During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have lost their jobs, and many are struggling to make ends meet. It is not easy to put into practice the typical advice, “do something different,” but Jeeraya (Bill) Moranon, a 28-year-old filmmaker, has made it work. As his film business suffered, he founded Astro Moonbeam, to sell uniquely fragrant hand sanitizers. His creativity is at work.

Moranon’s introduction to the world of cinema began in 2013 in Miami where he worked as a production assistant. Unsure about whether his passion was a practical life choice, Moranon took a break and went to Thailand, his home country, for a 20-day stay at a Buddhist Monastery for a period of self-reflection.

“My stay at the monastery taught me to let go of certain things that were stopping me from pursuing film,” Moranon said. “It taught me that nothing in life is permanent, and that I need to improve my focus.”

His experience in isolation and meditation served as the turning point that gave him the conviction to wholeheartedly pursue his dream.

Moranon traveled from the monastery to California and took a job as a film production assistant, while doing freelance filmmaking and photography. His hard work paid off, and after a year, he became a “best boy,” or set lighting technician.

“I was excited that I was on my way to be a director of photography,” he said.

However, around that time, COVID hit, and all of Moranon’s thrills from being daily on a film set came to an abrupt end.

Moranon was immediately forced to brainstorm ways to pay his bills without his salaried, 9-5 film job. He had an idea that would cater to the new pandemic lifestyle. Moranon said he believes people wear masks and hand sanitizers out of fear. He wondered whether he could develop products that meet the needs of hygiene but attractively.

Moranon founded Astro Moonbeam, which produces scented hand sanitizers. He said, “Whenever you smell any of the sanitizers I make, they evoke nostalgia. They make you feel good rather than make you worry about whether you are doing enough to avoid becoming sick. You have to use hand sanitizer, but you are not so anxious when you use my natural, fragrant products.”

Moranon’s mother has many rosemary plants growing on her Pasadena property.

“I remember as a child, if we were scraped by a bush while hiking, my mom would pick some wild rosemary along the trail to help ease the itch,” he said. “From then on, I remembered how the plant itself is beneficial.”

With this in mind, Moranon distilled the oil from these natural plants, and mixed it with alcohol-based hand sanitizers. He works at his mother’s home to assemble the product, 2 liters at a time, before putting it in smaller bottles.

Moranon is in the research and development phase to discover new fragrances in addition to rosemary. One of the fragrances Moranon is most keen on is ylang ylang, which is distilled from flowers in Madagascar and has a sweet romantic aroma. He wants to mix his sanitizers with lavender, rose and fragrances associated with the Christmas holiday season.

“If the holidays come, it would be nice to have a hand sanitizer to help people think that it is not a tragic time, or that there is a quarantine and virus,” he said.

“We are thinking of specific sanitizers so that the people can get distracted from all of the trauma, while keeping their hands clean.”

Moranon is especially thankful for all of his Metaphor (the filmography business) coworkers who have been very supportive of Astro Moonbeam.

“One of my prior coworkers currently assists us conduct research, as he is keen to invest in the company if our product base expands,” he said.

In addition, many of them help out with marketing, budgeting, accounting and sometimes with sales. Moranon optimistically states, “they all hope to see Astro thrive.”

Along with helping him pay the bills, Moranon hopes that his new endeavor will help support his filmography business, which remains his true passion. Metaphor shoots commercials for Astro to attract potential clients and companies, with whom they can collaborate. However, even when his film business takes off, he still plans to keep Astro going. While he will remain the owner, his girlfriend, Ani “Anna” Demirchyan will take charge of daily operations.

Through Astro Moonbeam, “our ultimate dream is to help clean up our environment.”