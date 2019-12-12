Thursday 12.12.19

Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena will air the film “The Need to GROW” at 7 p.m. as part of the Conscientious Projector series. The film follows efforts to prevent Earth’s life-giving layer of topsoil from becoming depleted. For more information, visit armoryarts.org or call (626) 792-5101.

Friday 12.13.19

A Flock of Seagulls performs at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena at 9 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $38. Call (888) 645-5006, or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Saturday 12.14.19

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation honors iconic broadcaster Keith Jackson with a statue at 11 a.m. at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. The commemorative statue will depict Jackson standing in his game day pose in a suit jacket, with microphone in hand. Call (626) 577-3100.

Sunday 12.15.19

The Baseball Reliquary presents “A Swinging Centennial: Jackie Robinson at 100,” the final concert in its series of musical events celebrating the Jackie Robinson Centennial at 3 p.m. at the Robinson Park Recreation Center, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. The concert will feature a performance of “Stealin’ Home,” Bobby Bradford’s tribute to Robinson. The event is free. For more information, visit baseballreliquary.org

Monday 12.16.19

Descanso Gardens presents “Enchanted: Forest of Light” at 5:30 p.m. The event is an interactive nighttime experience unlike anything in Los Angeles, featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences. Tickets are $23 to $30. For more information visit descansogardens.org.

Tuesday 12.17.19

The Tuesday Night Blues Jam starts at 8 p.m. at the Mixx Restaurant & Bar, 443 E. Colorado Blvd., For more information, call (626) 500-0021 or visit themixxpasadena.com.

Wednesday 12.18.19

Free Wednesday Films at the Pasadena Library Central Branch’s Donald Wright Auditorium features “The House Without a Christmas Tree” (1972), starring Jason Robards, Mildred Natwick, and Lisa Lucas. The library is located at 285 E. Walnut Ave. Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 744-4066 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library

Thursday 12.19.19

Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena hosts Fortunate Son: Tribute to Credence Clearwater Revival at 7 p.m.. Brad Ford, Mike Franceschini, Dan Murdy and Ron Ota have been playing the beloved music of CCR as Fortunate Son for well over 20 years. Tickets are $20.