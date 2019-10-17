Thursday 10.17.19

Celebrate the woman and her musical influences in the hit musical “A Night with Janis Joplin” at 9 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Doors open at 6 p.m. tickets are $38 / $58 / $78 / $98. The show is a musical journey celebrating Joplin and her biggest musical influences, including Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith. For more information, call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.

Friday 10.18.19

Chip Jacobs discusses and signs his new book “Arroyo” at 7 p.m at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695. E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Arroyo tells the parallel stories of a young inventor and his clairvoyant dog in 1913 and 1993. In both lives, they are drawn to the landmark Colorado Street Bridge. For more information, visit vromansbookstore.com or call (626) 449-5320

Saturday 10.19.19

More than 2,000 participants and spectators are expected at this year’s Latino Heritage Parade & Festival. The event begins with the parade at 10 a.m. immediately followed by a festival of cultural activities, food and dance at Villa-Parke. The parade begins at Los Robles Avenue and Prescott Street, heads south on Los Robles and ends at the Villa-Parke Community Center. For more information, visit cityofpasadena.net/human-services/community-event/latino-heritage-parade-festival/

Sunday 10.20.19

Check out “One of A Kind: Vehicles that Stand Alone” from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at ArtCenter College of Design, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 396-2304 or visit artcenter.edu. Tickets are $40.

Monday 10.21.19

The Eric Ekstrand Trio plays jazz at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock at 7 p.m. No cover. For more information, call (323) 254-9138 or visit colombosrestaurant.com

Tuesday 10.22.19

“Jazz Swing from A to Z: The Glenn Miller Story” is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Crowell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino. Dr. Thom Mason, USC professor emeritus of jazz studies at the Thornton School of Music, returns with a new six-session course sponsored by the Friends of the Library. For more information, call (626) 300-0777

Wednesday 10.23.19

Head on over to 1881, 1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena and catch some beats at Reggae Music Night, featuring the sounds of Calvin Banks & The Tellers, at 8 p.m. Call (626) 314-2077, or visit 1881pasadena.com for more information.

Thursday 10.24.19

Halloween Spooktacular is back at Southern California Children’s Museum, 459 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The event features an indoor pumpkin patch. Decorate your own pumpkin and take part in the annual costume contest. For more information, call (626) 657-0357 or visit socalkids.org.