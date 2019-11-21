Thursday 11.21.19

Author and PW contributor Chip Jacobs discusses and signs “Arroyo: A Novel” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Walnut St. Admission is $10 to $12. For more information, visit pasadenahistory.org or call (626) 577-1660.

Friday 11.22.19

The Queen tribute and Queen Nation takes the stage at 9 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $19.50 to $24.50. For more information, call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.

Saturday 11.23.19

The Pasadena Society of Artists brings together a new group of talented artists from the community in “The Art of Giving Art” from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at McGinty’s Gallery at the End of the World, 69 E. Mariposa St., Altadena. For more information, call (626) 794-4477.

Sunday 11.24.19

The 42nd “Occasional” Pasadena Doo Dah Parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Colorado Boulevard between Altadena Drive and San Gabriel Boulevard in East Pasadena. Visit pasadenadoodahparade.info, or call (626) 590-1134.

Monday 11.25.19

The Eric Ekstrand Trio plays jazz at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock, at 7 p.m. No cover. Visit colombosrestaurant.com or call (323) 254-9138 for more information.

Tuesday 11.26.19

Lisa Pease discusses and signs “A Lie Too Big to Fail: The Real History of the Assassination of Robert F. Kennedy” at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695. E, Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.org

Wednesday 11.27.19

Borderline Country Night kicks off at 6 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. The night includes line dancing and two-stepping dance lessons at 6:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Admission is $10. Visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com or call (888) 645-5006.

Thursday 11.28.19

Union Station Homeless Services and its volunteers will serve approximately 3,500 plates of food on Thanksgiving Day at Dinner in the Park, beginning at 11 a.m. in Central Park, 219 S. Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena. Call (626) 240-4550 or visit unionstationhs.org.