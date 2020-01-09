Thursday 01.09.20

Check out Moonlight Forest at the LA County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. The event is a fantasy of lights that takes you to new places. For more information, call ( 626) 821-3222 or visit arboretum.org

Friday 01.10.20

WAR performs at 9 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $28 to $48. The band’s hits include “Why Can’t We Be Friends, “Slippin’ Into Darkness,” “The Cisco Kid” and “Spill the Wine.” Visit, wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com or call (888) 645-5006.

Saturday 01.11.20

The Phantom of the Opera themed Winter Masquerade Ball starts at 6 p.m. At the Madeline Garden Bistro and Venue, 1030 E. Green St., Pasadena. Costumes are mandatory. The event includes cocktails, dessert bar and live performances. For more information, call (626) 795-5599, or visit madelinegardenbistro.com. Tickets are $60.

Sunday 01.12.20

The Marengo Lunar New Year Festival kicks off at 2 p.m. At Marengo Elementary School, 1400 Marengo Ave., South Pasadena. Kick off the Year of the Rat in style with live music, carnival games and more. For information, visit marengo.spusd.net or call (626) 441-5850.

Monday 01.13.20

Andrew Molina performs at the Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Molina is a 27-year old ukulele virtuoso from Hawaii who has performed in Tahiti, United Kingdom, Ireland, Scotland, Austria and China. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit coffeegallery.com

Tuesday 01.14.20

Kwei Quartey discusses and signs the “Missing American” at 7 p.m. At Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. After the book’s hero Emma Djan’s dreams of becoming a police officer come up short she becomes a private investigator. Visit vromansbookstore.com or call (626) 449-5320

Wednesday 01.15.20

Enjoy traditional Chinese music in the Garden of Flowing Fragrance at Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Garden, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. For more information, call (626) 405-2100 or visit huntington.org

Thursday 01.16.20

Maria Puga Lareo featuring the Bob Sheppard Quartet performs at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Lareo is a celebrated Agentinian vocalist who started her career in clubs theaters and jazz festivals in Buenos Aires. Tickets are $17. For more information, call (323) 769-3500 or visit deepmix.thundertix.com.