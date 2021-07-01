By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

California Humanities awarded $3,412 to Altadena Library District for its project, “Shared Landscapes: Mapping Teen Altadena,” as part of the organization’s Humanities for All Quick Grant.

The Humanities for All Quick Grant is a competitive grant program of California Humanities that supports locally initiated public humanities projects that respond to the needs and interests of Californians, encourage greater public participation in humanities programming (particularly by new and/or underserved audiences) and promotes understanding and empathy among all our state’s peoples to cultivate a thriving democracy.

The “Shared Landscapes” project is a teen-generated digital and print story map that documents the human geography young people create and inhabit in Altadena and the greater San Gabriel Valley.

In the first phase of the project, teens will use technology to create audio, visual and written records of specific locations associated with meaningful experiences. In the second phase, a teen editorial board will create digital and print maps that plot the submitted locations and integrate the accompanying documentation.

Project Director Isabelle Briggs said, “I hope the public will use these maps in exploring a new emotional and memorial geography, and I hope they serve as a reminder that our inhabited landscapes share rich overlapping meanings.”

The project will begin in August and run through 2022. Teens interested in participating in any phase of the project are encouraged to reach out the project director or any member of the Altadena Library District.

“These projects will bring the complexity and diversity of California to light in new ways that will engage Californians from every part of our state, and will help us all understand each other better,” said Julie Fry, president and chief executive officer of California Humanities.

“We congratulate the grantees whose projects will promote understanding and provide insight into a wide range of topics, issues and experiences.”

A complete list of all Humanities for All Quick Grants can be found on the calhum.org website.

In other Altadena Library District news, it is introducing “Into the Body,” with the Roots of Hope initiative and is based on the groundbreaking national CDC-sponsored Diabetes Prevention Program.

In three meetings this summer, “Into the Body” invites participants to connect with fellow locals and explore simple lifestyle changes to create healthier patterns and reduce the risk for Type 2 Diabetes.

The three sessions will tackle the primary tenants of a health journey: staying active, managing stress and nutrition. All sessions are geared to open participants’ minds to creative ways to tackle the age-old quest of getting and staying healthy and to build a supportive network of locals sharing a common goal. “Into the Body” is one of many recent offerings that exemplify the Altadena Library District mission of “bringing people and ideas together” through the lens of its strategic priorities of being curious, connected neighbors.

“This program is the perfect example of leveraging community expertise to offer a unique opportunity for healing and connection through our local libraries,” said Viktor Sjöberg, assistant director of the Altadena Libraries.

“‘Into the Body’ goes beyond a traditional wellness class by emphasizing connections with others as a key factor underlying all tenants of wellness, taking the positive impacts of community support, as its name suggests, into the body.”

The series starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Altadena Main Library, 600 E. Mariposa Street, and will continue the second Saturday of each month through September at the same time and location.

One condensed virtual option will be available at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, on Zoom. To register, visit altadenalibrary.org/intothebody.

Registration is limited to adults and teens older than age 15.