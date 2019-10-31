Thursday 10.31.19

Have a scary good time with the kids this Halloween in Old Pasadena when merchants open their doors to trick-or-treaters. Local ambassador guides dressed in yellow shirts and friendly costumed characters will be greeting visitors, handing out candy and posing for photos. No cost. For more information, visit oldpasadena.org.

Friday 11.01.19

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Villa Parke Community Center, 363 E. Villa St., Pasadena The centuries old Latin American holiday honors the deceased and includes creating altars honoring the lives of the departed. The event includes dance performances, arts and crafts and food. For more information, call (626) 744-6530.

Saturday 11.02.19

The Contemporary Crafts Market features artisans who exhibit and sell their original, American-made works of functional, decorative and wearable art at the Pasadena Convention Center Exhibit Hall, 300 E. Green St. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 at the door. For more information, visit craftsource.net or Instagram @contemporarycraftsmarket.

Sunday 11.03.19

Bricia Lopez discusses and signs “Oaxaca: Home Cooking from the Heart of Mexico” at 3 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695. E. Colorado Blvd. For more information, call 626-449-5320.

Monday 11.04.19

The Eric Ekstrand Trio plays jazz at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock at 7 p.m. No cover. For more information, call (323) 254-9138 or visit colombosrestaurant.com

Tuesday 11.05.19

Enjoy “Jazz Swing from A to Z: From ’90s to Today” from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Crowell Public Library, 1980 Huntington Drive. Dr. Thom Mason, USC professor emeritus of jazz studies at the Thornton School of Music, continues the six-session course sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Visit crowellpubliclibrary.org.