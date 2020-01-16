Thursday 01.16.20

Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek gives the annual State of the City Speech at 7 p.m. at John Muir High School, 1905 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena. The City Charter-mandated speech will once again cover the city’s fiscal condition. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit cityofpasadena.net.

Friday 01.17.20

Tower of Power performs at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, at 9 p.m. With hits like “You’re Still a Young Man,” and “You Ought to be Having Fun,” the group was among the top bands of the ‘70s. Visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com or call (888) 645-5006.

Saturday 01.18.20

The Honey Whiskey Trio performs at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena at 7 p.m. The Los Angeles-based bad tells stories using the traditions of American folk music. Call (626) 794-2902, or visit coffeegallery.com.

Sunday 01.19.20

Check out the Comic Convention and Toy Show at 9 a.m. at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. The one-day comic book and toy culture event includes 75 comic book and toy vendors along with artists, creators, some celebrity guests and panels. For more information call (626) 793-2122.

Monday 01.20.20

Let Freedom Ring, the fourth annual day long reading of Dr. King’s speeches, sermons and writings kicks off at 9 a.m. At All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. Visit allsaints-pas.org or call (626) 796-1172.

Tuesday 01.21.20

Award-winning guitarist Lazy Brad Lewis performs at 9 p.m. at Tuesday Night Blues Jam at The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena.

Wednesday 01.22.20

Licity Collins and Bernie Larson perform at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, at 7 p.m. For more information call (323) 769-3500 or visit deepmix.thundertix.com.

Thursday 01.23.20

Unwind at the University Club, 175 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena. Relax on the porch and in the garden patio with drinks, small bites and dinner at the club’s Wine’d Down event. For reservations, call (626) 793-5157, or visit frontdesk@universityclubpasadena.com.