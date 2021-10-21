By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

The nonprofit Altadena Arts has sought innovative ways to showcase the talents of local artists.

This year, they’re reviving a festival that has been absent for more than 25 years: The Altadena Arts Festival. The free, family-friendly event will highlight 12 local artists and five professional musical groups at Charles White Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

“Altadena is home to many hundreds of artists and musicians,” said Eugene Hutchins, executive director at Altadena Arts. “We have gone through a very challenging time with closures, cancellations and postponements as a result of the pandemic. To be able to bring the arts back to life means a lot to the community.”

The artists will join a host of arts and crafts activities and food trucks. Patrons can expect to find a variety of art from local painters, photographers, glassmakers and textile artists.

The artists include LaMar Anderson, Bernard Kane, Dale E. LaCasella, Paul Martinez, Yeu Q. Nguyen, Gayle Nicholls-Ali, Riea Owens, Bart Ross, LP Ækili Ross, Gloria Sanyika, Delbar Shabaz, and Shé Shé Yancy. All artists either live, work and/or have studio space in Altadena and Pasadena.

There will also be live performances from poets and professional music groups spanning genres as diverse as reggae, Latin flamenco and jazz. The performers include Kimera at 10 a.m.; Flogging Seagulls at 11:30 a.m.; Upstream at 1 p.m.; Just Us at 2:30 p.m. and Rhythms of the Village at 4 p.m.

“That’s what Altadena Arts is about and that’s what our community is about. We’re celebrating a wonderful rich diversity of artistic expression,” Hutchins said.

For Hutchins, the inspiration behind founding Altadena Arts in August 2020 arose from his admiration for renowned African American artist Charles White. He was moved by White’s dedication to public displays of art, particularly his mural of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune at the Exposition Park-Bethune Library, and the contributions that his art has made to African American representation and culture.

“He was really our North Star inspiration to create this new nonprofit organization because he wasn’t just a great artist, but also a great teacher,” Hutchins said.

White’s wife, Frances Barrett White, founded the Art in the Park festival a year after her husband’s death in 1979 and organized the event from 1980 to the early 1990s. Today, Altadena Arts remains dedicated to celebrating artists in the spirit of Charles White through the creation, production, and presentation of accessible and inclusive public artworks and arts education programs throughout Altadena.

“Due to the challenges faced during the pandemic, this is the perfect time to create this organization and to bring the community together through art,” Hutchins explained.

“To always remember the artists, particularly artists who have been marginalized for so many years, and to bring focus and attention to their work.”

Altadena Arts Festival

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

WHERE: Charles White Park, 77 Mountain View Street, Altadena

COST: Free admission

INFO: altadenaarts.org