Thursday 02.06.20

Louie Cruz Beltran, a charismatic entertainer, singer and master percussionist whose musical career was shaped by the soulful sounds of his ethnic American background and flavored with contemporary R&B, jazz, salsa and the Great American Songbook, and his Latin Jazz Band band will be taking the stage in The Blue Guitar Room at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $17. For more information, call 9626) 769-3500 or visit deepmix.thundertix.com

Friday 02.07.20

Featuring over 150 booksellers from the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America (ABAA) and the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers (ILAB), the three-day Antiquarian Bookseller Convention is recognized as one of the largest and most prestigious antiquarian book events in the world. Doors are open from 3 to 8 pm. at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Admission is $15. Call (626) 795-9311 or visit Pasadena for more information.

Saturday 02.08.20

Join with family, friends, or a special someone for The Love of Chocolate Dinner Fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring wine, appetizers, and a catered dinner, with entertainment provided by the Darden Sisters performing romantic music from throughout the decades. The event is at the Woman’s Club of South Pasadena, 1424 Fremont Ave, South Pasadena. Admission is $45. For more information, call (626) 799-9309 or visit thewcsp.org.

Sunday 02.09.20

Comedian and writer Gene Pompa, whose TV credits include regular appearances on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” on NBC and a handful of appearances on “The Late, Late Show” on CBS, will be recording an album at the Ice House Comedy Club, 24 N. Mentor Ave., at 7 p.m. Admission is $15, with a two drink minimum. Call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com for more information.

Monday 02.10.20

Learn about the history of the Japanese Garden’s ceremonial teahouse and the traditions behind its use from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Informal tours are offered at 20-minute intervals on the second Monday of every month. No reservations required. Free with admission. Call (616) 405-2100 or visit huntington.org for more information.

Tuesday 02.11.20

Pages & Popcorn is Altadena Library’s tweens only book/movie club in which participants not only read the book but watch the movie adaptation as a group and share all of their opinions about them. Sometimes there are activities, crafts, or some light snacks to fuel discussion. This week’s movie is “The Chronicles of Narnia.” Admission is free. The Altadena Library is located at 600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena. Call (626) 798-0833 or visit altadenalibrary.org for more information.

Wednesday 02.12.20

The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, presents “The Father” by Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton, directed by Jessica Kubzansky, and starring Alfred Molina. The play, about a middle-age father who is losing slowing losing his memory begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29-$82. For more information, call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Thursday02.13.20

Clazzical Notes in partnership with the NAACP-Pasadena presents “MAYA!” a gospel, jazz music, and spoken word celebration of poet and literary icon Maya Angelou, at Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. The show begins at 7 p.m.. Admission is $15. For more information, call (626) 683-6801 or visit bostoncourtpasadena.org.