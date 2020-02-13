Thursday 02.13.20

Clazzical Notes, in partnership with the NAACP-Pasadena, presents “MAYA!”a gospel, jazz music, and spoken word celebration of poet and literary icon Maya Angelou. The show at Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $15. Call (626) 683-6801 or visit bostoncourtpasadena.org for more information.

Friday 02.14.20

The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena presents a tribute to Sade during two shows on Valentine’s Day night. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the first set is at 8:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person pre-sale and online at eventbrite.com, or $20 at the door. Dinner or two-drink minimum required. Call (626) 500-0021 or visit themixxclub.com for more information.

Saturday 02.15.20

Former presidential candidate Marrianne Williamson works off some of her campaign debt from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, with “Love and Power,” an all day seminar. Tickets are $149. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com for more information.

Sunday 02.16.20

University Club of Pasadena, 175 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena presents a Sunday Champagne Brunch plus Family Art Activity Class anytime between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10 per artist for materials. All ages and skill levels. Walk-ins welcome. Reservations appreciated. Cost is $25-$35. For more information, call (626) 793-5157 or visit universityclubpasadena.com.

Monday 02.17.20

From noon to 2:30 p.m. the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 W. Holly St., Pasadena will present its annual luncheon in honor of Black History Month sponsored by the center’s Ebony Ladies. The program will celebrate African-American culture through soul food, live entertainment and dancing. Cost is $10. For more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 685-6702.

Tuesday 02.18.20

Step into the shady sanctuary of the lush foliage of the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia and learn to release tension in your mind and body through yoga from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Cost is $15. For more information, call (626) 821-3222 or visit

arboretum.org.

Wednesday 02.19.20

Learn to create watercolors inspired by the art of Chinese brush painting in this monthly class with artist Nan Rae from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Newcomers welcome. Call (626) 405-2100 to register. Cost is $60 per session. For more information, visit. Call huntington.org.

Thursday 02.20.20

The annual US Comedy Contest is back for its finals again at the world-famous Ice House Comedy Club, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. See the top comedians from all over the country battle it out. Cost is $20. Two drink minimum. For more information, call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com.