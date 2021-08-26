By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

UCLA will host its first home game since the COVID-19 pandemic closed stadiums to sports fans.

“UCLA home games in the Rose Bowl have always been a tremendous financial boost for Pasadena and our local businesses,” said Chamber of Commerce President Paul Little. “Even with restrictions and mask requirements, I expect college football fans coming to Pasadena will continue to support our shops, restaurants, cultural institutions, and hotels with their business.”

The reintegration of fans into the Pasadena economy should help many businesses rebound from the financial turmoil experienced last year.

From bars, restaurants and even tailgates, here are a few places fans should visit before and after visiting the Rose Bowl.

UCLA tailgates

Fans can enjoy live music and food at the UCLA Football Fan Zone in Area H of the Rose Bowl. The event is free to enter and begins four hours before kickoff. Fans can buy food from vendors such as Fat Sal’s, Newport Rib Company, Fresh Brothers and Auntie Anne’s. Fans can also go to the Bruin Spirit Zone where they can watch the games on the TVs while enjoying a beer or wine.

Fans can pay extra to enjoy more. With a Ralph’s receipt of $35 or more fans can access the Ralph’s Ultimate Tailgate Experience where they can enjoy an open buffet, free nonalcoholic drinks, and four free drink tickets for beer or wine while watching sports on the several TVs throughout the season.

Three hours before kickoff, attendees can also pay $75 for the Landmark Vineyards Century Club, which includes a full buffet catered by Newport Rib Company. Enjoy the full and hosted bar and watch sports on the many surrounding TVs.

Fans can also purchase Bruin apparel at the 3,200-square-foot UCLA store.

Tailgaters can purchase parking in Brookside Golf Course for $25. Lots open six hours before kickoff.

Lucky Baldwin’s Pub

Located in the oldest building in Pasadena, Lucky Baldwin’s has offered a wide array of beers and has served as the ultimate sports bar since 1993. While it is known for its European football gamedays, Lucky Baldwin’s will also be a great place to visit during UCLA home games. Along with its wide variety of 68 beers bottled and on tap — including Craftsman Brewing a Pasadena-based craft brewery — Lucky Baldwin’s boasts a full-service kitchen for customers to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Feel free to bring the children to this family-friendly environment and enjoy some traditional British meals, like Lucky Baldwins’ famous fish and chips ($15), bangers and mash ($15), and chicken and vegetable meat pie ($17). As COVID-19 still looms the pub offers indoor and outdoor dining.

The British pub typically offers gameday specials. The game will be shown on any of the 11 TVs spread out around the pub.

17 S. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, luckybaldwins.pub. Open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

Leberry Bakery and Donut

Established in 2018, Leberry Bakery and Donut brings a twist to the pastry scene. Although their desserts are sweet, delicious and taste exactly like regular donuts, they are very health conscious by being 100% plant-based vegan and gluten free.

Every day, executive chef and co-owner Raynard Ledford bakes all of the handcrafted donuts, pastries, cookies, cupcakes and pies for customers to enjoy. Ledford got the idea after he craved donuts and pastries after becoming a vegan. He wanted to enjoy the same sweets he had once loved while also staying vegan.

“When I started veganism there was no plant-based stuff out there,” he said in an earlier interview. “My choice was soy, tofu and a lot of lettuce. I was borderline a rabbit.”

Leberry Bakery and Ledford were recently featured on Guy Fieri’s “Restaurant Reboot,” during which it received a $25,000 grant.

On gameday, Leberry has a buy one donut get one free. Donuts must be of equal or lesser value.

445 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena; leberrybakery.com. Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Dog Haus Biergarten

Located in one of the most beautiful historic buildings in Pasadena, Dog Haus Biergarten boasts a dining and drinking experience almost unrivaled in the city. True to its name, the restaurant offers 24 beers on tap and a wide assortment of gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers. They also served canned beers, wine and handcrafted cocktails.

Dog Haus serves a signature 100% all beef hot dogs and sausages served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Feel free to dine inside or out on the largest patio in the city. Dogs are also allowed on the patio.

Featured on Zagat, CNN “Timeout” and many other outlets as one of the best places to get a hot dog, Dog Haus Biergarten would be an amazing place to grab a bite to eat before and after the game.

93 E. Green Street, Pasadena; oldpasadena.doghaus.com. Open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays.

Rocco’s Tavern

After UCLA takes on Hawaii in the season home opener, head over to Rocco’s Tavern for their happy hour specials. From 3 to 7 p.m. With a large and lively bar coupled with an outdoor cafe based on classic East Coast Italian eateries, Rocco’s offers an amazing atmosphere to either celebrate the Bruins’ victory or to take your mind off a Bruins’ loss. Customers can watch other sports on the several TVs draped on the walls of the bar.

During happy hour enjoy the two for one drink specials, along with half off boneless wings and pizza.

44 W. Green Street, Pasadena; roccostavern.com. Open noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

El Cholo Cafe

Established in Los Angeles in 1923, El Cholo brought its landmark Mexican cuisine to Pasadena in 2000 and moved to El Paseo Colorado in 2010. Using family recipes passed on from generation to generation, El Cholo serves authentic and traditional Mexican dishes to die for. The restaurant can seat 40 to 300 guests in a variety of spaces indoor and out.

Guests can enjoy the game with friends and family by reserving areas such as the Colorado Patio or the Fiesta room for private parties.

300 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena; elcholopasadena.com. Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays.

El Portal

As one of the most iconic restaurants in Pasadena, El Portal is well worth a stop during gameday. As a young man in 1964, Abel Ramirez traveled from his home in Yucatan, Mexico, to the United States in search of the American dream. After working for some time at the Langham Hotel, he decided to take a leap of faith and start a restaurant. Established by Ramirez and his family in 1995, El Portal shares its authentic Yucatan meals with all visitors and residents. On most nights, there will be a mariachi band serenading guests as they enjoy the rich and flavorful Mexican and Latin cuisine.

695 E. Green Street, Pasadena; elportalrestaurant.com. Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.