The Altadena origins of the Fuerte avocado

By Christopher Nyerges

Miguel Gutierrez asks, “Did you know that the Fuerte avocado began right here in Altadena?”

He explained there was once a West India Gardens nursery on the block just north of the Mountain View Cemetery — near Gutierrez’s home — where many avocado trees can still be seen.

About 100 years ago, the beginning of the California avocado industry was built upon the quality of one variety: the Fuerte.

In 1911, 21-year-old American explorer Carl Schmidt traveled to Mexico for the West India Gardens nursery in Altadena, once located on the north side of Calveras, west of Marengo. Schmidt was in search of quality avocados.

In Atlixo, Mexico, he found avocado grower Alejandro Le Blanc and arranged to cut budwood from nearly 30 varieties of avocado trees. The budwood refers to the small branches used in grafting onto rootstock to create new trees.

Schmidt numbered these and shipped them via Wells Fargo Express to the Altadena nursery. Most of the buds didn’t survive and it was often attributed to a freeze in 1913. Only one bud, No. 15, survived, flourished and produced a fruit of exceptional quality.

That variety is known today at the Fuerte avocado.

Most of these details were found in the California Avocado Association’s annual reports, which described how Schmidt was working for Fred Popenoe, the West India Gardens’ owner.

In the 1940 annual report, Popenoe’s son, Wilson, wrote about the origin of the name Fuerte. Wilson worked at his father’s nursery and reported that No. 15 “was so much more vigorous than the rest that it attracted our attention before the buds were a foot in height. One day, when father and I were going over the Schmidt introductions, we commented particularly upon the high percentage of buds of this variety which had “taken,” and the strong, vigorous start they were making. Father remarked, ‘That’s the strongest grower of the lot. We’ll call it Fuerte.’”

From the 1940s through the ’60s, researchers and writers pored over the various original writings to debate if it was because of a freeze that No. 15 was given the name fuerte. Regardless, the name stuck.

The Fuerte avocado is often recognized as the archetypal avocado, green in color, shaped like a pear, with smooth, medium-thin skin that peels easily. The flesh is dense and pale green. It is marginally oily with a rich, creamy flavor — considered by many to be the best-tasting avocado. The tree is large and spreading and is indeed one of the more cold-hardy varieties, with leaves that have a strong anise smell when crushed.

The fruit has a tendency to alternate in bearing, producing an adequate crop every other year, depending on factors like weather at setting time.

In 1914, 50 of the Fuerte avocados developed at the West India Gardens Nursery were sold to J.T. Whedon, instead of the ones he ordered that froze in the nursery the previous year.

Whedon’s became the first Fuerte avocado orchard of the hundreds of commercial ones in California today. Fuerte avocado became the cultivar upon which the California avocado industry was built and was the mainstay of California avocados until the 1930s, when it was displaced by the Haas avocado, whose skin is thicker and can thereby handle shipment better.