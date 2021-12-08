By Laura Latzko

For many, anime is more than something to watch in their spare time. It goes deeper than that.

Anime fans will be able to imbibe in anime and its culture during Anime Pasadena on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Pasadena Convention Center.

During the event, fans can pay homage to their favorite characters by dressing up, taking photos with voice actors, partaking in a video game tournament, attending celebrity panels on anime and gaming topics, listening to music, and perusing items from more than 400 vendors.

A “Dragon Ball Z”-themed after party, free to all attendees, is Saturday, Dec. 11, at Dave & Buster’s in Arcadia. Karaoke, music, a costume contest and gaming are on the docket.

In its third year, Anime Pasadena is produced by Nerdbot Media Co., which is also known for the Nerd Expo and Nerd Knights social events and meetups. Expected to draw between 8,000 and 10,000 attendees, Anime Pasadena is the company’s largest event.

This year, the event expanded to two days after taking a year’s hiatus at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elvin Zuleta, Nerdbot’s media manager, said the event is for anime fans of all ages who love newer and older series.

“You are having the parents who now have kids who are old enough to cosplay and watch anime,” Zuleta said.

“The parents grew up watching the older ones, and their kids are watching the newer ones. They have something to connect with. It’s really cool. Anime hasn’t changed that much, aside from the fact that the animation gets better. The technology gets better. It really is a family thing.

“It’s a place where they can all come together and all enjoy what they love together as a family. That’s a big part of what we are trying to create.”

The convention will host notable voice actors from the likes of “Pokémon,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Attack on Titan,” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” “Soul Eater,” “Fairy Tail,” “Digimon” and “Sailor Moon.”

Actors from “Naruto” will reunite at this year’s event. Voice actors from “My Hero Academia” will appear as well. A special area will be dedicated to the “Power Rangers” franchise. This includes a guest appearance by Austin St. John, who played the original Red Ranger.

Zuleta said there is a lot of crossover with anime and other pop culture franchises, such as the “Power Rangers,” Marvel and DC series, “Star Trek” or “Star Wars.”

“We bring in a ton of people who just love pop culture and fandom in general,” Zuleta said. “If you watched ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ you probably also watched the ‘Power Rangers.’ And you probably also watched ‘Batman.’ And you probably also watched Marvel movies. It’s a big melting pot of fandoms.”

Zuleta grew up watching “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Spider-Man,” “G.I. Joe” and “X-Men” on television. When he was younger, he cosplayed Neo from “The Matrix.”

Working for Nerdbot has helped him develop a deeper appreciation for anime, especially shows such as “Cowboy Bebop,” “Death Note,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)” and “My Hero Academia.”

“I would say I am an anime fan, and it helps with marketing the event,” Zuleta said. “I know what people are looking for. When we are looking for special guests and fun things to do at the convention, it helps knowing what you are promoting.”

At the event, vendors will promote anime and fan-themed items, including apparel, collectible toys and action figures, comic books, manga and original artwork.

Panels will focus on voice actors and series, as well as industry and pop culture-related topics.

Two entertainment stages will host live bands playing anime music, a dance group, a Saturday fashion show and karaoke.

On Sunday, the convention will have a maid café, in which costumed figures in maid outfits serve boba tea and sweets and perform for guests.

Gamers will have a chance to take part in a two-day “Super Smash Bros.” gaming tournament with a $300 first-place, $150 second-place and a $50 third-place prize each day.

One new activity offered at this year’s convention, a Red Light, Green Light game, inspired by “Squid Game,” will feature a 12-foot doll and costumed characters in red worker outfits and shape masks. The DJ will be dressed like the Front Man, the character who dons the black mask and clothing in the show.

Outside of the convention center, attendees can take photos with giant inflatable versions of Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian” and Pikachu from “Pokémon.”

A connection is made

The convention allows anime fans to connect with others who love anime.

Throughout the week, cosplay and fan groups will host themed meetups centered around certain series, such as “Sailor Moon,” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” “My Hero Academia” and “Naruto.”

Often, friendships will develop around the convention. Some meet up annually at the event — especially those cosplaying characters from the same show.

“There is definitely a community that is built around the conventions,” Zuleta said.

Costumed attendees will have a chance to compete against others as part of an adult cosplay contest for 16 and older on Saturday or a children’s cosplay competition for 15 and younger on Sunday.

The contests will have first-, second- or third-place winners as well as special performance awards.

Registration is at the Kids Can Cosplay space near the main entrance, outside Hall A.

Cosplayers spend months creating costumes for Pasadena and other conventions. They may also craft multiple costumes to wear throughout the weekend.

Zuleta said many cosplayers go create their own armor, other props and 3D-printed accessories for their costumes.

“This is a five- to six-month buildup for a lot of these people,” Zuleta said. “It means a lot to them to showcase their artisan work at the convention.

“People want to be that person for that day, and they are going to play that part. It’s really fun to see that develop.”

Cosplay model and actress Tara Azarian, who goes by Tara Cosplay, dresses up in multiple costumes and has a booth every year at Anime Pasadena.

Azarian uses a wheelchair or cane to get around, but she found Anime Pasadena to be an accessible, accepting and inclusive environment. For Azarian, cosplay is part of her job but also something that she does for fun.

“I ended up as a professional cosplayer by accident,” Azarian said. “I was just being a nerd, enjoying myself and having fun, and I suddenly ended up with a following. I’m really just a nerd. I was really excited that other nerds thought my cosplay was cool. That’s still how I am with cosplaying, as far as my favorite part of my conventions is when somebody from across the room goes ‘dude’ and runs over and we start talking about whatever fandom I’m cosplaying in.”

Azarian has participated in Nerdbot events since the company’s fledgling years. She has been dressing up in costume since she was a kid, especially to Disney World in outfits made by her mother.

She first attended a horror convention on the East Coast after making a movie at age 12. After she moved to California the following year, she hit up fan and anime conventions.

Throughout the years, the cosplayer has represented a range of characters from movies, TV shows, comic books and anime, including “Star Trek,” “Sailor Moon,” “Pokémon,” “Captain America,” “Batgirl,” “Batman,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Peter Pan,” “Star Wars” and “My Hero Academia.”

She has also portrayed Elvis and donned sexy versions of Steve Burns from “Blue’s Clues” and painter Bob Ross.

Azarian often puts her own spin on costumes, combining ideas from different series. She once mashed up costume combining Slave Leia from “Star Wars” and Janice Rand from “Star Trek.”

She said her anime looks are especially meaningful to her because she grew up watching series like “Digimon,” “Pokémon” and “Sailor Moon.”

“My first nerd experience was watching anime,” Azarian said. “It’s my first nerd love, so I will always have a special place in my heart for anime conventions.”

At Anime Pasadena, she has debuted her costumes for Himiko Toga from “My Hero Academia” and Mordred from “Fate/Apocrypha.”

“As long as you are in a costume and having fun, it’s cosplay,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you have spent a year and a half making it, and you hand-dyed everything, and you made everything from scratch. Or if you bought it on Amazon, borrowed it from your friend or picked it out of your closet.”

