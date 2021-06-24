By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

On the first federally recognized Juneteenth, the Altadena Historical Society celebrated the life of Ellen Garrison Clark, a daughter of a runaway slave and civil rights activist who died over a century ago.

Juneteenth is the annual celebration of the eradication of slavery on June 19, 1865. Last week, the U.S. government recognized it as a federal holiday.

“Today, for the first time, Juneteenth is celebrated as a federal holiday and today is the first time we celebrate Ellen Garrison Clark,” said Veronica Jones, a board member of AHS. “Who knew that right here in Altadena we possessed a key to help us learn the true history of this country.”

After Clark died in 1892, she was buried in an unmarked grave in Altadena at the Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery. The historical society honored her legacy by hosting a ceremony and placing a headstone on her grave.

“She was laid to rest over here in Mountain View Cemetery and for all these years her grave has been here without a headstone,” said Dr. Sandra Thomas, a board member of AHS.

Clark devoted her life to the fight for equality, by educating former slaves and fighting against segregation.

“Her story is inspirational,” said Congresswoman Judy Chu. “The descendant of a runaway slave and freed slave, she grew up engaged in the fight against slavery… She had a lifelong commitment to helping others on the path to freedom and that meant making education a priority for herself and others.”

Born in Concord, Massachusetts, in 1823, Clark came from a family of activists. Inspired by the antislavery lectures given by Frederick Douglass in her hometown, Clark’s mother, Susan Garrison, helped create the Ladies’ Antislavery Society of Concord. Influenced by her mother’s drive for equality, Clark embarked on her own journey for justice.

“Miss Clark made the education of Blacks and civil rights her mission in life. That’s all she wanted to do,” Thomas said.

Before the Civil War, Clark fought for the rights of Black Americans while living in Boston, focusing on the desegregation of railroads and schools in Massachusetts.

“Ellen Garrison Clark heard the calling to stand up for others,” said Jones. “She said ‘I think it is our duty as a people to spend our lives trying to elevate our whole race.’ Ellen Garrison Clark believed all people deserved to be treated (equally).”

Toward the end of the Civil War, she worked for the American Missionary Association to teach newly freed slaves in the South and her organization built schools for the formerly enslaved population.

“She spent 25 years of her life teaching in the Freedman schools,” said Thomas. “Freedman schools were pretty much set up for uneducated Blacks, and they could not be taught in the daytime. A lot of her teaching she did at night because in some areas it was forbidden for Blacks to learn too much reading and writing.”

Clark continued to teach in the South following the end of the Civil War. While in Baltimore, she again fought for desegregation after being thrown out of the ladies’ waiting room. She later returned and stood her ground, eventually filing a lawsuit. She lost to the railroad after a grand jury dismissed the case.

“She was Rosa Parks long before Rosa Parks,” said Thomas. “This was stuff unheard of. We’re talking about another era… We stand on the shoulders of people like her.”

She stayed in the South for many years, living and teaching in a community of former slaves in Kansas. She eventually moved to Altadena, where she died and was buried in an unmarked grave until now.

Thomas, Jones and the rest of the historical society are determined to make Clark’s life story a lasting legacy.

“I’m going to do everything that I can to make sure that her memory and all the countless numbers of people that that woman touched across this nation,” said Thomas.

“I want to make sure that she is never forgotten.”