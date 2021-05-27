By Andrew Checchia

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

State Sen. Susan Rubio hosted a rally May 19 in support of her California state legislature bill. The bill, SB 805, aims to support small performing arts venues as the state emerges from the pandemic, providing payroll-focused funding to sponsor workers who often work for no or sub-minimum wage pay.

The event was hosted outside CASA 0101, a small theater in Boyle Heights founded by Josefina López. López wrote the now-famous play-turned-movie “Real Women Have Curves” more than 30 years ago while working in local LA theaters. Her work’s success funded CASA 0101 — now a major East Los Angeles theater hub and community center that López proudly declared she bought instead of a Beverly Hills mansion.

“What options do we have to tell the truth?” López said about artists like herself who get their start in local theaters, opening the rally. “I didn’t want to die with my stories left in me. (That’s) why SB 805 is saving our lives.”

The rally’s speakers picked up López’s passionate torch. Several notable film and theater actors — among them Danny Glover, Edward James Olmos, Michelle Krusiec and Kirsten Vangsness — spoke in support of SB 805 as members of a coalition of dozens of performing arts organizations and venues. They all cosigned a document approving the legislation, which Rubio called “a lifeline.”

“It matters that we all stand together,” Rubio said. “I know what the performing arts have meant to me. I happened to have been involved in gangs, and now I’m a state senator.”

Many at the rally spoke poetically about the transformative power of theater, including Rubio. She grew up in Downtown Los Angeles and participated in community theater, which she said provided her a safe place to avoid the illicit activity that surrounded her as a child. She was heavily involved in the performing arts before becoming a teacher for nearly two decades and eventually a politician—a journey López described as “from the barrio to the state capitol.”

Rubio framed the bill as essential support for community performance venues that suffered hard during the pandemic and as a kind of ideological boon from the state government. But a common theme across all the speakers was the bill’s decided untimeliness. Many believe the bill has been both practically and ideologically “overdue.”

“SB 805 is way overdue,” said Oscar-nominee Edward James Olmos. “It makes no sense that we even have to ask for it.”

Some took a less arts-centric approach, opting for an economic argument. In the actual legal text of SB 805, it claims every SNPAC (small, nonprofit performing arts companies) creates an average of 64 jobs every year, contributing to a total “121,436 jobs created by the sector” annually. “Criminal Minds” actress Vangsness and actor French Stewart also pointed out the money that flows into communities through local theaters, highlighting the influx of cash around performances.

“When you invest in theater, you’re also investing in the restaurant next to it,” Stewart said. “If corporations are people, people are also infrastructure.”

Others brought up how local theaters provide powerful outlets for their communities. Many people who are marginalized or live at society’s fringes struggle to break into major public arenas, making small performance venues their only options to share their stories.

“Artists are the gatekeepers of the truth,” Glover said. “Community theater is about healing [and] transformation. This is what we need. We need this for the community. We need this bill.”

“We shouldn’t have to ask for this,” said actor Ben Guillory, who founded the Robey Theater Downtown alongside Glover. “When this bill is passed, we’ll be able to go on fulfilling our mission statements. SB 805 makes it doable.”

Theaters like the Robey and CASA 0101 will receive funding through SB 805’s allocation infrastructure. But the actual money would come from a $1 billion arts funding request, championed by Rubio alongside fellow Democratic State Sen. Ben Allen. The proposed funding would also go toward funding museums, building arts-oriented economic infrastructure, increasing community access to the arts and creating job training programs.

The day after the rally, May 20, SB 805 was passed by the State Senate’s Appropriations Committee, meaning it will soon head to the Senate floor. There Senators will have a chance to decide the bill’s fate, voting on it tentatively between May 28 and June 4. Potentially passing it along to the general assembly and ultimately the Governor’s office. If passed, the funding would eventually reach the community theaters and performance venues many fear will go under before their pre-pandemic business can trickle back in.

“I’ve had a career because of small theater,” said working local actress Vanessa Stewart. “If (SB 805) doesn’t pass, these incubator theaters will go away. If SB 805 does pass, then thousands of jobs will be created. It’s the most progressive piece of legislation California has seen in years.”