7% increase from two weeks ago.

With its high vaccine rate, Pasadena has fared well with the Delta variant with a 26.1 seven-day average and zero deaths reported in the last seven days.

However, coronavirus outbreaks in nearby Los Angeles schools have caused 6,500 students to miss one or more days during the first week of school. About 3,000 students were isolated after testing positive and another 3,500 were quarantined after being in close contact with those infected.

Pasadena Unified School District has recorded 45 student cases and 19 staff cases since Aug. 1. There are 344 students and staff quarantined.

As the pandemic continues to stop the spread of COVID-19, states such as California require all state school employees — public and private — to get vaccinated or get tested weekly. Other companies and municipalities require their employees to show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly if they want to return to work.

Politicians are also debating mandating a vaccine passport for residents. Earlier this month, San Francisco city officials said customers will need proof of full vaccination at indoor venues such as restaurants, bars and gyms.

Keeping track of the various test results and the all-important vaccine card is difficult. Wagner speaks from personal experience as he fumbles over the stack of papers containing his test results after traveling throughout Europe. He has also lost his vaccine card.

“I’ve literally got three of these over the last nine days,” Wagner said. “That’s not what we should be doing in the 21st century.

As a mobile and web app, ConfirmD provides individuals with a singular place to store their medical information, allowing them to no longer fumble through separate apps or emails to verify vaccination or test results. Companies that require proof of vaccination or results can also use the app to track the well-being of their staff.

“If you have 40,000 employees, are you expecting them to bring in pieces of paper,” Wagner said. “The vaccine card is one thing, but what if they don’t want to get the vaccine and they want to test? Are they going to bring in this paper? Are you going to lose it? … We solved all that.”

ConfirmD is also Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant, meaning that all of the users’ medical information is secure and cannot be disclosed without the patients’ consent or knowledge.

“The user’s privacy and user’s choice is our top concern,” Wagner said.

ConfirmD can also notify users to receive their boosters as talks of it intensify.

“We knew that future notification was going to be important,” said co-founder Dr. Ramsey Kilani, a former radiologist. “We’re able to notify people very specifically about when not only their manufacturer needs a booster but when (users) need a (booster).”

To ensure that people do not create fake profiles, ConfirmD requires users to upload photos of their identity documents like driver’s licenses or passports that have photos of their face.

“Our facial matching includes liveliness,” Wagner said. “I can’t just hold up a picture of somebody. There has to be a live human being who matches the ID.”

Individuals and companies can also pay to verify their records through medical professionals.

“We found out through our first thousand users that they wanted us to verify their records,” Wagner said. “We have off-duty doctors, nurses and EMS-certified practitioners who we pay.”

Wagner compares the service to the ride-sharing app Uber, where medical professionals act somewhat as a notary service for these documents.

ConfirmD is working with California educational officials following the state’s vaccine mandate for educators. It hopes to allow users to upload other medical information and vaccinations.

“We’re going to be part of the solution not only for COVID but for people, in general, to take back their medical record and use it to their own advantage, which is what it should be,” Kilani said.