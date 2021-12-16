By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

The Alhambra Police Department is mourning the death of Cpl. Sally Dominguez, who lost her battle with cancer on Dec. 5, surrounded by family and co-workers at her home in Monrovia.

Dominguez was born Dec. 6, 1976, in Sacramento and grew up in Elk Grove. In 2009, she earned her Juris Doctor from Lincoln Law School and joined the Alhambra Police Department six years later, where she achieved the rank of corporal in 2019.

During a routine gallstone removal procedure in March, her surgeon discovered a large mass and she was diagnosed with stage 4 gallbladder cancer.

“Sally was a fighter and never one to quit,” the Alhambra Police Department wrote in a statement on Dec. 5. “When first diagnosed, Sally refused to accept a less strenuous assignment and continued working weekend nights in patrol. Sally also understood the importance of mental health wellness for first responders and was spearheading a project designed to bring a mental health wellness app to first-responder fingertips.”

Aside from her dedication to the Alhambra Police Department, Dominguez served as a field training officer and member of the honor guard. Her passion for fitness also led her to become one of the police department’s use of force instructors as well as a Police Explorer adviser, helping to mentor and foster the growth of future generations.

“Sally will be remembered for many things, her smile and friendly demeanor, drive and work product, compassion for all people, and love for life,” the statement continued. “Sally may have only stood 5-foot-2, but she had the heart of a giant.”