Thursday 11.14.19

Lady Sings, Trumpet Swings rocks the Blue Guitar Room at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17. For more information, call (323) 769-3500 or visit https://blueguitar.club.

Friday 11.15.19

Lark Ruffner and Dick Myers lead the 1619 Project discussion group from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Village Office, 236 W. Mountain St., Pasadena. The project was initiated by The New York Times to investigate and illuminate the impact of slavery on the United States’ society and culture. For more information, call (626) 795-6037 or visit pasadenavillage.org

Saturday 11.16.19

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio will be in conversation with Miriam Pawell at 6 p.m. at All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. The event is sponsored by Vroman’s Bookstore. For more information, visit vromansbookstore.org.

Sunday 11.17.19

Russ Locke, Ray Sobo & Wild Mountain Mystics perform at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena, at 7 p.m. The group will perform original music and cover songs by some of their favorite local songwriters. Admission is $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com for more information.

Monday 11.18.19

The Eric Ekstrand Trio plays jazz at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock, at 7 p.m. No cover. Visit colombosrestaurant.com or call (323) 254-9138 for more information.

Tuesday 11.19.19

Neil Simon’s classic “The Odd Couple” gets an update at 7 p.m. at the La Cañada Playhouse, 4463 Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. In this version with female leads, opposite personalities Olive and Florence end up roommates after their husbands kick them out Admission is free. Call (818) 395-1339 or visit lacanadaplayhouse.org for more information.

Wednesday 11.20.19

Singer-songwriter, and PW Music Editor Bliss Bowen performs with Ted Russell Kamp and Dan Wistrom at 7 p.m. at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Admission is $17. For more information, call (323) 769-3500.

Thursday 11.21.19

Author and PW contributor Chip Jacobs discusses and signs “Arroyo: A Novel” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Walnut St. Admission is $10 to $12. Visit pasadenahistory.org.