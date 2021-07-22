By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

After a tumultuous year that left Aion Gym owner Marcus McDuffie scrambling to keep his gym open, he’s helping others.

McDuffie recently relaunched his charity of the month program.

“We thought our first one getting back should be Union Station Homeless Services,” McDuffie said. “It was very apparent that it needed attention.”

With promises of free memberships and gift cards, McDuffie and his clients raised $1,000. The gym also invited Union Station’s staff to give a presentation while clients signed up for volunteer work.

“I honestly thought that we would maybe get like $200 or $300,” McDuffie said. “My members, like they always do, blew me out of the water and really surprised me.”

Union Station has expanded its services throughout the pandemic, participating in Project Room Key which converted hotels in the Los Angeles area into interim housing. The organization has moved 100 people from the streets or other interim housing situations into these hotel rooms. They continued to provided services during their clients’ stay.

Union Station spokesperson Dana Bean said community engagement helps educate residents about homelessness. The funds will go to the organization’s general operating fund.

“It really does help us when people make unrestricted gifts or donations to our general operating fund,” Bean said. “It allows us the flexibility to make sure that we are providing the services that are needed. We saw during this past year, more than any other year, that flexibility was critical.”

Bean said that over the next three years, the units from Project Room Key will be converted into permanent support housing units as well as affordable housing.

“If I’m given these opportunities, I definitely want to be able to use my position to benefit (and) give back to others,” McDuffie said.

During his senior year at Occidental College, McDuffie traveled downtown on a Metro bus as part of a class assignment. He was appalled at the disparity of wealth as homeless people slept in tents outside right next to luxury cars.

“Within literally two blocks you go from the most expensive and lavish things to people who just want to live, eat and survive,” McDuffie said.

That experience stuck with him for the past three years and made him grateful for the blessings that he has throughout his life.

“It was honestly eye opening for me,” he said. “It really made me step back and say ‘Wow, I am truly blessed.’”

Aion Gym will continue its charity of the month program. While he has yet to choose a charity to support, McDuffie hopes to continue to spread the wealth to his community. Even though he has had a roller coaster of a year, helping his community brings him an unparalleled joy and keeps him strong.

“As long as you’re giving, as long you’re reaching out to other people, trying to make other people’s lives better, you will never truly be sad or down,” said McDuffie paraphrasing from the book “The Go-Giver.” “The best way to feel better… to feel like there’s purpose in everything is to give to others.”