Thursday 12.26.19

Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena hosts the Chris Bergson Band at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.

Friday 12.27.19

Pasadena Public Library’s La Pintoresca Branch, 1355 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena hosts its 31st annual Kwanzaa celebration at 1 p.m. The event includes music, stories and food.

Saturday 12.28.19

Led Zapagain performs the music of Led Zepplin at 9 p.m. At The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $19.50 to $24.50. For more information, call (888) 645-5006, or visit Wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Sunday 12.29.19

Equestfest at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, 480 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank, features talented riders and beautiful horses beginning at 10 a.m. For more information, call (626) 795-4171.

Monday 12.30.19

Bandfest II kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Pasadena City College’s Jackie Robinson Stadium, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The event features outstanding bands selected to participate in the 2020 Rose Parade.

Tuesday 12.31.19

The latest inductees into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame take their place in history at 12:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. Visit tournamentofroses.com.

Wednesday 01.01.20

The 131st Rose Parade rings in 2020 at 8 a.m. The marching bands, floats and equestrian acts will be on full display in front of the entire world as they head down Colorado Boulevard.

Thursday 01.02.20

Helen Rose performs at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Rose is described as truly authentic with a true artist’s soul. Call (323) 255-1506 or visit arroyosecogc.com for more information.