Thursday 11.28.19

Union Station Homeless Services and its volunteers will serve approximately 3,500 plates of food on Thanksgiving Day at Dinner in the Park, beginning at 11 a.m. in Central Park, 219 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Call (626) 240-4550 or visit unionstationhs.org.

Friday 11.29.19

The Ultimate Stones and Hard Day’s Night pay tribute to the Rolling Stones and the Beatles at 9 p.m. at the Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are from $19.50 to $26.50. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Saturday 11.30.19

Viet Thanh Nguyen and his son/coauthor Ellison Nguyen present and sign “Chicken of the Sea” at 10 a.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore. For more information, call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

Sunday 12.01.19

Elisa Callow and Robert Inman book discuss and sign “Urban Forager” and “An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles” at 10 a.m. at Gamble House, 4 Westmoreland Place, Pasadena . Visit gamblehouse.org

Monday 12.02.19

The Eric Ekstrand Trio plays jazz at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock, at 7 p.m. No cover. Visit colombosrestaurant.com, or call (323) 254-9138 for more information.

Tuesday 12.03.19

Tuesday Night Blues Jam rocks from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Mixx Restaurant & Bar, 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 500-0021 for information. Visit themixxpasadena.com.

Wednesday 12.04.19

Borderline Country Night kicks off at 6 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. The night includes line dancing and two-stepping dance lessons at 6:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Admission is $10. Visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com or call (888) 645-5006.

Thursday 12.05.19

Pasadena Playhouse will present a tree lighting ceremony in the playhouse courtyard at 7 p.m. The event includes a Christmas tree lighting and live music.