By Bliss Bowen

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

The late poet-turned-playwright August Wilson was enthralled by the blues, and musicality informed the language and content of his work. Monologues build and are structured with song-like refrains and many of his characters are musicians. Gregg T. Daniel, who is directing A Noise Within’s new staging of Wilson’s “Seven Guitars,” calls the play a “blues opera” not because it meets the standard definition of an opera — it doesn’t — but because each of the seven characters delivers spoken “arias” throughout the play.

Foremost among those characters is Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton (portrayed by Desean K. Terry), a struggling blues artist who discovers a song he wrote became a hit on Chicago radio while he was wrongly incarcerated for vagrancy. In a situation that echoes the history of real-life Black artists such as Willie Dixon, Howlin’ Wolf and Pasadena’s own Don & Dewey, Floyd was cheated out of his royalties; when the record label urges him to return to Chicago to record more songs, he’s desperate for money to get his guitar out of hock.

Then there’s Hedley (Kevin Jackson), a lusty, truth-telling Caribbean immigrant who likes to sing a snippet of a Buddy “King” Bolden song about Bolden coming to “give him the money;” Hedley’s mad insistence that the New Orleans cornetist will return Christ-like from the dead yields tragedy, and his radical-for-the-1940s rants channel Wilson’s political commentary.

Other characters include Vera (played by Cherish Monique Duke), who has ended her romance with Floyd but not their emotional ties; Canewell (DeJuan Christopher), Floyd’s harmonica-playing best friend, who carries a torch for Vera; Red Carter (Amir Abdullah), Floyd’s sometime drummer; Louise (Veralyn Jones), a no-nonsense neighbor with a soft spot for Hedley; and Louise’s pregnant niece Ruby (Sydney A. Mason), who escapes one scandal in Alabama only to court another in Pittsburgh.

Music is solace and celebration for all of them. It symbolizes hope for a better future in which society and the law will allow them to achieve agency and fulfill their dreams.

“There is an inherent musicality — that’s part of my attraction to ALL of his plays,” said Daniel, who previously directed a revival of Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” at A Noise Within in 2019. Daniel also won a 2016 NAACP Best Director Award for directing Wilson’s Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning play “Fences” at the International City Theatre in Long Beach. “Seven Guitars,” “Gem of the Ocean” and “Fences” are all part of Wilson’s American Century Cycle of 10 plays exploring the African American experience throughout the 20th century. “Seven Guitars” earned Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award nominations as well as the 1996 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, yet it has not achieved the renown of other entries in that cycle such as 1984’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and 1989’s Pulitzer-winning “The Piano Lesson.”

“Within their community, it’s amazing how they goad each other, how they play with each other, how they joke around, how music plays into what they’re doing, how they rhyme with each other, how they scat and improvise with each other,” Daniel said of the characters in “Seven Guitars.”

“That’s part of what I’m hoping audiences will hear in the language. It’s like jazz. Each one has a sort of solo and then they come back to the melody. …

“Part of fulfilling Wilson’s text is finding the rhythm and honoring it, while marrying it with your intention. I’ll hear a line or two in a different way when an actor will speak, and I’ll go, ‘Oh, listen to that lyric!’ (Laughs) It’s rigorous, as demanding as Shakespeare because if you don’t hit it right, somehow you lose the meaning. It’s obviously not iambic pentameter, but you do have to find the music in it and hit it right. And then blend the seven voices, because each of the characters in ‘Seven Guitars’ — seven characters, of course — has a voice and arias. It is a community of BIPOC individuals, first and foremost, who’ve come together in this backyard to share their triumphs, their joys, their absolute disappointments, their tragedies.”

In 2018, Daniel sensitively directed Boston Court’s presentation of another play that’s part of a bigger, multigenerational story cycle, Mfoniso Udofia’s “Her Portmanteau.” For that play, actors worked with a vocal coach to master the musical Ibibio dialect. For “Seven Guitars,” in which “the characters are the instruments,” Daniel says it has been inspiring to see actors Desean K. Terry and DeJuan Christopher “rise to the occasion” and master guitar and harmonica, respectively. Asked what real-life blues musician Floyd Barton most resembles, Daniel points to Muddy Waters, who is mentioned in the play, but says Floyd is “an amalgamation of many blues artists.”

New York Times reviewer Vincent Canby described “Seven Guitars” as a “tragicomedy” and lauded its “epic proportions and abundant spirit.” That was in 1996. In 2021, one of the atmospheric play’s core questions — how to reconcile our society with itself — is still a topic of fraught debate.

“All the characters are disenfranchised, one way or another,” Daniel noted. “They come together to try to find strength with each other because they want to enter the promise of the larger society of equality and justice … to be seen as full-fleshed men and women, human beings.” Their struggle offers “an honest look at what America was and how we might have evolved — or not.”

“Seven Guitars”

WHEN: Various times Saturday, Oct. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 14

WHERE: A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena

COST: Tickets start at $25; proof of full vaccination and masks are required

INFO: 626-356-3100, anoisewithin.org