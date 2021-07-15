By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Danielle Lucine Balian, D.V.M., of Altadena, has completed the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.) degree at the College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) of Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona.

Balian is the daughter of Altadena residents Dr. Raffi and Patricia Balian. She graduated from Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in 2011 and earned a B.A. in biology from Occidental College in 2015. While at Midwestern, she spent her Saturday mornings volunteering at Liberty Wildlife Sanctuary and served on the boards of several clubs, including the Exotics and Wildlife Club, Trap-Neuter-Return Club, and the Poultry Club. After graduation, she will work at Vet Villa Animal Hospital in South Pasadena.

The College of Veterinary Medicine, home to Arizona’s first veterinary doctoral program, graduated its inaugural class in 2018. Its mission is to improve animal and human life through innovative veterinary education, state-of-the-art health care services, and scholarly work relevant to the principles of One Health. Veterinarians provide healthcare services for small, large or mixed-animal populations via general practice or specialty fields, as well as work in biomedical research, veterinary medical education, diagnostic laboratories, regulatory medicine, public health, industry or biosecurity.