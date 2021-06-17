By Darrel Lippman

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Mention Busch Gardens and most people would probably think of the thrill-ride theme parks in Williamsburg, Virginia and Tampa.

But how many know that Pasadena was home to the original tourist attraction?

Anheuser Busch Brewing Association President Adolphus Busch opened Busch Gardens in Pasadena in 1905. Featuring terraced hillsides, waterfalls, ponds and miles of scenic paths, the original Busch Gardens was one of Southern California’s first mega-parks.

Nearing retirement age and not in the best of health, Busch and his wife came to Pasadena in 1904 to search for a winter home, that eventually included 38 acres, on Orange Grove Avenue.

With Pasadena celebrating a birthday, who better to speak about the gardens than author and historian Michael Logan, who recently published a tome with fellow historian, the late Gary Cowles, called, “The Original Busch Gardens: Adolphus Busch’s Gift to Pasadena, California.”

Logan and Cowles also curated a popular exhibit at Pasadena Museum of History to celebrate the gardens’ centennial.

“I’ve always liked the history of old places and started collecting postcards of the area and some of them were Busch Gardens,” said Logan, who came to Pasadena with his wife in 1999. “Once I went down there and started seeing things, that kind of hooked me. I think Gary and I uncovered every Arroyo stone possible to find everything we could about Busch Gardens.”

The book project was 18 years in the making, with the team starting its research in 2001.

“The initial few years of research was in preparation for our 2005 museum exhibit,” Logan said. “The whole process was very challenging. The research, book preparation, layout and publishing were fun and satisfying. The hardest part was gathering all the attendees’ names and email addresses collected over the years at presentations and walking tours for mass mailers announcing printing of the long-awaited book.”

In the aftermath of the centennial exhibit at the Pasadena Museum of History, Logan realized there was so much more new information and images that he felt compelled to share it with others.

The 200-page coffee table-style book — delivered just as the pandemic caused everything to shut down in early 2020 — features interviews with individuals who experienced Busch Gardens firsthand, a collection of images (including some “then and now” shots), maps and historic timelines. Five hundred copies were printed, and more than half have been sold so far.

A retired restorer of old houses and amateur historian most of his life, Logan shot more than 80 different set of locations for the book’s images, getting permission to gain access to various residential properties to take many of the photos.

“This will be the only book about the historic Pasadena Busch Gardens as there is nothing more to add to the story that’s not included within,” he boasted.

Gnomes & a garden of his own

Logan believes that Adolphus Busch became interested in ornate gardens after seeing other famous gardens and wanted to create one of his own.

“Actually, at his German estate in the 1890s, he opened the world’s first garden gnomes park. In Pasadena, he used many of the same German statuary,” Logan said.

According to Logan, 1915 marked the peak year for visitors to Pasadena Busch Gardens (1.5 million). It closed in 1918 during World War I and reopened in 1920 before closing again from 1928-33.

Following a grand reopening with festivities like flower shows and dog shows held in the terraced upper gardens, the gardens finally closed for good in 1938 due to a flood that wiped out part of the lower gardens in addition to the ravages of the great recession.

Today, about 60-70 garden apartments occupy most of the area where the upper gardens were, with another 60 or so in the lower gardens.

While there were many interesting aspects of the garden in its heyday, Logan has three favorite fun facts.

“The Old Mill on Madeline Drive was the most substantial feature of the gardens of which four of the five main attractions survive today,” he said. “The structure was a major construction undertaking built to last decades.

“Admission was free from 1906 to 1920 (25 cents for adults and 10 cents for children). Thereafter proceeds benefited charities. Also, a tremendous amount of important Hollywood movies were filmed there, including ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ (1917); ‘Frankenstein’ (1931); ‘It Happened One Night’ (1934) and ‘Gone With the Wind’ (1939).”

Logan would like to see the original Busch Gardens commemorated in a manner deserving of such a landmark.

“I wish it would become a historical district of some sort, and what I would really like to see is a historical plaque. I think a great place for that would be right at Stone Ridge Drive & Madeline,” he said. “Appreciating our rich history allows us to make more of the same for future generations to enjoy.”