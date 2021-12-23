By Joe McHugh

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

The Utah Utes and the Ohio State Buckeyes have had two very different — yet similar — seasons. Both teams became accustomed to winning in 2021, as the Buckeyes climbed as high as No. 2 on the AP rankings, and the Utes clinched their first Pac-12 Championship.

Now set to square off in the Rose Bowl at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, the teams are excited and ready to play.

“The guys were so excited to play in such a prestigious bowl game, and with such a great opponent,” Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day said. “I know they were very excited about that and are looking forward to getting to work in this month.”

The Buckeyes had a great regular season, aligning with the program’s past. They made it to a bowl game every year, except 2012. In a decade, the Buckeyes have only lost 20 games, with seven of those losses in a single year.

Ohio State dominated the 2021 regular season, racking up a record of 10-2, and just missing the Big-10 Championship game. With star players and highly touted draft prospects, the Buckeyes is well prepared for the Rose Bowl.

In 2019, Ohio State bested the University of Washington 28-23. This time around, the Buckeyes have a top recruitment class, with seven five-star and 13 four-star recruits. With experience under their collective belt, it will be interesting to see whether Ohio State’s big-name players, primed for a high draft position, will opt out of the game.

Star players like wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson could protect themselves from injury and prepare for the NFL Draft this spring by opting out of the Rose Bowl. This could give younger players like Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. an exponentially larger role in the Rose Bowl.

Utah played well too. Through adversity — including the death of player Aaron Lowe — their success is inspiring. The Utes came out of the gates slow, starting the year off at 1-2, but coach Ken Whittingham dialed in the playbook and exited the season on a 9-1 run. The most convincing wins of their season though, came against Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon, only allowing the Ducks to score 17 points in two games, while putting up 38 points in each game against Oregon.

“We have a good track record in bowl games,” said Utah head coach Ken Whittingham. “We have a plan in place and typically our guys do a really good job preparing for a bowl game. I’m going to tell you right now we are going to have to.”

Lowe’s death led to the athletes’ strength. Lowe’s mother urged the team to move forward in her son’s name. Her inspiration could be a driving factor to the Utes’ success. After the talk, they tore through the NCAA, leaving talented teams behind on their way to a Pac-12 Championship.

“Well, to be honest, I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” Whittingham said. “I can’t say enough for our guys, particularly our leaders and captains and upper classmen, of how they kept things together. The chemistry of this team just kept getting better and better as the season went on.”