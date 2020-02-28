Thursday 02.27.20

Ty Fance hosts “Off My Head Storytelling,” featuring often funny, sometimes poignant and authentic personal stories by Katsy Chappell, Pat Willsom, Dan Farren, Valentine Soposky, Jeffery Berke and Dan Tirman at 7:30 p.m. at the Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 Lake Ave., Altadena. Admission is $15. Call 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com for more information.

Friday 02.28.20

D. L. Hughley, one of the most popular and highly recognized stand-up comedians on the road today, comes to town to perform at the Ice House Comedy Club, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $30. Two drink minimum. For more information, call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com.

Saturday 02.29.20

Los Angeles-based journalist and essayist Lynell George will share her insights on LA and sign copies of her new book “After/ Image: Los Angeles Outside the Frame,” a collection of her essays, evocative photographs, profiles and reportage focused on her native city at 2 p.m. at the Pasadena Public Library Allendale Branch, 1130 S. Marengo Ave., Pasadena Free. For more info, call (626) 744-7260 or visit cityofpasadena.net › library › branches › allendale-library

Sunday 03.01.20

Crash through the looking glass with Alice on her zany adventure to an upside-down dreamland where imagination defies reality at A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. “Alice in Wonderland,” by Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebus, adapted from Lewis Carroll and directed by Stephanie Shroyer, starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$59. Call (626) 356-3100 or visit anoisewithin.org for more information.

Monday 03.02.20

For a change of pace, join the Original Paint Nite party from 7 to 9 p.m.at Cabreras Mexican Cuisine, 655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Choose your painting, visit the restaurant and the organizers will do the rest. No experience necessary. Local artist Andrea Castillo will take you through all the steps. Cost is $30. For more information, call (626) 795-0230.

Tuesday 03.03.20

Discuss the One City, One Story selection “The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott with Book Chit Chat at Pasadena Public Library’s Hastings Branch, 3325 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. The free program begins at 6:30 p.m. Call (626) 744-7262 or visit cityofpasadena.net › library › branches › hastings-library for more information.

Wednesday 03.04.20

Join the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center in celebrating the incredible life and work of Rabbi Marvin Gross, former head of the Union Station Homeless Services who died Nov. 5 at the age of 72. Marv was a man the community will remember for his leadership, sense of humor and commitment and compassion. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center, 1434 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena. For more information, visit pasadenajewishtempleandcenter.shulcloud.com or call (626) 798-1161.

Thursday 03.05.20

Here’s a deal that’s just too good to pass up. All you have to do is make a call, book a reservation and head off to the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens where admission is free on the first Thursday of each month. The Huntington is located at 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Call (626) 405-2100 to reserve your spot, then visit huntington.org for an idea of all the amazing things you’ll see and experience.