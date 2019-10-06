THURSDAY 10/03/19

Legendary composer and multi-instrumentalist Yanni will take the stage at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, for an intimate evening at his piano. The concert starts at 8 p.m.. Call (818) 243-2539 for ticket prices or visit alextheatre.org.

FRIDAY 10/04/19

Considered one of the great American hard rock bands of the last 30 years, L.A. GUNS performs at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Opening sets by Wikkid Starr and Six Gun Sal. Tickets are $24/$28/$34, plus applicable fees. Call (888) 645-5006 or wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com for more information.

SATURDAY 10/05/19

“Concerts In the Dome’s’” final 2019 concerts start at 3 and 5 p.m. at the Mt. Wilson Observatory, 100 Mount Wilson Red Box Road, Mt. Wilson. The performance highlights Mozart and Brahms Quintets for clarinet and strings. Performers are clarinetist Pierre Génisson, violinists Ambroise Auburn and Henry Gronnier, violist Virginie d’Avez’c and cellist Cécilia Tsan. Tickets are $50 for each performance. Visit mtwilson.edu/concerts for more information.

SUNDAY 10/06/19

Grab your dog treats and wiggle your waggle down to Brookside Park for the 21st annual Wiggle Waggle Walk. Money raised at the event will help the Pasadena Humane Society provide food, shelter, medical care and other services for the animals in the shelter.

MONDAY 10/07/19

James Glisson and Jennifer A. Watts discuss and sign “Nineteen Nineteen,” about the special centennial exhibit at Huntington Library, at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com for more information.

TUESDAY 10/08/19

Check out the Burton Zimmer Band featuring April Henry at The Mixx Restaurant & Bar, 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The show is from 8 to 9 p.m., with an open mic from 9 p.m. to midnight. For ticket prices, call (626) 500-0021or visit themixxpasadena.com.

WEDNESDAY 10/09/19

Singer, artist and author Patti Smith will sit down for an evening in conversation with the Los Angeles Times about the release the release of her highly anticipated work, “Year of the Monkey” at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org for ticket prices.

THURSDAY 10/10/19

Former New York Times labor reporter Steve Greenhouse will be speaking at Occidental Colleges’s Choi Auditorium in Johnson Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. about his new book, “Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor.” Occidental College is at 1600 Campus Road, Eagle Rock. The event is free and open to the public. For more on Oxy, visit oxy.edu.