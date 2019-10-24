Thursday 10.24.19

Arthur Dong discusses and signs “Hollywood Chinese: The Chinese in American Feature Films” at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena at 7 p.m. The book presents an intimate look at the Chinese American role and influence in Hollywood, and the racism faced by Chinese actors. For more information, visit vromansbookstore.com or call (626) 449-5320

Friday 10.25.19

Old Pasadena celebrates Day of the Dead from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Salsa on the Alley Dance Party on Big Bang Theory Way — with live music by Orquesta Son Mayor, an 11-piece LA-based ensemble that has been performing their classic salsa sound for more than three decades. For more information, call (626) 356-9725. Admission is free.

Saturday 10.26.19

Hip Hop legend Sir Mix-A-Lot, best known for the hit smash “Baby Got Back,” takes the stage at 9 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $28 / $34 / $44 / $54. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Sunday 10.27.19

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Red Hen Press at 11 a.m. at Noor Pasadena, 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, Suite 200. The event includes performances by local school children, a silent auction, and readings by acclaimed authors Steve Almond, Elizabeth Bradfield, Percival Everett and Erica Jong. For more information, call (626) 356-4760 or visit redhen.org/events/benefit25.

Monday 10.28.19

The Eric Ekstrand Trio plays jazz at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock at 7 p.m. No cover. For more information, call (323) 254-9138 or visit colombosrestaurant.com

Tuesday 10.29.19

Join your favorite ghostly ghouls for the Bob Baker Marionette’s Halloween Show at 4:30 p.m. in the One Colorado Courtyard, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

Wednesday 10.30.19

Get ready to taste some good whiskey from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Whiskey Tasting with Everson Royce at Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Sample some of the finest bourbons, ryes, and American whiskeys. Tickets are $35 to $45. For more information, call (626) 792-5101 or visit armoryarts.org.

Thursday 10.31.19

Celebrate Halloween in the Playhouse District with activities, games and lots of candy from 4 to 6 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The evening will include crafts, activities and storytelling in the courtyard. Then Trick-or-Treat at participating businesses. Look for the orange balloons! A map and full list of participating businesses is available at playhousedistrict.org.