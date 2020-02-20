Thursday 02.20.20

The 16th Annual US Comedy Contest is back at the world-famous Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. See top comedians from around the country duke it out for the title of contest winner. The show starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $20, with a two-drink minimum. Call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com for more information.

Friday 02.21.20

Caltech Theater presents a series of one-acts and adapted stories, with surprise guests, music, videos and Caltech a cappella groups in honor of the 100th anniversary of Ray Bradbury’s birth. Selected works being performed at Ramo Auditorium are “Marionettes, Inc.,” “The Martian Chronicles,” “All Summer in A Day,” “Sound of Thundar,” “Fahrenheit 451, “ and “The Flying Machine.” Calteach is located 1200 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. For times and ticket information, call (626) 395-3295 or visit caltech.edu.

Saturday 02.22.20

Pasadena Heritage’s Historic Pub Crawl is a guided walking tour of Old Pasadena, the city’s original downtown, from 2 to 5 p.m. and includes stops at pubs distinctive for their history, architecture and beer. Cost is $40-$45. For more information, visit (626) 441-6333 pasadenaheritage.org/events-calendar

Sunday 02.23.20

Pasadena author Renee Morgan-Hampton will be signing and discussing her latest book, “Guilt By Default,” a murder mystery described as a compelling, intriguing and riveting read, at 4 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com for more information.

Monday 02.24.20

Learn about the Underground Railroad and Quilt Codes, or secret codes and symbols sewn into quilts and used as visual maps to assist fugitive slaves in their escape to freedom, at La Cañada Flintridge Library, 4545 N. Oakwood Ave., La Cañada Flintridge. The program is from 4 to 5 p.m. and free. For more information, call (818) 790-3330 or visit lacountylibrary.org › la-canada-flintridge-library.

Tuesday 02.25.20

Black Panther Party members Henry “Hank” Jones and Gene Washington will speak at 3:30 p.m. on the misunderstood history of the Black Panther movement and the free programs they provided benefiting local communities at the Pasadena Public Library Hastings Branch, 3325 E. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Admission is free. Call (626) 744-7262 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library for more information.

Wednesday 02.26.20

Wednesday Films at the Pasadena Public Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, presents “One Woman, One Vote” (1995) TV-PG, narrated by Susan Sarandon, offering a sweeping look at the women’s suffrage movement. Admission is free. For more information, call (626) 744-4066 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library for more information.

Thursday02.27.20

Ty Fance hosts “Off My Head Storytelling,” featuring often funny, sometimes poignant and authentic personal stories by Katsy Chappell, Pat Willsom, Dan Farren, Valentine Soposky, Jeffery Berke and Dan Tirman at 7:30 p.m. at the Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 Lake Ave., Altadena. Admission is $15. Call 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com for more information.