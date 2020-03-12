Thursday 03.12.20

Mijares Mexican Restaurant, 145 Palmetto Drive, Pasadena is celebrating its centennial year with 12 months of giving back to the community. Dine in at Mijares from 3 to 9 p.m. and a percentage of the sales will benefit the Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF). For more info, visit mijaresrestaurant.com or call (626) 792-2763.

Friday 03.13.20

This week’s film at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena, is the Academy Award-winning “Parasite” (2019, R), starring Kang-ho Song and Sun-kyun Lee. The film screens at 1 p.m. Free. For more information, call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

Saturday 03.14.20

Follow your Stairway to Heaven with Acoustic Graffiti, a five-man band that is an acoustic tribute to Led Zeppelin, playing at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 Lake Ave., Altadena. The show starts at 7 p. m. Admission is $20. For more info, call (626) 398-7917 or visit coffeegallery.com.

Sunday 03.15.20

Break through the looking glass at “Alice in Wonderland,” by Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebus, adapted from Lewis Carroll, and directed by Stephanie Shroyer at 8 p.m. at A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $25-$49. For more information, call (626) 356-3100 or visit anoisewithin.org.

Monday 03.16.20

Iconic investigative reporter Bob Woodward will be speaking about his remarkable career during his turn in the Distinguished Speaker Series at Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. The program starts at 8 p.m. A series package costs between $495 and $610. For more information, call (626) 696-8706 or visit speakersla.com.

Tuesday 03.17.20

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by tasting your way through the best Irish cheeses, whiskey and beer at The Cheese Chat from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Solarium (M Design Studio) at Paseo Colorado, 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Participants will be tasting a variety of cheeses from the British Isles paired with Irish whiskies and beers! Admission is $80. Call (818) 497-1431 or visit thecheesechat.com for more information.

Wednesday 03.18.20

View from a choice of dozens of films from numerous countries complete with Q&As, panels, a Filmmaker’s Lounge, and a Great Gatsby Gala & Award Ceremony at the Pasadena International Film Festival at Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The fun begins at 6 p.m. A Day Pass is $35. For more information, visit laemmle.com or call (310) 478-3836.

Thursday 03.19.20

Whether he’s squeezing out the deepest blues or playing the funkiest soul grooves, legendary blues and soul giant Tommy Castro of Tommy Castro and The Painkillers knows how to ignite a crowd. Check then out at 9 p.m. at The Rose at Paseo Colorado, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/rose-pasadena.