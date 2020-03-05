Thursday 03.05.20

The spring 2020 One City, One Story selection is “The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott. One City, One Story community programs will be held throughout March, beginning with a conversation with the author on Thursday evening, March 5, at Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Free Call (626) 744-4066 for times or visit cityofpasadena.net/library for more information.

Friday 03.06.20

Laugh ‘til you cry at “Sticky Rice,” starring PK Kim at the Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Host of All Star Fridays at the world famous Laugh Factory in Hollywood, Kim was the original host of Asian Nights at the Laugh Factory and has hosted the show for eight years. For more information, call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com.

Saturday 03.07.20

Ten-year-old Emerson Forester will be talking about her book “People of Pasadena,” a powerful reminder that we have more similarities than differences, at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd.,Pasadena. Join Emerson for a fun and enlightening discussion. Free. For more information, call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

Sunday 03.08.20

Crash through the looking-glass with Alice on her zany adventure to an upside-down magical dreamland where imagination defies reality and madness makes logic in “Alice in Wonderland” at A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$49. Call (626) 356-3100 or visit anoisewithin.org for more information.

Monday 03.09.20

On your next night out, join the Original Paint Nite Party at Cabreras Mexican Cuisine, 655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. No experience is necessary. This week’s theme is “Blooming in the Moonlight.” The paint party is from 7 to 9 p.m. Must be 21. Cost is $39. For more information, call (626) 795-0230 or visit cabreras.com.

Tuesday 03.10.20

Dramatic scenery, quirky comedy, artistic cinematography and epic adventures are classic trademarks of the Banff Film Festival at Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan ve., Pasadena. Screenings are from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Call (626) 395-4652 or visit events.caltech.edu for more information.

Wednesday 03.11.20

The Pasadena Public Library, 285 W. Walnut St., Pasadena, presents Wednesday Films featuring “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952), celebrating Betty Hutton, starring Hutton, James Stewart Charlton Heston. Presented by the Friends of The Pasadena Public Library, the film will screen in Donald Wright Auditorium. Free. Call (626) 744-4066 or visit cityofpasadena.net for more information.

Thursday 03.12.20

For the price of a $35 day pass, take in some of 100-plus films from more than 15 countries, complete with Q&As, panels, Filmmakers Lounge and the Great Gatsby Gala & Award Ceremony at the Pasadena International Film Festival, Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd. For more information, call (626) 844-6444 or visit pasadenafilmfestival.org.