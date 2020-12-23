Isela Mena’s daughter set to be honored on sculpture

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Adam and Isela Mena remember their daughter, Mariee, as having a never-ending smile and a contagious laugh. She loved her friends and family, and she had a giving soul.

Mariee died three days after sustaining a severe head injury in a motorcycle crash on October 6, 2009, in Oklahoma. The Escondido native was preparing to earn her master’s degree at Oklahoma University when she died at age 26. She just finished her bachelor’s degree at OU, for whom she played softball on a scholarship.

“She was a passenger,” Isela said. “In Oklahoma, they don’t have a helmet law. The car just didn’t yield. It was an accident. It wasn’t intentional.”

Mariee’s giving nature is eternal. Her final act of giving was offering her organs to those in need.

“She was an organ donor,” Isela said. “She placed a little red heart on her driver’s license, indicating she wanted to be an organ donor.”

Mariee, whose brother, Steven, lives in Pasadena, will be a fluorograph honoree, which is a deceased donor whose photo is highlighted on a sculpture at Tournament House. She’s honored by LifeShare Transplant Donors Services of Oklahoma.

Donate Life’s 2021 theme is “Community of Life,” and it will be part of the Tournament of Roses 2021 TV special, “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda.”

The Donate Life community is preparing a tribute for this event, with a floral sculpture that honors donors and donation health care professionals. This sculpture will be available to view at the Tournament House in Pasadena on New Year’s Day. Award-winning float designer, Charles Meier, created the sculpture’s beautiful design; and Fiesta Parade Floats will produce it this year.

The 2021 Donate Life Rose Parade floral sculpture, “Community of Life,” features a vibrant floral honeycomb built by bees, sharing the important message that we are stronger when we work together as a community. Twenty-one hexagonal memorial portraits of donors are interwoven within the honeycomb, symbolizing the life donors give through organ, eye and tissue donation. Much like the families and donors who have given the gift of life, bees epitomize a harmonious community that helps and benefits others. Just like busy bees, donation health care professionals devote every single day to make donation and transplantation possible; and the names of six health care professionals will be featured within the floral sculpture.

Saving lives

Isela said LifeShare Transplant Donors Services of Oklahoma was “amazing.” During the three days Mariee was on life support, the organization kept in touch with Isela.

“She survived three days,” Isela said. “They asked me if I wanted to bathe her. They gave me a warm washcloth and water and soap and wash her legs and see all those little scars she got when she was little.

“She just had a manicure and pedicure. I wiped her face and remembered the chicken pox scar she had on her forehead. I even walked with her down to the operating room.”

She donned a blue gown, a cap and booties for the walk. Isela had accompanied her daughter for surgeries before –she tore her ACL and meniscus—but this was different.

“I just focused on all the amazing things she did,” Isela said. “The biggest one was she was going to be giving life to others. I was so proud of her. What a selfless act. When we reached the surgery room, they were right there, quietly. I thanked them. I was able to place my hand on her heart and feel it beat one more time. I’ve had that precious memory ever since.”

Mariee saved six lives that day, including Krissy Bagley, a then-23-year-old with cardiomyopathy.

“Krissy calls her heart her ‘forever heart,’” Isela said. “Her mom and I are now BFFs.”

A kidney went to Curtis Kingfisher in Oklahoma. He was 12 at the time; he is now 23 and a close member of the Mena family.

The family met after Curtis’ dad, Floyd, was reading the newspaper while they were waiting in the recovery room during his son’s transplant.

“There was an article about Mariee Mena and her accident,” Floyd remembered. “I think God wanted us to know who Curtis’ donor was.”

On October 31, 2009, Make-A-Wish sent Curtis to the University of Oklahoma to be a Sooner for a Day. He toured the coaches’ offices, the Switzer Center, locker rooms and more. He met the coaches and players and made the coin toss at the start of the game against Kansas State.

“He was so little,” Isela recalled. “We met him when we traveled to Oklahoma to get our daughter’s things to bring them home. I was scared to meet him. I prayed really hard and the little boy wouldn’t let go of me.”

The other kidney went to a 63-year-old female; the liver to a 55-year-old female; and the lung to a 65-year-old female. The pancreas went to diabetes research.

“It showed a selfless act of one can change the lives of so many,” Isela said. “An ending becomes a beginning.”