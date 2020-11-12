By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

With the expiration of the term of Trustee Betsy Kahn, the Altadena Library Board of Trustees is looking to fill that seat.

The Board of Trustees is accepting applications from anyone who would like to serve on it for the two-year term starting in December. Applicants must be at least 18, a resident of, and registered to vote in Altadena.

The chosen candidate will be sworn in at the regular December board meeting on Monday, December 14.

The board meets at 5 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month; this unpaid, volunteer position involves budgetary and policy oversight as well as high-level strategic decision-making for the Altadena Library District. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest, resume and completed supplemental questionnaire to the district director by 5 p.m. Friday, November 13.

The board will interview potential candidates at a special board meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, November 19.

Each candidate will be given 3 minutes to make a statement and will then be asked to answer three questions, which will be provided to candidates in advance of the meeting.

“This is a time in our community where we need to be actively innovating and taking steps toward equity, and civic engagement is critical to that process,” said District Director Nikki Winslow.

“This opportunity is a tangible way for members of our community to make a positive impact in our libraries and thus all the people we serve.”

Those who are interested should visit altadenalibrary.org/novemberboardvacancy to download a copy of the Certification Qualification Questionnaire and submit it along with accompanying materials (letter of interest, resume) to nwinslow@altadenalibrary.org as soon as possible. Potential candidates may also mail materials to the Main Library at 600 E. Mariposa Street, Altadena, CA 91001.

For more information about the Board of Trustees, its processes, and its responsibilities, visit the library’s website at altadenalibrary.org/board. n