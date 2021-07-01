By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Rose Bowl Stadium chief executive officer and general manager Darryl Dunn has a new catchphrase for this year’s AmericaFest Celebration.

“This year, it’s a comeback party,” said Dunn, about the Sunday, July 4, celebration. “It’s going to be so nice having a lot of people inside the Rose Bowl and hearing people go, ‘Ooh and ahh.’”

The 95th annual celebration will be in-person after organizers moved it to a virtual format last year due to the global pandemic.

“President Biden said, months ago, that July 4 was the liftoff, per se,” Dunn said.

“There’s a buzz out there that we haven’t seen. Maybe it’s because you don’t appreciate things until they’re taken away from you. I think July 4 symbolizes getting together and having fun.”

Tickets start at $20, with prepaid parking rates starting at $45; visit rosebowlstadium.com.

Dunn described AmericaFest Celebration as the oldest, most traditional in the country. Mayor Victor Gordo agreed.

“The Rose Bowl Stadium is so iconic for many things, but the annual AmericaFest is an event that brings all of Pasadena, and beyond, together,” Gordo said.

“Last year, due to the global pandemic, the stadium pivoted the 94-year-old tradition to a virtual event format, but we are thrilled to once again welcome Pasadena back home to celebrate America, at America’s Stadium.”

This year’s theme is “Celebrating America’s Perseverance,” and the Rose Bowl Stadium is partnering with Jet Propulsion Laboratory to highlight NASA’s Perseverance rover landing on Mars and its dedication to earth sciences and the future explorations of the world’s solar systems to provide hope for the future discoveries in space.

“We are unbelievably excited about welcoming fans back to the Rose Bowl Stadium for the first large-scale event since the pandemic started,” said Jens Weiden, Rose Bowl Stadium chief revenue officer.

“This will be the greatest welcome home party you’ve ever experienced, complete with the longest running fireworks display on the West Coast. You won’t want to miss it.”

This year’s event program will include a fan-favorite, TNT Freestyle Motocross, who entertains a wide range of demographics with a high-energy 30-minute show. This stunt show will be full of action-packed entertainment.

Once again, the Rose Bowl Stadium will pay tribute to veterans, active military personnel, as well as fallen heroes.

The evening will also feature an hour-long, musical performance by an American soul singer, Mendelyev, from “The Voice.” Mendelyev, along with his band, will bring a lineup of American classics.

“In the stadium itself, leading up to it, we’ll have a program, entertainment and motorcycle stunts,” Dunn said. “It’s really for the kids. Then we’re going to have music. As it gets darker, people just start coming in until it peaks at 9 p.m. with the fireworks. It’s the finale of a fun-filled day.”

The Rialto-based company, Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, will light up the sky with the longest-running and -largest fireworks display on the West Coast.

Pyro Spectaculars has been providing firework entertainment at the Rose Bowl Stadium for more than 35 years and is known worldwide for extraordinary firework displays, producing shows for the NFL Super Bowls, the Olympic games and other major events throughout the world.

The staff expects 25,000 to 30,000 people in the Rose Bowl, and then others outside picnicking on the grounds. The Rose Bowl’s neighbors will have parties.

“The common theme is everybody enjoys it,” he said. “The star of the show, clearly, is the fireworks. That’s what it’s all about.”

95th Annual AmericaFest: Celebrating America’s Perseverance

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4

WHERE: Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

COST: Tickets start at $20, with prepaid parking rates starting at $45

INFO: rosebowlstadium.com